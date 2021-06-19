Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp (54) was in the studio for InTORnational.You can't really do more than that. It's all cool. We've got off to a decent start so far, but no longer. The game against Burnley was super intense. We controlled it as well as we can control it. So far everything is fine, nothing to complain about. " I don't have family Sundays because we have training. Then there are a few more things to do. The day off in a new week is Monday. So I have time off with the hairdressers. Then I can go outside, the dog has to go out. Sometimes I also do a little sport. "Extraordinary. Great. We haven't had it for so long, we had 529 days. I never would have thought that I would have to go without it for so long. That was the start and it should hopefully stay that way so that the situation around the world improves so that you don't only see such pictures in English stadiums. There were moments when it was difficult to hold back tears. It's not just the salt in the soup, it's the soup too. It's only a real game if you can enjoy the atmosphere. "The biggest problem was that we had to play without a defense. Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez are out. It took us until we could deal with it. Our structure was just gone. We couldn't play what was normal for us before. Third place is just as high as the championship title the year before. "The chance for Dortmund is there. Both teams still have problems with their line-up, many players are missing. A season is long, after the next international break the really intense phase begins. Then the frame width is required. Dortmund have a good squad. I don't know whether he's better than Bayern, but he's good enough to cause Bayern problems. "There is of course a danger with such an extraordinary talent. The boy is a force of nature. When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn't sure if there was a dent in the ground. Sooner or later he will be in discussion with large clubs. I don't know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to counter it. "He's just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally be seen by most of the teams. "If a goal is scored at the back, something has already been done wrong at the front. He should also think about that in such situations. But he is still young and can still develop. "You can only play with eleven games. It's not about who has the eleven best or most spectacular players on the field, but who makes the best of what they have together. Who makes the best of their opportunities? That is not unfair, it is just the topicality. A squad has to work. It's not that much fun when you have 40 players and 22 of them are not in a good mood any weekend. With us, all players have a right to exist and are very satisfied. But bringing in players just doesn't make sense. "It's also blue and red, so the difference is not that big. It's difficult to imagine. But Barcelona are currently bathing the financial issues of the past. It is very, very rare that you go somewhere, really hit the plaster and then don't have to pay. "Paris played 4-2 against Brest. If you see the names of Paris you'd expect it to be 8-0 - but it was 4-2. The nice thing about football is that nobody knows beforehand who will win. Some have better chances, some worse. But everyone has a chance. That's what I think is great about football. ""There's no point in adding anything, because it's still so long gone. How should I know what's in three years? Most of them don't even know where they will be in two or three weeks. "If 2024 is over for me in Liverpool, then there will be a year's vacation first. Hansi Flick's contract would have to run until 2025 for it to be an option for me. Nobody has to call me in 2024. "That was the 1974 final, it was around my birthday. The goal he scored on Rainer Bonhof's cross. It feels like I've seen 800 more goals from him after that. Along with Franz Beckenbauer, he was the player who shaped me the most in terms of football. He was an extremely likeable, down-to-earth, reserved guy who may have found the goal instinct that has shaped FC Bayern like no other, who unfortunately has not been so good in recent years. Sometimes as a family member you have the feeling that it is okay for someone to leave. I don't know if it was like that with Müller, but if so, then he's in a better place now. "It's actually totally private, but I can explain it to you once, too. I've been wearing glasses since I was ten years old - that's 44 years. The problem in recent years was that the glasses could no longer correct my poor eyesight. The solution to this was a minor intervention. It wasn't lasering or anything, but it made me see very well without glasses at the moment. I think my face is weird without glasses, but I don't need them anymore. I may need one more. When that happens, I'll wear glasses again. "If you had the opportunity to ask these two people a question, then you should think about it beforehand. You will be aware that they are following in great footsteps. Angela Merkel did not do everything, but did a lot right. We will all notice that when it is no longer there. "