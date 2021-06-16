« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2021, 02:24:33 pm
Every day that has Jurgen Klopp in it feels like your birthday. Never heard a bad interview or quote from him. Always says  something glorious or thought-provoking.
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon.
I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.

I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.
He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.
He has qualities that everyone can learn from.
