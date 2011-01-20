« previous next »
« Reply #4960 on: November 25, 2021, 12:56:20 pm »
I know nothing about the questioner so this is just a guess, but if English isn't his first language it's possible that he isn't up to speed with some of the more nuanced idiomatic usages. No matter how proficient a speaker sounds with straighforward word choice, ordering and grammar, the idiomatic nuances are often the last things to be mastered, and very often such nuances are never fully mastered.

That doesn't, however, excuse what seems a pretty blatent attempt at manufacturing a controversy and nor does it explain why he doesn't acknowledge his misunderstanding once it is explained to him. All languages have their own idiomatic nuances so no-one should find the notion alien, even if they aren't always familiar with them in a non-first language.
« Reply #4961 on: November 25, 2021, 12:59:20 pm »
I enjoyed some of redcafe's responses to the controversy.

"Klopp should be forced to resign and serve a minimum period of 3 years as United manager working under Woody"

"Salah and Mane should quit Liverpool in protest.

Naby Keita can stay though, no issue in that."

"Van Dijk and Fabinho should quit in solidarity with Salah and Mane as well"

It feels good when our rivals are envious of our current situation.
« Reply #4962 on: November 25, 2021, 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
I know nothing about the questioner so this is just a guess, but if English isn't his first language it's possible that he isn't up to speed with some of the more nuanced idiomatic usages. No matter how proficient a speaker sounds with straighforward word choice, ordering and grammar, the idiomatic nuances are often the last things to be mastered, and very often such nuances are never fully mastered.

That doesn't, however, excuse what seems a pretty blatent attempt at manufacturing a controversy and nor does it explain why he doesn't acknowledge his misunderstanding once it is explained to him. All languages have their own idiomatic nuances so no-one should find the notion alien, even if they aren't always familiar with them in a non-first language.

Wouldn't make a name for himself then though, would he?
« Reply #4963 on: November 25, 2021, 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 25, 2021, 01:05:04 pm
Wouldn't make a name for himself then though, would he?
Exactly. He's gonna milk this fake controversy for all it's worth, and if that doesn't work he'll start pushing rumours that Klopp is a racist who hates Africans. These dickheads are liars, plain and simple. He knows he fucked up with that misinterpretation of Klopp's words, but he'll keep digging his heels in because that's what people like him do.
« Reply #4964 on: November 25, 2021, 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on November 24, 2021, 05:11:16 pm
Jürgen doesnt really want a song. Lets get Sadio a memorable one.

Radio Gaga for Sadio - been crying out for it for years.
« Reply #4965 on: November 25, 2021, 01:50:18 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 25, 2021, 10:40:07 am
Why complicate it:
All we need is
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane


Sadio, it's truuuuuuuuue
The Kop always love youuuuuuu
« Reply #4966 on: November 25, 2021, 01:54:46 pm »
Klopp should have said, yeah sorry i didn't mean little, i meant shite. Next!!.
« Reply #4967 on: November 25, 2021, 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2021, 12:56:20 pm
I know nothing about the questioner so this is just a guess, but if English isn't his first language it's possible that he isn't up to speed with some of the more nuanced idiomatic usages. No matter how proficient a speaker sounds with straighforward word choice, ordering and grammar, the idiomatic nuances are often the last things to be mastered, and very often such nuances are never fully mastered.

That doesn't, however, excuse what seems a pretty blatent attempt at manufacturing a controversy and nor does it explain why he doesn't acknowledge his misunderstanding once it is explained to him. All languages have their own idiomatic nuances so no-one should find the notion alien, even if they aren't always familiar with them in a non-first language.

exactly how I see it

« Reply #4968 on: November 25, 2021, 01:57:54 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on November 25, 2021, 01:50:18 pm
Sadio, it's truuuuuuuuue
The Kop always love youuuuuuu

thats in  line with what I thinking yeah
« Reply #4969 on: November 25, 2021, 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on November 25, 2021, 12:06:37 pm
The way he tried to extend that to "an insult to Africa" and its people was just shameful. What a waster of air.

Fingers crossed the whole of Africa is so insulted that they refuse to have any Liverpool players in the AFCON.
« Reply #4970 on: November 25, 2021, 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 25, 2021, 02:20:11 pm
Fingers crossed the whole of Africa is so insulted that they refuse to have any Liverpool players in the AFCON.

We'd all be gutted, but I suppose we'd have to take it on the chin.
« Reply #4971 on: November 25, 2021, 03:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 25, 2021, 01:05:04 pm
Wouldn't make a name for himself then though, would he?
Of course; my question was merely rhetorical  :)
« Reply #4972 on: November 25, 2021, 03:37:35 pm »
That interviewer should be sacked. How can he not understand basic irony is appalling. What a complete tit
« Reply #4973 on: November 25, 2021, 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 25, 2021, 02:20:11 pm
Fingers crossed the whole of Africa is so insulted that they refuse to have any Liverpool players in the AFCON.

hahaha spot on.... a travesty!!!
« Reply #4974 on: November 25, 2021, 04:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on November 25, 2021, 03:37:35 pm
That interviewer should be sacked. How can he not understand basic irony is appalling. What a complete tit
Daily Fail and Sky News have run with the story with the following titles:

1. "Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he was being 'ironic' when he called the Africa Cup of Nations a 'little tournament' - as angry reporter demands an apology from him in awkward press conference" (770 comments on this ranging from "Klopp was being  a tad disrespectful" to "He's losing it", though there are also quite a few sensible ones in there too).

