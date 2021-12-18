Some of those questions.....

That press conference just highlighted the driver behind much of today's sports journalism which is outrage and controversy which feeds into clicks. A good number have zero interest in the football and all that

Klopp deals with this shite so well, but I don't think he should have to. Questions about the match, nothing else. I don't know if I imagined it, but I'm pretty sure he had a look of disgust when talksport was mentioned.



The vast majority of sports journo's add absolutely nothing for me. Not arsed about the footy, it's more about themselves and their employers.



I do wonder if the likes of RAWK are partly responsible. Previously you had to pay for good, informed and well though out content. I had a 'cheap' subscription to the athletic for this reason. But never bothered to read it. Now partly that's because the best bits would be discussed on RAWK. But in reality there's more than enough good coverage and insight provided now for free on Rawk. With clubs not feeding journos titbits, the transfer thread is as much a wish list\ scouting resource as anything the journos can do. So if the journo's can't make money writing good articles, they're driven to the click bait crap. Viscous circle.(am sure similar exists for other clubs and for sport in general. I'm tempted to buy a book that's about the impact of social media on sports journalism and the direction of sports journalism, but it's £35 and I'm too busy reading about the Ashes on rawk)