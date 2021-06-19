« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)

Jon2lfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2021, 02:24:33 pm
Every day that has Jurgen Klopp in it feels like your birthday. Never heard a bad interview or quote from him. Always says  something glorious or thought-provoking.
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon.
I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.

I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.
He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.
He has qualities that everyone can learn from.
Thepooloflife

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 12:29:05 pm
Belated best wishes Jurgen - a top, top human being ! That birthday wish from Gini is absolute class !
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 03:57:09 pm
Kloppo is in Mallorca enjoying his holidays.

That's Mario Gotze with him.  ;D



Jwils21

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 08:35:54 pm
If those photos surfaced a few years back the transfer thread wouldve imploded
ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:15:00 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon


COME ON YOU CAN DO IT!

by Jurgen Klopp

In this moment, you can do it! You really can. Embrace your strengths, keep fighting! You must do it! You can do it! I believe in you! Everyone believes in you! You believe in you. In this moment you CAN do it!

(cont. for 395 pages)

...  listening to the audiobook would put you in a better mood than a couple of disco smarties  ;D
Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:50:01 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon.
I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.

I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.
He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.
He has qualities that everyone can learn from.

He keeps thinking about doing a motivational book, but his inner chimp tells him not to.
RedSince86

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 30, 2021, 08:04:26 pm
Hahahaha the BBC supporter is going to feel like a Numpty when he found out it wasn't Jurgen.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1410150788643667968
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 30, 2021, 09:52:10 pm
Honestly that Kloppelgänger looks more like Klopp than Klopp does. Proper deep fake stuff - only real!

The club need to hire him and put him in the fake bus we use when we play the Che Guevara Mancs
scouseman

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
I went looking for the Erdinger beer class with Klopp on at Sainsburys today only to be left disappointed and told that the promotion had ended last week. I went to two large stores in north London with no luck sadly. 
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 11:45:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 19, 2021, 09:50:01 pm
He keeps thinking about doing a motivational book.

Don't think he can be arsed to be honest
D🐶G

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 11:51:59 pm
Quote from: scouseman on July  1, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
I went looking for the Erdinger beer class with Klopp on at Sainsburys today only to be left disappointed and told that the promotion had ended last week. I went to two large stores in north London with no luck sadly. 
Managed to get a couple last week after ringing around four or five Sainsburys stores by us. Every one of them commented about how many calls theyd had regarding them and how big the demand was.

Do know you can buy them off the official Erdinger website though, if anyone is desperate and doesnt mind paying close to £20 for one including postage.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 2, 2021, 12:51:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 30, 2021, 09:52:10 pm
Honestly that Kloppelgänger looks more like Klopp than Klopp does. Proper deep fake stuff - only real!

The club need to hire him and put him in the fake bus we use when we play the Che Guevara Mancs

Although out of all the LFC gear he looks nothing like him. Which makes it weirder maybe?!
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 12:19:30 am
Jurgen needs those bike rides during pre season ASAP it seems. Added more than a few pounds of timber.  ;D

kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 02:57:25 am
^




The lad who had him on his shoulders at Wembley must be strong as fuck  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 03:02:23 am
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2021, 12:19:30 am
Jurgen needs those bike rides during pre season ASAP it seems. Added more than a few pounds of timber.  ;D



He is just wearing a very baggy t shirt  ::)

Great to see Kloppo though, looking happy and tanned (or a bit sun burned in fact!)
scouseman

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 12:10:05 pm
Quote from: kavah on July 12, 2021, 02:57:25 am
^



 


The lad who had him on his shoulders at Wembley must be strong as fuck  ;D

I really hope the real Klopp gets to meet his twin sometime. He has been one of the highlights of the Euro's for me.
Kekule

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 12:59:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2021, 12:19:30 am
Jurgen needs those bike rides during pre season ASAP it seems. Added more than a few pounds of timber.  ;D


Looking less chubby here.

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1414552956612091907?s=21

Klopp with his big beaming grin there looking relaxed, refreshed and ready to go.  Wonderful sight.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 01:04:02 pm
Quote from: Kekule on July 12, 2021, 12:59:54 pm
Looking less chubby here.

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1414552956612091907?s=21

Klopp with his big beaming grin there looking relaxed, refreshed and ready to go.  Wonderful sight.

like I said - he was wearing a baggy t-shirt  ;D

But he seems to have ditched his glasses.....
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 01:12:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 12, 2021, 01:04:02 pm
like I said - he was wearing a baggy t-shirt  ;D

But he seems to have ditched his glasses.....

I don't know if I like this.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 01:14:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 12, 2021, 01:12:26 pm
I don't know if I like this.

yeah! I am struggling  ;D

Maybe hes had laser eye surgery...
BigCDump

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 12, 2021, 01:17:35 pm
Straight teeth (whitened), no glasses. This is not the (mad)man we signed from Dortmund. :(

I hope he let's his drunken, bespectacled twin do the press conferences at the very least.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 13, 2021, 05:26:19 pm
Jurgen's recharged and ready.  8)

Quote
Jurgen Klopp: [Its] a big group here  a very youthful group but a lot of experienced players here as well. It was a really good holiday and since two or three weeks I could have been back already, mindset-wise. Now we are here full of energy  lets get started.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 16, 2021, 10:35:02 am
CentenaryBoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 16, 2021, 07:03:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 12, 2021, 01:12:26 pm
I don't know if I like this.

