« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 428594 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.


100%.

He's just a sound guy
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm »
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

didn't you see the test run against West Ham.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,710
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.

In a nutshell.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 12:49:06 am »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:59:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:06 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

Video here: https://youtu.be/QO2dqvqRWhA

It's from the embargoed part of Friday's press conference.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 02:03:40 am »
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 02:05:55 am »
What a man
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 05:15:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:03:40 am
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D

Haha that last bit
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,423
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 08:00:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:06 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

Good. Apart from medical reasons there are no reasons as to why an adult should not be vaccinated. Those people need to be excluded from society.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,482
  • Boss Tha
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:03:40 am
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. 

Wish he was my dad  ;D

Ive often said I want him to get me in a headlock and give me a dig in the ribs.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 