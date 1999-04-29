« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 232260 times)

Offline UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3160 on: October 5, 2020, 07:42:59 PM »
Buvac disappeared from Liverpool at the most critical moment of that season. He is very unprofessional and irresponsible and whatever he said cannot be trusted. Anyway, maybe he is looking for a new job by saying he is more important than Klopp!
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,417
  • @tharris113
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3161 on: October 5, 2020, 09:33:32 PM »
Klopp always has the ability to make me feel better after a loss. He always seems to find the right words, it's an incredible skill that he has.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,834
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3162 on: October 5, 2020, 11:21:57 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on October  5, 2020, 07:50:36 AM
Mate, at 2-1, Fabinho gave the ball away in the middle of the field under zero pressure. That cycle eventually led to the corner, which then led to the deflected goal.
High low...deep line...cocaine line. When you give the ball away in silly areas like we did, you deserve to be punished. When Robertson fires one back at a goalkeeper few trust and then that Keeper passes to one of theirs. You deserve to be punished.
3 of their goals, and funnily enough, the 3 deflected goals, all stemmed from one of ours, giving the ball away cheaply in our own half. So the goals were a tad unlucky but we contributed to that luck being in play to begin with.

The strategy is fine. The execution not.

United used to get tonked like this. But always bounced back aggressively. We'll see if our lot can do the same.

Yeah I was fuming with fabinho there. Team had worked really hard to squeeze through and we gave it away in such a lacklustre way it was so disappointing. Very unlike us normally.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,044
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3163 on: October 5, 2020, 11:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on October  5, 2020, 11:21:57 PM
Yeah I was fuming with fabinho there. Team had worked really hard to squeeze through and we gave it away in such a lacklustre way it was so disappointing. Very unlike us normally.

Think it was the fifth goal that Gomez gave it away and one where Firmino gave it away. It gets worse when you think of it again.

The way Milner played when he came on looked like he wanted to chop down our own team.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3164 on: October 5, 2020, 11:37:31 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October  5, 2020, 11:24:32 PM
The way Milner played when he came on looked like he wanted to chop down our own team.
Ha ha, yes. He Did Not Look Happy. I expect words were spoken afterwards
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 06:48:06 AM »
5 years of Kloppo :)

Here's to many, many more
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 06:59:48 AM »
Great piece here talking to all the people he met initially when he first got here.

Carl Spellman of Premiership Chauffeurs:
Hes a dream to work with. All the drivers say the same. Hes so personable. He phones drivers up to wish them a happy birthday. Hows your family? Is your son still playing football? He remembers little things, he makes you feel special.  He cares. He wants to know whats going on in your life. Tell him something and he never forgets. As a character, hes second to none. Hes a friend for life. Im just the driver but he makes people feel special. Imagine what its like to play for him? Youd be prepared to run through brick walls for him. You know hes got your back.

https://theathletic.com/2116062/2020/10/08/liverpool-klopp-five-years-appointed-manager/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 07:16:43 AM »
Thanks for sharing....but it's a paywall so you've not really shared anything have you, you big tease
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 AM »
Sorry :D they're really anal about their content. Can't post too much
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,043
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 08:26:16 AM »
This extract covers when he had the players meet all the staff. Grimes, the Melwood gatekeeper, said Rodgers didn't even know his name. Interesting in the way that small details of behaviour count so much in setting the culture.
[Incidentally, there's been an offer on The Athletic at £1 a month - well worth it if it's still running]

Konopinski: When Brendan (Rodgers) arrived, he did more of a presentation but Jurgen made the players sit down in the press room and he had all of the staff walk in front of them. Essentially, he was saying: This is your support network. You have a lot of people helping you out. Respect them and work with them. It was a walkthrough, a sort of procession. The staff entered through a door on one side of the room and left through another.
Grimes: I was on the gate at the time so I didnt walk through the room in front of the players but I heard all about it. Theres no doubt the players attitude changed towards us. That came from Jurgen. Previously, sometimes they used to drive straight past you but after that they started to let on a lot more. Everyone just seemed happier and more relaxed. There was never any airs and graces with Jurgen. The culture changed. Jurgen made you feel part of Liverpool FC to a much greater extent.
I had to retire due to my health earlier this year and I really miss the place. Jurgen sent me a video message a few months ago which meant a lot. He has said he will show me around Kirkby when they move to the new training ground. I feel very humbled by that gesture. I got invited down to Anfield to have my photo taken with the Premier League trophy the day after the presentation. That completed my set. The Premier League trophy was the only one I hadnt had a photo with.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 08:37:28 AM »
It was a fantastic article that, amazing how he just brought everyone together especially at Melwood. Before the players didn't know a lot of the staff's name there, but that all changed. It's no wonder its such a tight team now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,498
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 AM »
We all know it was Professor Snape in charge but I'll take 5 more years of this guy.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,498
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 AM »
I can't find a pic of him holding the Super Cup we won in Istanbul.  :D





Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 11:05:04 AM »
Just an FSG apologist.

Get Eddie Howe in.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 AM »
How has the first five seasons been for everyone? I think its been pretty good.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:26:09 AM
I can't find a pic of him holding the Super Cup we won in Istanbul.  :D







will never forget the CL win, he just looked so happy and emotional, must have been a massively euphoric night for him personally
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 AM »
I just love him so much. The job he's done here proves that he is the greatest manager in the world. Incredible manager, even better man. Love him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 12:08:09 PM »
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 12:22:52 PM »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 12:08:09 PM
his face says it all.