I hope it's not like when Rafa grew his goatee. Things were never the same after that. Has anyone asked Juergen about his glasses?
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 16, 2021, 07:12:58 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on July 16, 2021, 07:03:06 pm
I hope it's not like when Rafa grew his goatee. Things were never the same after that. Has anyone asked Juergen about his glasses?

he was wearing them in the interview he did the other day thats on the official site, but he isnt wearing them during training.

rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 19, 2021, 08:47:05 pm
GreatEx

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
August 14, 2021, 11:41:48 pm
I see others share my dismay at the loss of glasses. Stuff the surgery, wear non-prescription lenses!
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm
Someone from Bild asked Kloppo about him not wearing glasses, so the answer from the man himself:

"Actually, it's a totally private matter, but I might as well clear it up. I've been wearing glasses since I was ten years old - that's 44 years. The problem in the last few years was that the glasses could no longer correct my visual impairment. The solution to that was a minor surgery. It wasn't lasering or anything, but it has resulted in me being able to see very well without glasses at the moment. I think my face is weird without glasses, but I don't need them anymore. But I may need them one again. If that occurs, I will go back to wearing glasses."

royhendo

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Today at 02:06:38 pm
It's amazing how different he looks without them. From just a few weeks ago...

HardworkDedication

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Today at 02:44:14 pm
08/22/2021 - 10:02 pm
Top-class cast at BILD Live, the BILD TV channel!

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp (54) was in the studio for InTORnational.

In an interview with BILD sports director Matthias Brügelmann, Klopp spoke about ...

... the start of the season with two wins from two games: You can't really do more than that. It's all cool. We've got off to a decent start so far, but no longer. The game against Burnley was super intense. We controlled it as well as we can control it. So far everything is fine, nothing to complain about. "

... his Sundays:  I don't have family Sundays because we have training. Then there are a few more things to do. The day off in a new week is Monday. So I have time off with the hairdressers. Then I can go outside, the dog has to go out. Sometimes I also do a little sport. "

... the return of fans in England: Extraordinary. Great. We haven't had it for so long, we had 529 days. I never would have thought that I would have to go without it for so long. That was the start and it should hopefully stay that way so that the situation around the world improves so that you don't only see such pictures in English stadiums. There were moments when it was difficult to hold back tears. It's not just the salt in the soup, it's the soup too. It's only a real game if you can enjoy the atmosphere. "

... the difficult last season: The biggest problem was that we had to play without a defense. Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez are out. It took us until we could deal with it. Our structure was just gone. We couldn't play what was normal for us before. Third place is just as high as the championship title the year before. "

... the championship fight in the Bundesliga: The chance for Dortmund is there. Both teams still have problems with their line-up, many players are missing. A season is long, after the next international break the really intense phase begins. Then the frame width is required. Dortmund have a good squad. I don't know whether he's better than Bayern, but he's good enough to cause Bayern problems. "

... BVB star Erling Haaland: There is of course a danger with such an extraordinary talent. The boy is a force of nature. When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn't sure if there was a dent in the ground. Sooner or later he will be in discussion with large clubs. I don't know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to counter it. "

... a possible interest in Haaland: He's just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally be seen by most of the teams. "

... the Haaland frustration when conceding goals: If a goal is scored at the back, something has already been done wrong at the front. He should also think about that in such situations. But he is still young and can still develop. "

... the buying frenzy of PSG and Manchester City: You can only play with eleven games. It's not about who has the eleven best or most spectacular players on the field, but who makes the best of what they have together. Who makes the best of their opportunities? That is not unfair, it is just the topicality. A squad has to work. It's not that much fun when you have 40 players and 22 of them are not in a good mood any weekend. With us, all players have a right to exist and are very satisfied. But bringing in players just doesn't make sense. "

... Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris It's also blue and red, so the difference is not that big. It's difficult to imagine. But Barcelona are currently bathing the financial issues of the past. It is very, very rare that you go somewhere, really hit the plaster and then don't have to pay. "

... the overwhelming power of the sheikh clubs: Paris played 4-2 against Brest. If you see the names of Paris you'd expect it to be 8-0 - but it was 4-2. The nice thing about football is that nobody knows beforehand who will win. Some have better chances, some worse. But everyone has a chance. That's what I think is great about football. "

... a possible contract extension in Liverpool beyond 2024: "There's no point in adding anything, because it's still so long gone. How should I know what's in three years? Most of them don't even know where they will be in two or three weeks. "

... a possible Flick successor in 2024: If 2024 is over for me in Liverpool, then there will be a year's vacation first. Hansi Flick's contract would have to run until 2025 for it to be an option for me. Nobody has to call me in 2024. "

... Gerd Müller (✝︎ 75): That was the 1974 final, it was around my birthday. The goal he scored on Rainer Bonhof's cross. It feels like I've seen 800 more goals from him after that. Along with Franz Beckenbauer, he was the player who shaped me the most in terms of football. He was an extremely likeable, down-to-earth, reserved guy who may have found the goal instinct that has shaped FC Bayern like no other, who unfortunately has not been so good in recent years. Sometimes as a family member you have the feeling that it is okay for someone to leave. I don't know if it was like that with Müller, but if so, then he's in a better place now. "

... the reason why he no longer wears glasses: It's actually totally private, but I can explain it to you once, too. I've been wearing glasses since I was ten years old - that's 44 years. The problem in recent years was that the glasses could no longer correct my poor eyesight. The solution to this was a minor intervention. It wasn't lasering or anything, but it made me see very well without glasses at the moment. I think my face is weird without glasses, but I don't need them anymore. I may need one more. When that happens, I'll wear glasses again. "

... the Chancellor Race in Germany: If you had the opportunity to ask these two people a question, then you should think about it beforehand. You will be aware that they are following in great footsteps. Angela Merkel did not do everything, but did a lot right. We will all notice that when it is no longer there. "

https://www.bild.de/sport/fussball/fussball-international/juergen-klopp-bei-bild-live-bundestrainer-2024-da-muss-bei-mir-keiner-anrufen-77454830.bild.html
