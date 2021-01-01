« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 426954 times)

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 01:11:32 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:14:03 pm
I love him for his confidence and eloquence on current affairs and global issues. The man has a brain and proper emotional intelligence too. Leader.

Real leader.  Great man by not trying to be anything, just being himself.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,555
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 01:48:28 am »
A born leader of people of whatever persuasion. His press conference today was a particular highlight. For those who are able, starts 5:55

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwLix_LB8Yg

The scumbag press push him all the time, not for content but for a headline. He navigates that superbly. Whoever follows him be it Stevie or Pep, he will be impossible to follow. I hope he gives us 3 more years as he can't go on forever. He is a force of nature, an absolute legend and will never be forgotten in this fair City of ours cos he is ours. I love this man
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,947
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 07:33:37 am »
Still waiting
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,419
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 09:17:46 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.


Is the microchip inserted into us via the vaccine due to go off in 2022 or subsequent years?
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:17:46 am
Is the microchip inserted into us via the vaccine due to go off in 2022 or subsequent years?
Still waiting for the NWO to take over! 😂
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,190
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 10:59:36 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 09:55:27 am
Still waiting for the NWO to take over! 😂

Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,597
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:59:36 am


They should just shut up and wrestle, unless they say things with which I agree, in which case, all good...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,488
  • YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.

Still waiting for this to be explained...
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.

These people disagree.

https://twitter.com/NHSEnglandMedia/status/1471964974507565057?s=20
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.


I would like to go on record and state that you are a moron. Actually - a true moron. And this comes not from this statement alone - but reading your tripe shit that you post in other threads as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 