2. "Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clarifies 'little tournament' AFCON comment: 'It was ironic'" (Duh!)

So instead of ignoring the stupid fucker like any fair-minded person with a decent grasp of English would do, they're using it to further their agenda and generate clicks. This is why I hate the English press, esp. anything owned by Rupert Murdoch.
« Reply #4975 on: November 25, 2021, 04:05:49 pm »
I for one demand ALL liverpool players of African origin be banned for all time, including any future african players, from ANY tournament in Africa.... Ever... A TRAVESTY I SAY!!!!
« Reply #4976 on: November 25, 2021, 04:06:25 pm »
We say "There's just the small matter of..." when we mean something big and important.

This is the same thing and is merely a fart in the wind.
« Reply #4977 on: November 25, 2021, 04:07:54 pm »
I feel bad even responding, but what a twat
« Reply #4978 on: November 25, 2021, 05:07:46 pm »
« Reply #4979 on: November 26, 2021, 12:47:37 pm »
And then the Sky Sports News YouTube channel runs with the headline of "Jurgen Klopp clashes with reporter over comment on African Cup of Nations"  :butt

How thick a whole media team has to be to run with that?
« Reply #4980 on: November 26, 2021, 01:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on November 25, 2021, 03:37:35 pm
That interviewer should be sacked. How can he not understand basic irony is appalling. What a complete tit
He made himself look an absolute tit by taking it out of context and trying to have a go at Klopp for it.
« Reply #4981 on: November 26, 2021, 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on November 26, 2021, 12:47:37 pm
And then the Sky Sports News YouTube channel runs with the headline of "Jurgen Klopp clashes with reporter over comment on African Cup of Nations"  :butt

How thick a whole media team has to be to run with that?

theyre not stupid, its deliberate to promote news when there is non

clickbait

« Reply #4982 on: November 27, 2021, 12:08:29 pm »
« Reply #4983 on: November 27, 2021, 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on November 26, 2021, 10:59:03 am
Klopp and Meikayla Moore discussing the rainbow laces campaign.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LFC/status/1464156985130029056

Thought this was an amazing interview and for a great cause so thought I'd re-post here for anyone that missed it.
« Reply #4984 on: December 11, 2021, 10:53:46 pm »
We need to win something else while he is here. I'd hate to look back on such a golden period and think we could/should have won more.
« Reply #4985 on: December 11, 2021, 11:17:46 pm »
« Reply #4986 on: December 11, 2021, 11:44:16 pm »
« Reply #4987 on: December 11, 2021, 11:51:53 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 11, 2021, 10:53:46 pm
We need to win something else while he is here. I'd hate to look back on such a golden period and think we could/should have won more.
It's down to the owners really , he's working miracles with one arm tied behind his back , City and Chelsea will go big again next summer so we really need a big summer after a few quiet windows  and make use of his final years , we should be maximising our chances not merely depending on his genius against financially doped clubs.
« Reply #4988 on: December 11, 2021, 11:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 11, 2021, 11:44:16 pm
Was the journalist speaking welsh?

Yam Yam is the dialect I believe.
« Reply #4989 on: December 12, 2021, 06:43:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 11, 2021, 11:44:16 pm
Was the journalist speaking welsh?

I understood him but then we used to visit Brummie friends as a child.  I can understand why Klopp stuggled.  ;D
« Reply #4990 on: Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm »
Always enjoy when he emits an audible sigh when that berk from Talksport asks a question in the press conferences.
« Reply #4991 on: Yesterday at 02:34:10 pm »
Can you narrow that down please Roy?
« Reply #4992 on: Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm »
Sly, disingenuous Manc rat Mark Ogden told where to go earlier today.
« Reply #4993 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm
Sly, disingenuous Manc rat Mark Ogden told where to go earlier today.

more detail please
« Reply #4994 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
more detail please

Trying to press him on AFCON, to get some juicy content to attack him with, knowing the ridiculous grief he got last couple of weeks because of another journalists disingenuous nonsense. Klopp shut him down.
« Reply #4995 on: Today at 01:02:29 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
more detail please

BBC  7:55 Jurgen explains how the journalist is fishing for a headline. I know that is all some of them want, they don't want anything about football or Liverpool v Newcastle, it is very tiresome.
Talksort 8:45 about AFCON
ESPN 13:40 again about AFCON

It would be great to have questions about the match and football first and then time at the end for all dickhead questions probing for headlines and controversy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqL3kqF-2ig
