Every day that has Jurgen Klopp in it feels like your birthday. Never heard a bad interview or quote from him. Always says something glorious or thought-provoking.



This.I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.Would be a great read I reckon.I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.He has qualities that everyone can learn from.