Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 245188 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3240 on: November 9, 2020, 05:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on November  6, 2020, 07:18:36 PM
Thanks for posting that Jill. I get the electronic version of iPaper on subscription, so maybe missed that.

I like the way Delaney writes, and in particular the focus on the game from a European perspective, and the insights about team building are revealing. The blank canvas that a younger recruit offers, given the need to coach and encourage intensity, is I think reflected in LFCs recruitment. That Bayern should be cited as right up there in the sophistication and intensity of their pressing is also telling - Thiago thus represented a departure from usual recruitment criteria because he would fit in seamlessly.

No probs, trying to read the Independent on my iphone gives me mental torture now.  :D  He does quite a few good articles one of the few journalists that have done stuff on City's owners as well. It's so frustrating we've had to wait even longer to see what Thiago can do. Hopefully not too much longer to wait.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3241 on: November 12, 2020, 03:27:52 PM »
People like Klopp don't come around very often, so I'm determined to make the most of every second he is here, as we may not see anyone like him at this club again for decades. I can't believe its been 5 years already, it seems like yesterday he was appointed.

Prior to him this was a club going nowhere, with no consistency on or off the field. He's turned it into an absolute force with his relentless energy which rubs off on everyone and everything related to LFC.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3242 on: November 13, 2020, 02:33:07 PM »
I would ask Klopp to ask for all players to return to Liverpool ASAP and withdraw from all these meaningless friendlies.

Conor Coady is coming back TO Wolves due to track & tracing app. Then all the other players should be back - specially those in south America, Africa and Europe where there is no way to control access and exposure.
Conor Coady withdrawn from England team because UK track & trace app says he was in contact with someone that has positive test. https://lastwordonsports.com/football/2020/11/13/marcus-rashford-and-conor-coady-withdrawn-from-england-squad-for-nations-league-fixtures/

While in Brazil, Firmino and Alisson could be exposed to  their fellow player that tested positive. they need to quarantine now and return ASAP to UK before they get it and then face another quarantine after they get it.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3243 on: November 13, 2020, 02:46:05 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on November 12, 2020, 03:27:52 PM
People like Klopp don't come around very often, so I'm determined to make the most of every second he is here, as we may not see anyone like him at this club again for decades. I can't believe its been 5 years already, it seems like yesterday he was appointed.

Prior to him this was a club going nowhere, with no consistency on or off the field. He's turned it into an absolute force with his relentless energy which rubs off on everyone and everything related to LFC.

Agree totally. It's not just turning the team into a winning machine it's the way the whole club is now a reflection of the man. I have not felt this since Shankly when he empitomised the club and worked in synch with Peter Robinson. Paisley was an incredible man to follow Bill, and it will take an incredible man to follow Jurgen.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3244 on: November 13, 2020, 03:31:49 PM »
If we win the league this season, Klopp further cements himself in Liverpool folklore.

The following have been injured, or out ill this season so far:

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Gomez
Fabinho
Koumetio
Matip
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Tsimikas
Keita
Oxlaide-Chamberlain
Mane
Salah
Shaqiri
Origi


Who've i missed?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3245 on: November 13, 2020, 04:16:11 PM »
Think it's easier to list who hasn't been injured ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3246 on: November 13, 2020, 04:33:41 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 13, 2020, 03:31:49 PM
If we win the league this season, Klopp further cements himself in Liverpool folklore.

The following have been injured, or out ill this season so far:

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Gomez
Fabinho
Koumetio
Matip
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Tsimikas
Keita
Oxlaide-Chamberlain
Mane
Salah
Shaqiri
Origi


Who've i missed?

They're probably all going to get Covid at some stage.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3247 on: November 13, 2020, 05:59:04 PM »
Extraordinary manager isn't he? How are we top of our CL group against two recent semi finalists and second in the league given our fixtures played so far? Our covid and Injury list is horrendous.  We have kept clean sheets with rhys and adrian starting , beaten  Chelsea away with a midfielder in defence, and lots of other excellent stuff.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3248 on: November 14, 2020, 12:05:05 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 13, 2020, 03:31:49 PM
If we win the league this season, Klopp further cements himself in Liverpool folklore.

The following have been injured, or out ill this season so far:

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Gomez
Fabinho
Koumetio
Matip
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Tsimikas
Keita
Oxlaide-Chamberlain
Mane
Salah
Shaqiri
Origi


Who've i missed?
It shows you how far we've come under Klopp.

Even our injury/sicknote list is world class.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3249 on: November 14, 2020, 01:23:34 AM »
He's an amazing, fantastic, jewel among managers, and one of the things that makes him so amazing is how he understands his players and their hopes and dreams, and tries his hardest to realise and actuate those dreams, and one of the things he understands about his players is their wish to play for their national teams, even when that might potentially risk their fitness for their club side .

So don't expect Klopp to be pulling players out of internationals anytime soon, or using Fergie tactics.

I have little interest in international football these days, and would love it if all our players retired and stayed at home, but I know that their wishes are different from mine, and possibly, yours, and I know that this manager understands that. And I respect him, and them, for it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3250 on: November 14, 2020, 01:25:02 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 14, 2020, 01:23:34 AM
He's an amazing, fantastic, jewel among managers, and one of the things that makes him so amazing is how he understands his players and their hopes and dreams, and tries his hardest to realise and actuate those dreams, and one of the things he understands about his players is their wish to play for their national teams, even when that might potentially risk their fitness for their club side .

