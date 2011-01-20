It is long ago that I watched a full tennis game and I was impressed by the power, the speed and the whole game, said Klopp. Womens tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment. These two girls, 18 and 19, what they showed in the game was massively impressive. But then when they got the trophies during the ceremony, how both girls spoke was really inspiring to be honest. Even more so than the tennis, which was inspiring enough.I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way they presented themselves. Fernandez was obviously disappointed and Emma showed great respect for her. They knew they will face each other in the future very often and be in many more finals. I wish that for them. It was a great show of sportsmanship and elite sport and how humble you can be while so young and on top of the world.Klopp added: When you are 18-year-old and win the US Open it can only come from hard work. She is for sure the talent of the century, but without hard work it is not possible to be there and doing that. Now she is there and you see her smiling during the game, it is the nicest thing I can imagine. I will watch womens tennis much more, for sure, than I did in the last few years.