Just look at his face!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 12:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:37:56 AM
I just love him so much. The job he's done here proves that he is the greatest manager in the world. Incredible manager, even better man. Love him.

Shite dancer though. ;D
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 12:29:15 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:25:35 PM
Shite dancer though. ;D

I want to see himself strutt his stuff on Strictly.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 12:30:40 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:29:15 PM
I want to see himself strutt his stuff on Strictly.  ;D

He'd probably be up for it but the pesky football would get in his way.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 12:31:45 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:30:40 PM
He'd probably be up for it but the pesky football would get in his way.

I did mean after he'd left, he is a big fan of the show. He would have even Craig eating out of his hand and as for Bruno.....
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 12:54:06 PM »
The first five years? Great, apart from the last game!

He is also a fantastic person above being a great manager.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,568
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 01:08:21 PM »
5 years to the day where we had more people tracking a flight than turn up at Goodison and broke the flightradar app. Good times.

Or as Sian called it
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October  8, 2015, 04:19:21 PM
Flightradar and chill.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 01:15:06 PM »
Best manager in the World and he's ours.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 04:24:25 PM »
Happy 5th anniversary boss. Here is to many more years of success. I still cannot forget how happy we all were searching for his plane etc and just the general excitement of Klopp being our manager. Love you Boss.     
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3187 on: Yesterday at 05:03:23 PM »
5 years of big Jurgen.


I literally love him, I am a 34 yr old man and would love a Jurgen hug, not embarrassed, he has brought such a different vibe to Liverpool, you just know he gets the club, the culture and the fanbase.


I know you shouldn't think this way but I dread the day when he leaves, to borrow a phrase from our previous manager, he is a wonderful human being.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3188 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 PM »
I love him
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3189 on: Yesterday at 06:01:50 PM »
What a five years!

Love the fact we get to see a new side too when we're back,  how he gets us to bounce back

The man's already a true legend of the club
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3190 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 PM »
My dream is for him to love this job so much he ends doing a Ferguson & stays with us for 20 plus years. When you think about it he's roughly around the same as The Glasgow Growler was when he won his first title at United. He's got an awful lot to offer, & I just can't see him managing another club when he's got everything he wants/needs here. I also reckon, just now anyway, the Germany job would bore him. It's something he could quite easily do after he turns 65 & achieves everything he wants to achieve at club level.

Build us another dynasty please Jurgen. You know you want too.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3191 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 PM »
I think there are two coaches who split Liverpool into parts: Shankly and Klopp.

Not taking anything away from Paisley, Fagan and Dalglish, they are some of the best ever, but no one (to my knowledge) transformed the club like these two and I hope Klopp's legacy will live long after he departs.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,234
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3192 on: Yesterday at 08:32:05 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:39:03 PM
I think there are two coaches who split Liverpool into parts: Shankly and Klopp.

Not taking anything away from Paisley, Fagan and Dalglish, they are some of the best ever, but no one (to my knowledge) transformed the club like these two and I hope Klopp's legacy will live long after he departs.

I've often thought this myself.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3193 on: Yesterday at 08:47:59 PM »
An incredible 5 years. So lucky to have him!

Logged
Claire Rourke replied to one of my tweets, my life is complete.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,498
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3194 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 PM »
I think what some have not yet realised is that this is the man who's idea was to bring together evrey fuckin' age group we have from Under 8's to the first team under one roof at the new Kirkby training ground.  That (along with the trophies) will be his legacy.
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3195 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October  5, 2020, 06:25:18 PM
People have to remember the stupidity of the calendar means that clubs who are playing in Europe will have less time on the training field to prepare for individual games especially when you take into account the internationals as well. Klopp will have just two days to prepare us for the Derby which is crazy, it leaves little time for training. It why I fear injuries will be a real sucker punch this season, without the pre-season and the absurdity of having only three subs to use at each game.

Completely agree with this and with the irresponsibility of the authorities and the number of games they have to play.

I think all of our issues versus Villa were down to our intensity or more specifically our lack of it.

If you look at Mane, Fabinho, Bobby, Mo and to a lesser extent Allisson they have played football pretty much non stop for 2 years (even during Covid they couldn't really drop their fitness) and with the incredible number of games to the end of Jan I just thought they and the rest of the team looked tired from Feb onwards.

Now, with next to nothing of a preseason, I am not that surprised that their fitness is up and down.

I think that is probably part of the reason Klopp was do calm after Villa because he knows what they need to do and knows it was not player quality or tactical setup. He also probably knows with Thiago in the team our ability to control the tempo will be vastly increased.

I just think we are so lucky to have Klopp. He is a real class act. Soo many managers after the game in Sunday night would have stormed down the tunnel or bemoaned the deflections or the potential offsides to deflect. He didn't blame it on any of the players to save his own skin or say Villa were lucky. He just owned with class and dignity.

Cheers for the last 5 years Jurgen!


Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3196 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 PM »
I love this man so much. I stayed up till 4 am when we won the league changing every verse of the whole of the moon as a tribute to him. You gave us the whole of the moon ...the whole of the moon I saw the song in my iPad notes a few weeks later and it was like something Jack Black would come up with.  :-[
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3197 on: Today at 05:09:52 AM »
Such a great man we have here.
Logged
Believer

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,491
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3198 on: Today at 03:35:15 PM »
The 'Ten defining moments' video on the official is just brilliant, I may have just shed a little tear watching it. :'(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Reds Flag

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #3199 on: Today at 04:13:03 PM »
Words cannot express the extent of my love for this man. :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 