So don't expect Klopp to be pulling players out of internationals anytime soon, or using Fergie tactics.

I have little interest in international football these days, and would love it if all our players retired and stayed at home, but I know that their wishes are different from mine, and possibly, yours, and I know that this manager understands that. And I respect him, and them, for it.

I respect this post and your thoughts, right up until you used the word "actuate..."

 :lickin
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3251 on: November 14, 2020, 01:27:25 AM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November 14, 2020, 01:25:02 AM
I respect this post and your thoughts, right up until you used the word "actuate..."

 :lickin
Just trying to leverage the contemporary linguistic register*  8)





*ie talk shite
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3252 on: November 14, 2020, 10:21:19 AM »
I am reading the Melissa Reddy book at the moment and the thing that really makes an impression was how he has unified the whole of Melwood. In previous regimes there seemed to be a them and us, operating around the place. Now, everyone is one team, when there is a party everyone goes it was the same with the trips away to the training camps. Melissa has interviewed a number of people who work there and its pretty obvious how they all love working with the man. He is a true leader who knows his own limitations and so freely allows others to contribute and he is prepared to step aside. The man has no ego and his way of boosting everyone else is enabling everyone to fully feel as though their all reaching their maximum fulfilment.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3253 on: November 17, 2020, 12:18:35 PM »
Kloppo's new office in Kirkby





Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3254 on: November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM »
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3255 on: November 17, 2020, 01:51:19 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.

No he won't. I feel your admiration - I think we all feel the same - but Kenny did it for year upon year, as player and manager. I think even Mr Klopp would be embarrassed by that comparison.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3256 on: November 17, 2020, 02:17:14 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.

urghh, no need to even make it a competition.

And lets just see how the season pans out.

Kloppo is a legend regardless of what happens.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3257 on: November 17, 2020, 02:40:55 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.

No he won't. It's like saying Paisley surpassed Shankly. Both were great men as is Kenny; Klopp will join the pantheon of great Liverpool men.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3258 on: November 17, 2020, 02:44:10 PM »
Imagine Kloppo coming to see you train on his first day up at Kirkby? What motivation to rip it up.  :D

Quote
Klopp: "I would love to watch a session of the U12s, 13s, 14s, 15s, stuff like this, just to know more about these boys. Hopefully some of them I will meet them in first-team training and all these things."
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3259 on: November 17, 2020, 03:04:32 PM »
Is he saying he's hoping to see an Under-12 come through to his senior squad in something like six, seven years' time?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3260 on: November 17, 2020, 03:34:58 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on November 17, 2020, 02:40:55 PM
No he won't. It's like saying Paisley surpassed Shankly. Both were great men as is Kenny; Klopp will join the pantheon of great Liverpool men.

hes already one. Hes won the league and the European cup for goodness sake  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3261 on: November 17, 2020, 03:39:44 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.

I wouldn't want him to surpass Dalglish. Dalglish's stature as manager is only partly due to football. The other part is something I wouldn't wish on anyone.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3262 on: November 17, 2020, 03:40:48 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 17, 2020, 02:44:10 PM
Imagine Kloppo coming to see you train on his first day up at Kirkby? What motivation to rip it up.  :D


I'd like to see Klopp give a debut to one of these U12s. That would, of course, require an extension past 2024.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3263 on: November 17, 2020, 03:43:31 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on November 17, 2020, 03:40:48 PM
I'd like to see Klopp give a debut to one of these U12s. That would, of course, require an extension past 2024.
Might have to on Sunday.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3264 on: November 17, 2020, 03:46:13 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on November 17, 2020, 01:33:26 PM
If Klopp can take this injury-cursed squad to another title, he will surpass King Kenny status.

I'm not sure there is even a comparison to be made.

I don't measure Shankly, Paisley or Kenny against each other currently - they are all top top legends for this club with equal standing. Klopp can be considered likewise.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3265 on: November 17, 2020, 03:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on November 17, 2020, 03:39:44 PM
I wouldn't want him to surpass Dalglish. Dalglish's stature as manager is only partly due to football. The other part is something I wouldn't wish on anyone.
Aye. Well said
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3266 on: November 17, 2020, 05:15:04 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 17, 2020, 03:34:58 PM
hes already one. Hes won the league and the European cup for goodness sake  ;D

A bit pedantic there mate. I was using the term as a temple dedicated to the gods, so he is/will be there but usually people are inducted after their work is complete, and Jurgen has a lot of trophies left in him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3267 on: November 17, 2020, 07:16:17 PM »
So Kloppo can stand at his window when he's scouting for boys?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3268 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 PM »
Says in his post match interview on LFCTV that we should be on 22 points because we should've won against Everton anyway.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 PM »
Kloppo:
"We really enjoy playing here. Everything feels like home even when the people are not here, which is absolutely bollocks, bullshit, whatever the right word is."

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1330633763743789064?s=20
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 02:30:49 AM »
Great post, Klopp imploring the TV comapnies to look after the players and show some understanding during this crazy season (from the match thread)

Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 10:35:21 PM
https://youtu.be/_UDKvHRaI-I

The bit of the interview Sky didnt show. Jurgen having none of it
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 03:20:36 AM »
Best manager in the world.  Simple as.
