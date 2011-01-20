« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2640 on: July 8, 2020, 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2641 on: July 8, 2020, 01:04:46 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  8, 2020, 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says

Theres a few interviews with him out there. Not only a deep voice, but the way he speaks is really calm and laid back!
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2642 on: July 8, 2020, 04:14:22 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  8, 2020, 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says

Paul Konchesky? There is a nice interview with him when he joined the club. Amazing player, Andy Robertson not fit to lace his boots.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2643 on: July 8, 2020, 05:40:29 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on July  7, 2020, 11:07:30 PM

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
20m
Klopp on this summer: "This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I dont think its a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen. Its just not possible, at least not for us." (1/2) #LFC
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Klopp: "We cannot do it like this, other clubs maybe can, but this club is run in a specific way. This is our way, here we are. Is it the best way? I dont know, but its ours and we will probably stick to that." (2/2) #LFC


Annoying that sounds like Klopp does want to strengthen but FSG will stick to their frugal ways.  We are going to missing out on a lot of top young superstars this summer and maybe the next.
Yay, signing Mbappe this summer!!!...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2644 on: July 8, 2020, 05:49:57 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on July  7, 2020, 11:07:30 PM

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
20m
Klopp on this summer: "This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I dont think its a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen. Its just not possible, at least not for us." (1/2) #LFC
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Klopp: "We cannot do it like this, other clubs maybe can, but this club is run in a specific way. This is our way, here we are. Is it the best way? I dont know, but its ours and we will probably stick to that." (2/2) #LFC


Annoying that sounds like Klopp does want to strengthen but FSG will stick to their frugal ways.  We are going to missing out on a lot of top young superstars this summer and maybe the next.

Here's the thing. Leave our transfers out of it for a moment and let's look at the pandemic situation.

In the US, where the pandemic was never under control, it's now exploded to a point where it's not far away from being as bad or worse than it was during the first peak.

In Australia, where the pandemic was completely under control, there is a really worrying second wave which has caused Australia's second biggest city to be locked down for another 6 weeks.

Now, in the face of all of that uncertainty, do you think it's a given that next season will commence as currently planned?

Because I don't think any of that is a given, and you couldn't possibly have certainty that it is, because the what can happen in a country like the US, and what can happen in a country like Australia, can happen in England. And if it does, then we'll be talking about the possibility of months more of lockdown, months more of damage to every club's revenue - potentially tens of millions or more money out the window.

I don't think 'frugal' has much to do with it. It's just being responsible not to invest big at a time when we have no idea what the immediate financial future of the club is going to be. We can't spend money we don't know that we have.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2645 on: July 8, 2020, 07:21:15 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on July  7, 2020, 11:07:30 PM
Annoying that sounds like Klopp does want to strengthen but FSG will stick to their frugal ways.  We are going to missing out on a lot of top young superstars this summer and maybe the next.

Itll be Klopp whos making that decision.

Ten years ago we prayed we would end up with ownership and management like this. Were the best side in world football. Is it reasonable to find it all annoying?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2646 on: July 8, 2020, 07:33:03 AM
Quote from: Redcap on July  8, 2020, 05:49:57 AM
Here's the thing. Leave our transfers out of it for a moment and let's look at the pandemic situation.

In the US, where the pandemic was never under control, it's now exploded to a point where it's not far away from being as bad or worse than it was during the first peak.

In Australia, where the pandemic was completely under control, there is a really worrying second wave which has caused Australia's second biggest city to be locked down for another 6 weeks.

Now, in the face of all of that uncertainty, do you think it's a given that next season will commence as currently planned?

Because I don't think any of that is a given, and you couldn't possibly have certainty that it is, because the what can happen in a country like the US, and what can happen in a country like Australia, can happen in England. And if it does, then we'll be talking about the possibility of months more of lockdown, months more of damage to every club's revenue - potentially tens of millions or more money out the window.

I don't think 'frugal' has much to do with it. It's just being responsible not to invest big at a time when we have no idea what the immediate financial future of the club is going to be. We can't spend money we don't know that we have.

