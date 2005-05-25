He's an amazing, fantastic, jewel among managers, and one of the things that makes him so amazing is how he understands his players and their hopes and dreams, and tries his hardest to realise and actuate those dreams, and one of the things he understands about his players is their wish to play for their national teams, even when that might potentially risk their fitness for their club side .
So don't expect Klopp to be pulling players out of internationals anytime soon, or using Fergie tactics.
I have little interest in international football these days, and would love it if all our players retired and stayed at home, but I know that their wishes are different from mine, and possibly, yours, and I know that this manager understands that. And I respect him, and them, for it.