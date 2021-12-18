« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 431151 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5040 on: December 18, 2021, 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 18, 2021, 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.


100%.

He's just a sound guy
Offline JasonF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5041 on: December 18, 2021, 07:42:53 pm »
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5042 on: December 18, 2021, 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on December 18, 2021, 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

didn't you see the test run against West Ham.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5043 on: December 18, 2021, 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on December 18, 2021, 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

 ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5044 on: December 18, 2021, 08:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 18, 2021, 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.

In a nutshell.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 12:49:06 am »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.
Offline JasonF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 12:59:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:49:06 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

Video here: https://youtu.be/QO2dqvqRWhA

It's from the embargoed part of Friday's press conference.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 02:03:40 am »
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D
Online spen71

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 02:05:55 am »
What a man
Offline mallin9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 05:15:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:03:40 am
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D

Haha that last bit
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 08:00:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:49:06 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

Good. Apart from medical reasons there are no reasons as to why an adult should not be vaccinated. Those people need to be excluded from society.
Offline elbow

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:03:40 am
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D

Ive often said I want him to get me in a headlock and give me a dig in the ribs.
Online jepovic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 am »
Quote from: JasonF on December 18, 2021, 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
That would be the next level computer game. Available on Xbox next Christmas?
Online keyop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:00:37 am
Good. Apart from medical reasons there are no reasons as to why an adult should not be vaccinated.
Stupidity seems to be quite a common reason in the UK.
As my GP girlfriend told me last summer - there are 2 factors that dictate how much a virus spreads during a pandemic:
1. How dense the population is
2. How dense the population is
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 01:45:59 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm
Stupidity seems to be quite a common reason in the UK.
As my GP girlfriend told me last summer - there are 2 factors that dictate how much a virus spreads during a pandemic:
1. How dense the population is
2. How dense the population is

Haha. Thats pretty good - hadnt seen that before.
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 02:19:54 pm »
It's a good one, I've used it before but as:

1. Population density
2. Density of the population

or

1.How dense the population is
2.How dense the population are
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm »
Bellingham lad, you better be vaccinated, double and triple jabbed too.  :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 02:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 02:19:54 pm
It's a good one, I've used it before but as:

1. Population density
2. Density of the population

or

1.How dense the population is
2.How dense the population are


Somebody Boo this guy.
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:21:42 pm

Somebody Boo this guy.
Any Ev fans in the house? :)
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm »
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Bellingham lad, you better be vaccinated, double and triple jabbed too.  :D

Im sure he is but read somewhere that vaccination amongst younger English players is proving a trickier issue.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 03:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Bellingham lad, you better be vaccinated, double and triple jabbed too.  :D

All BVB players are vaccinated apparently  :P

94% vaccination rate in the league as of november.
Online jepovic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 04:22:55 pm »
I find it insane that players can refuse the vaccine and still get paid 100 k/week. They're putting so much at risk for their clubs. The players have to undergo all sorts of diets and investigations, because they are massively expensive assets, but not this? Incredible
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm »
Spoke well as always after the game. Hes just phenomenal.
Offline Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
Spoke well as always after the game. Hes just phenomenal.

Yep would have been so easy to lose it but he was calm, passionate and rightly called out Tierney who was a disgrace.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm »
Im still laughing at him bowing at that crap ref after being booked :lmao
Offline JJ Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5066 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 pm »
Brilliant interview. Passionate, but very controlled as he calmly made his (very valid) points.

Great from the boss.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5067 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
Im still laughing at him bowing at that crap ref after being booked :lmao

That was hilarious. I'm pretty sure he was about to doff his cap but thought better of it and just pretended to rearrange it ;D
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 09:38:25 am »
Is he likely to get fined after those comments? Would seem daft after being asked for his thoughts on the game.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 09:38:25 am
Is he likely to get fined after those comments? Would seem daft after being asked for his thoughts on the game.

That fining business is bullshit and would only serve to reinforce the idea that the Premier League doesn't actually care about the standards of refereeing in the game. Nearly everyone looking at that game has come out universally and said that the refereee made multiple errors in the game. For once, it'd be nice for a referee to come out and just say "look it was a highly charged competitive game that was played at great pace. unfortunately, I didn't have my best day at the office and in hindsight looking at the replays, I don't feel that I made the right calls. I will continue to work on my consistency, but apologies for those who felt their entertainment was spoiled by the officiating. well done to both teams for still making it a cracking game"

Of course, that'll never happen... because they are all arrogant pricks who think they are better than everyone
Offline TarkaLFC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 10:41:50 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 09:38:25 am
Is he likely to get fined after those comments? Would seem daft after being asked for his thoughts on the game.

Yes - because he questioned the referees partiality. 
Offline PaulF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on December 16, 2021, 11:30:52 am
Some of those questions.....
That press conference just highlighted the driver behind much of today's sports journalism which is outrage and controversy which feeds into clicks. A good number have zero interest in the football and all that
Klopp deals with this shite so well, but I don't think he should have to. Questions about the match, nothing else. I don't know if I imagined it, but I'm pretty sure he had a look of disgust when talksport was mentioned.

The vast majority of sports journo's add absolutely nothing for me. Not arsed about the footy, it's more about themselves and their employers.

I do wonder if the likes of RAWK are partly responsible. Previously you had to pay for good, informed and well though out content. I had a 'cheap' subscription to the athletic for this reason. But never bothered to read it. Now partly that's because the best bits would be discussed on RAWK. But in reality there's more than enough good coverage and insight provided now for free on Rawk.  With clubs not feeding journos titbits, the transfer thread is as much a wish list\ scouting resource as anything the journos can do.  So if the journo's can't make money writing good articles, they're driven to the click bait crap. Viscous circle.

(am sure similar exists for other clubs and for sport in general.  I'm tempted to buy a book that's about the impact of social media on sports journalism and the direction of sports journalism, but it's £35 and I'm too busy reading about the Ashes on rawk)
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 12:59:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:50:48 pm
  So if the journo's can't make money writing good articles, they're driven to the click bait crap. Viscous circle.

Has been a hell lava lot of pointless speculation for click bait purposes...
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 01:33:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:50:48 pm
I do wonder if the likes of RAWK are partly responsible. Previously you had to pay for good, informed and well though out content. I had a 'cheap' subscription to the athletic for this reason. But never bothered to read it. Now partly that's because the best bits would be discussed on RAWK. But in reality there's more than enough good coverage and insight provided now for free on Rawk.  With clubs not feeding journos titbits, the transfer thread is as much a wish list\ scouting resource as anything the journos can do.  So if the journo's can't make money writing good articles, they're driven to the click bait crap. Viscous circle.
Fair points, but the answer, then, is surely that journalists and publications simply write less, if there's less to write, rather than write shite. It's the relenetless 24-hour broadcast schedule and daily/weekly publication schedule that acts as a hungry maw, demanding more and more content even when there isn't any more REAL content to offer, which leads to this regurgitated and mechanically flensed and reformed crap posing as content.

Fast food and fast journalism: both mostly made up of mashed up bollocks, shaped and coloured and textured to look appetising. But still shite once you take a bite.

Quote
I'm tempted to buy a book that's about the impact of social media on sports journalism and the direction of sports journalism, but it's £35 and I'm too busy reading about the Ashes on rawk)
What's the book? I'm not watching the Ashes this year...
