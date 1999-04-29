People have to remember the stupidity of the calendar means that clubs who are playing in Europe will have less time on the training field to prepare for individual games especially when you take into account the internationals as well. Klopp will have just two days to prepare us for the Derby which is crazy, it leaves little time for training. It why I fear injuries will be a real sucker punch this season, without the pre-season and the absurdity of having only three subs to use at each game.
Completely agree with this and with the irresponsibility of the authorities and the number of games they have to play.
I think all of our issues versus Villa were down to our intensity or more specifically our lack of it.
If you look at Mane, Fabinho, Bobby, Mo and to a lesser extent Allisson they have played football pretty much non stop for 2 years (even during Covid they couldn't really drop their fitness) and with the incredible number of games to the end of Jan I just thought they and the rest of the team looked tired from Feb onwards.
Now, with next to nothing of a preseason, I am not that surprised that their fitness is up and down.
I think that is probably part of the reason Klopp was do calm after Villa because he knows what they need to do and knows it was not player quality or tactical setup. He also probably knows with Thiago in the team our ability to control the tempo will be vastly increased.
I just think we are so lucky to have Klopp. He is a real class act. Soo many managers after the game in Sunday night would have stormed down the tunnel or bemoaned the deflections or the potential offsides to deflect. He didn't blame it on any of the players to save his own skin or say Villa were lucky. He just owned with class and dignity.
Cheers for the last 5 years Jurgen!