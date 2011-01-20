I think we are going to get a Klopp Master class this year.
Pretty much he is going to need to get a tune out of every single player at his disposal in order to sit at the very top table with the Oils and The Green and Gold Car Wreck Inc.
so now International break is over in 2x a week kicks in. The master juggler just started spinning plates. This now is why he was determined from the pre to have Ox in it. Harvey (surprise to me, and a good one). Naby. Now Origi. Jones was never forgotten either. by some distance. Never forgotten.
Hes gonna dance a merry tune. this could be Klopps masterpiece season. If he can somehow get any better. Hes gonna get that thing working pell mell .
after that covid affected turgidity we all called football for a while, the excitement of the fans is like an uppercut coming from 2 inches off the floor, at least early doors. Herr Klopp is most excellent in this regard also. I think hes gonna kick the actual shit right out of this whole season now. A manager battle like never before also in the mini league for him to relish with tuchel in the mix also. Plus Gollum with Ronaldo. haha sorry i made myself laugh there
wild card.
Yaa, Kloppo wants this thing im backing him to have a blinder.