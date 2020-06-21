« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 177951 times)

Having the cards on the table is a very good thing. Even if none of us want to imagine LFC without Jurgen. I could be wrong, but I get the impression Guardiola could leave city at any moment.  Not a good place to be.

He's more likely to sign a new contract now that the ban has been lifted.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Having waited 30 years it's hard to believe the hoodoo has been lifted. Quite how we didn't win it the 1-4 at Old Trafford Year, or the Suarez year I am not sure. And to win it so straightforwardly against City (with their UEFA charges, recent records, Pep's meticulousness, and a squad much added to from last season unlike ours). make no mistake, Klopp is very special. We need to really enjoy this win, hopefully there will be many others but if the stadiums carry on being empty we may be affected more than the petrodollar clubs..
Stadiums may be open by next season in reduced numbers if corona is  on the way out  (and it looks likely). Just need to wait and see.
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Would be more than happy if Klopp fulfil the contract, 4 years is a long time, and staying with us for a total of 9 years is unbelievable in modern football. We can have Steive afterward, to another decade of good football to enjoy! cheers!

Stevie has to show something before getting the job. I reckon Pep Ljinders can be the next in line. Klopp may leave us with a boot room dynasty
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Quote from: royhendo on July  8, 2020, 07:21:15 AM
Itll be Klopp whos making that decision.

Ten years ago we prayed we would end up with ownership and management like this. Were the best side in world football. Is it reasonable to find it all annoying?

ten years Roy.

always knew we'd do it.

"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

1. Why are people so obsessed with discussing who well replace Klopp with?

2. Why are people so weirdly obsessed with putting down Steven Gerrard as a potential Liverpool manager...as if wed be asking him to take over tomorrow?

It seems to be an increasingly popular thing now to put him down, its really odd. Im not sure if its a hipster thing, and we dont like the idea of being lumped in with the likes of Chelsea and United by hiring a legend?

Its at least four years away. It doesnt even warrant a conversation, nor does it warrant slating a legend who is only just starting his managerial career.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:58:51 PM
1. Why are people so obsessed with discussing who well replace Klopp with?

2. Why are people so weirdly obsessed with putting down Steven Gerrard as a potential Liverpool manager...as if wed be asking him to take over tomorrow?

It seems to be an increasingly popular thing now to put him down, its really odd. Im not sure if its a hipster thing, and we dont like the idea of being lumped in with the likes of Chelsea and United by hiring a legend?

Its at least four years away. It doesnt even warrant a conversation, nor does it warrant slating a legend who is only just starting his managerial career.

Doesn't seem that very often you desire reasoned replies to your epic dissections, but I think the only thing to add that explains where some of the Gerrard, let's say, hesitation, rather than outright criticism, comes from is the underlying assumption that because he's a gargantuan club legend and local he automatically will be as good a manager as he was a player.

The one has very little or nothing to do with the other, as I think you yourself have acknowledged.

In four years time, Stevie may very well have progressed as a manager and he should not be written off as a candidate in a hipster manner.

But he should be held to standards of successful managers and demonstrate those qualities, not gifted the job because he's who he is.

Right, then, fire away in fucking appalling fashion... :wave
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Translation is missleading cause the article is as well. Watched the full interview and he literally said the following:
"The plan right now is, 4 years liverpool. If it doesn't go on then, which is a real possibility after the then 9 years here in Liverpool. Then I'll take another sabatical, but that was the plan before (i.e. after Dortmund) and that didn't work out to well either."
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:58:51 PM
1. Why are people so obsessed with discussing who well replace Klopp with?

2. Why are people so weirdly obsessed with putting down Steven Gerrard as a potential Liverpool manager...as if wed be asking him to take over tomorrow?
1. Same reason people wants a transfer even though we already got such an amazing team - it's exciting. Not Klopp leaving, of course, but rather the many different possibilities a new coach brings. I understand why picturing how Nagelsmann's Liverpool would look or how Pochettino's Liverpool would look would be fun for some.

2. It's somehow became a thing. Probably because he's Steven Gerrard and he will forever be linked with Liverpool. I don't think he will take over in 2024
Its odd to be worrying about a manager leaving in 4 years. Its ages away.

In that time Trump could get elected again and we could be in the middle of a nuclear war with China. Worrying about who will manage us after that would seem so insignificant.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:48:05 PM
Its odd to be worrying about a manager leaving in 4 years. Its ages away.

In that time Trump could get elected again and we could be in the middle of a nuclear war with China. Worrying about who will manage us after that would seem so insignificant.
Insignificant things are significant. Football is an escape from really and people sometimes would like to think about that over potential Armageddon.

And don't worry, in four years President West will achieve world peace.
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Magic :)