The flip side to that is however that we could have to spend more later if the market recovers whilst at the same time receiving less for players because they are that much closer to 30. At this stage we dont really know whether its good to be cautious or to be bold.

We definitely have been hit income wise and thats not great for a club that pinned its hopes on increasing commercial revenue and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal.

But ultimately out of all financial issues comes opportunity. We may very well not want to find out by not participating but there is no way to know for certain right now whether its the right approach.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2647 on: July 8, 2020, 07:41:25 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  8, 2020, 07:33:03 AM
The flip side to that is however that we could have to spend more later if the market recovers whilst at the same time receiving less for players because they are that much closer to 30. At this stage we dont really know whether its good to be cautious or to be bold.

We definitely have been hit income wise and thats not great for a club that pinned its hopes on increasing commercial revenue and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal.

But ultimately out of all financial issues comes opportunity. We may very well not want to find out by not participating but there is no way to know for certain right now whether its the right approach.

If theres a 2nd wave of the pandemic (which is a decent probability) then wont 99.9% of clubs be hit even harder financially? Wouldnt that create even more opportunity in the transfer market?

I agree with RedCap that next season is no way guaranteed to start and finish on time even if its behind closed doors all the way. Its not scaremongering to say but its a logical conclusion based on whats going on around the globe and our governments likely inability to navigate through this.

As frustrating as it is, for Klopp and the fans, surely most people can see that being cautious about investing in transfers in the immediate future is a viable and sensible approach?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2648 on: July 8, 2020, 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2649 on: July 8, 2020, 07:54:39 AM
Quote from: royhendo on July  8, 2020, 07:21:15 AM
Itll be Klopp whos making that decision.

Ten years ago we prayed we would end up with ownership and management like this. Were the best side in world football. Is it reasonable to find it all annoying?

Was it you who named the Red Sox in the Level 3 thread as the ideal of how a club should be run? I certainly remember you naming Atletico's Maxi Rodriguez as the type of player that level of football would want.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2650 on: July 8, 2020, 07:54:41 AM
Quote from: No666 on July  8, 2020, 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp

That's very fair of him, both towards Lallana and the youngsters who will get his minutes in the remaining games.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2651 on: July 8, 2020, 08:05:50 AM
Quote from: No666 on July  8, 2020, 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp

I think its a sensible decision and will mean the other players have the chance for more games, its almost like a pre-season anyway.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2652 on: July 8, 2020, 08:07:13 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  8, 2020, 07:54:39 AM
Was it you who named the Red Sox in the Level 3 thread as the ideal of how a club should be run? I certainly remember you naming Atletico's Maxi Rodriguez as the type of player that level of football would want.

The Red Sox thing wasnt a thing at the time the Level 3 thread was going, so no.

And Maxi - yeah - at the time Maxi would have been 26 I think.

Did you mean to post this in the Thiago thread on gen football and sport?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2653 on: July 8, 2020, 08:17:22 AM
Quote from: royhendo on July  8, 2020, 08:07:13 AM
The Red Sox thing wasnt a thing at the time the Level 3 thread was going, so no.

And Maxi - yeah - at the time Maxi would have been 26 I think.

Did you mean to post this in the Thiago thread on gen football and sport?

No. The bats aimed at FSG just remind me of El C talking about what to expect from the owners of the Red Sox, namely a more scientific approach a la Billy Beane but with big signings where it was warranted. He must be happy with how things have transpired.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2654 on: July 8, 2020, 08:21:14 AM
Quote from: Jookie on July  8, 2020, 07:41:25 AM
As frustrating as it is, for Klopp and the fans, surely most people can see that being cautious about investing in transfers in the immediate future is a viable and sensible approach?

