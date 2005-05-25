I am reading the Melissa Reddy book at the moment and the thing that really makes an impression was how he has unified the whole of Melwood. In previous regimes there seemed to be a them and us, operating around the place. Now, everyone is one team, when there is a party everyone goes it was the same with the trips away to the training camps. Melissa has interviewed a number of people who work there and its pretty obvious how they all love working with the man. He is a true leader who knows his own limitations and so freely allows others to contribute and he is prepared to step aside. The man has no ego and his way of boosting everyone else is enabling everyone to fully feel as though their all reaching their maximum fulfilment.