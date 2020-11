But the English authorities don’t as clearly seen by this run of matches.



Wolves hasn’t been decided yet but it’s after Ajax so sure they will choose the shittest slot available.



Important we beat Atalanta so we can rest everyone against Ajax anyway but then we might use Atalanta to rest a lot of players after being screwed over by TV for Saturday,Klopp is right. We won't have 11 players to pick from soon the way it's going. We've already got a bench full of kids.The problem is BT's main slot is the 12.30, so their first pick is going to be 1 of the big 6. As Arsenal and Spurs are playing Sundays that leaves four options for the CL teams, but they need to pick from the two teams who've played Tuesday and not Wednesday. How is that difficult?