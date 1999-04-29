This extract covers when he had the players meet all the staff. Grimes, the Melwood gatekeeper, said Rodgers didn't even know his name. Interesting in the way that small details of behaviour count so much in setting the culture.

[Incidentally, there's been an offer on The Athletic at £1 a month - well worth it if it's still running]



Konopinski: When Brendan (Rodgers) arrived, he did more of a presentation but Jurgen made the players sit down in the press room and he had all of the staff walk in front of them. Essentially, he was saying: This is your support network. You have a lot of people helping you out. Respect them and work with them. It was a walkthrough, a sort of procession. The staff entered through a door on one side of the room and left through another.

Grimes: I was on the gate at the time so I didnt walk through the room in front of the players but I heard all about it. Theres no doubt the players attitude changed towards us. That came from Jurgen. Previously, sometimes they used to drive straight past you but after that they started to let on a lot more. Everyone just seemed happier and more relaxed. There was never any airs and graces with Jurgen. The culture changed. Jurgen made you feel part of Liverpool FC to a much greater extent.

I had to retire due to my health earlier this year and I really miss the place. Jurgen sent me a video message a few months ago which meant a lot. He has said he will show me around Kirkby when they move to the new training ground. I feel very humbled by that gesture. I got invited down to Anfield to have my photo taken with the Premier League trophy the day after the presentation. That completed my set. The Premier League trophy was the only one I hadnt had a photo with.

