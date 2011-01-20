^ That makes sense.
Hopefully we can get a fair bit of fat off the wage bill too. Clyne, Lallana, maybe Lovren (in fact wave 1 of the Southampton influx)
The only thing I'd add is that it looks like only Chelsea are doing the investing at the moment and arguably they have extenuating circumstances with the combination of the transfer ban and big sales. Arguably despite a range of attacking talent, they still look a bit vulnerable at the back, and as we saw in Klopp's early days, that wins you nothing. Also I'd question whether an inexperienced Lampard is canny enough to make it all work.
Personally, I'd like to see a bit of investment, partly because that's what we are all conditioned to look for, but partly because there are a couple of areas we could do with a bit more cover in. On the other hand though, I'm really excited to see the likes of Williams, Jones, Elliot make increasing contributions to the squad. Bringing them into a strong team 1 or 2 at a time is the best and lowest risk way of blooding them. I'm also excited to see Minamino and Keita make more of a contribution as well as the likes of Grujic.
I'm not panicking this year, and I have faith in the reports of Klopp/Edwards/Gordon not wanting this team to grow old together, but there will be a point when we may need to spend and looking back, the Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho buys are an example of this.