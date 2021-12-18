I do wonder if the likes of RAWK are partly responsible. Previously you had to pay for good, informed and well though out content. I had a 'cheap' subscription to the athletic for this reason. But never bothered to read it. Now partly that's because the best bits would be discussed on RAWK. But in reality there's more than enough good coverage and insight provided now for free on Rawk. With clubs not feeding journos titbits, the transfer thread is as much a wish list\ scouting resource as anything the journos can do. So if the journo's can't make money writing good articles, they're driven to the click bait crap. Viscous circle.
Fair points, but the answer, then, is surely that journalists and publications simply write less, if there's less to write, rather than write shite. It's the relenetless 24-hour broadcast schedule and daily/weekly publication schedule that acts as a hungry maw, demanding more and more content even when there isn't any more REAL content to offer, which leads to this regurgitated and mechanically flensed and reformed crap posing as content.
Fast food and fast journalism: both mostly made up of mashed up bollocks, shaped and coloured and textured to look appetising. But still shite once you take a bite.
I'm tempted to buy a book that's about the impact of social media on sports journalism and the direction of sports journalism, but it's £35 and I'm too busy reading about the Ashes on rawk)
What's the book? I'm not watching the Ashes this year...