I love him for his confidence and eloquence on current affairs and global issues. The man has a brain and proper emotional intelligence too. Leader.
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.
Is the microchip inserted into us via the vaccine due to go off in 2022 or subsequent years?
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.
These people disagree.https://twitter.com/NHSEnglandMedia/status/1471964974507565057?s=20
Still waiting for this to be explained...
Looks like Florida Red has done a runner, we may never know his expert reasonings on this matter
it is indeed, if you cant type the umlaut, the letter is typed as ue so Juergen is correct, Jurgen is not!
For anyone's information who doesn't know, if you want to type ü and don't have a German keyboard, hold down the ALT key and enter the numbers 129.
or on a mac, hold down the letter and it should bring up a menu with all the accented letters available.
Thank yoü.
Im amazed Klopp puts up with this country.
no, thank YOUE.
Danke.
Dänkë.
Liverpool's country, or Florida Red's country?
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.45]