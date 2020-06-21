1. Why are people so obsessed with discussing who well replace Klopp with?



2. Why are people so weirdly obsessed with putting down Steven Gerrard as a potential Liverpool manager...as if wed be asking him to take over tomorrow?



It seems to be an increasingly popular thing now to put him down, its really odd. Im not sure if its a hipster thing, and we dont like the idea of being lumped in with the likes of Chelsea and United by hiring a legend?



Its at least four years away. It doesnt even warrant a conversation, nor does it warrant slating a legend who is only just starting his managerial career.



Doesn't seem that very often you desire reasoned replies to your epic dissections, but I think the only thing to add that explains where some of the Gerrard, let's say, hesitation, rather than outright criticism, comes from is the underlying assumption that because he's a gargantuan club legend and local he automatically will be as good a manager as he was a player.The one has very little or nothing to do with the other, as I think you yourself have acknowledged.In four years time, Stevie may very well have progressed as a manager and he should not be written off as a candidate in a hipster manner.But he should be held to standards of successful managers and demonstrate those qualities, not gifted the job because he's who he is.Right, then, fire away in fucking appalling fashion...