Its completely sensible and I don't think anyone argues that its not. The question is though whether the risk takers will be the longer term winners or not and that there is no way right now we can know that. They may very well be disasters for those risk takers like Chelsea but they may very well be successful on the back of such risk.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2655 on: July 8, 2020, 08:21:54 AM
Quote from: No666 on July  8, 2020, 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp

Think its a bit sly for them to headline that as "Klopp tells him he will never play for Liverpool again" but the full thing is nice, with Klopp calling him a legend, saying Adam deserves a new chance,
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2656 on: July 8, 2020, 08:37:05 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  8, 2020, 08:17:22 AM
No. The bats aimed at FSG just remind me of El C talking about what to expect from the owners of the Red Sox, namely a more scientific approach a la Billy Beane but with big signings where it was warranted. He must be happy with how things have transpired.

Ah ok yeah thats right - he said it right from the off once the takeover went through. :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2657 on: July 8, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
It's like the title wrapping paper has been torn off and after enjoying the novelty for a few minutes the title sits discarded on the living room floor while spoilt bastard shouts at his mum demanding the transfer window present.

We've had paranoia about null and void, then a bit more following the draw at Everton. Now it's boxed off we're onto transfers. Did City spending £120m last year help them win the league? Has Utds spending since Ferguson helped? Chelsea have spent, but it's arguably the Morata and Hazard money - they still won't keep many clean sheets though. Spending is just one side of the coin. Good coaching and stability is the other.

Why do people keep going on about Liverpool"pinning its hope on commercial revenue and deals like Nike which seem very risky now?"
How do you know? In this league it's grow your own income, or oil club. You choose.

Match receipts will be affected with BCD, but most commercial deals are contracted and partners have continued to enjoy coverage and profile throughout lockdown via our social media and other coverage. Who knows what the impact of the Nike deal may be, but there will be huge latent demand for it - worldwide too. Our strength is our reach and profile. If people want to argue that our revenue will be affected, at least use fact and logic rather than making out our strategy ha been flawed all along.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2658 on: July 8, 2020, 09:54:57 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  8, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
It's like the title wrapping paper has been torn off and after enjoying the novelty for a few minutes the title sits discarded on the living room floor while spoilt bastard shouts at his mum demanding the transfer window present.

We've had paranoia about null and void, then a bit more following the draw at Everton. Now it's boxed off we're onto transfers. Did City spending £120m last year help them win the league? Has Utds spending since Ferguson helped? Chelsea have spent, but it's arguably the Morata and Hazard money - they still won't keep many clean sheets though. Spending is just one side of the coin. Good coaching and stability is the other.

Why do people keep going on about Liverpool"pinning its hope on commercial revenue and deals like Nike which seem very risky now?"
How do you know? In this league it's grow your own income, or oil club. You choose.

Match receipts will be affected with BCD, but most commercial deals are contracted and partners have continued to enjoy coverage and profile throughout lockdown via our social media and other coverage. Who knows what the impact of the Nike deal may be, but there will be huge latent demand for it - worldwide too. Our strength is our reach and profile. If people want to argue that our revenue will be affected, at least use fact and logic rather than making out our strategy ha been flawed all along.



Since when did i say pinning hopes on growing commercial revenue was a bad thing?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2659 on: July 8, 2020, 10:00:11 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  8, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
It's like the title wrapping paper has been torn off and after enjoying the novelty for a few minutes the title sits discarded on the living room floor while spoilt bastard shouts at his mum demanding the transfer window present.

We've had paranoia about null and void, then a bit more following the draw at Everton. Now it's boxed off we're onto transfers. Did City spending £120m last year help them win the league? Has Utds spending since Ferguson helped? Chelsea have spent, but it's arguably the Morata and Hazard money - they still won't keep many clean sheets though. Spending is just one side of the coin. Good coaching and stability is the other.

Why do people keep going on about Liverpool"pinning its hope on commercial revenue and deals like Nike which seem very risky now?"
How do you know? In this league it's grow your own income, or oil club. You choose.

Match receipts will be affected with BCD, but most commercial deals are contracted and partners have continued to enjoy coverage and profile throughout lockdown via our social media and other coverage. Who knows what the impact of the Nike deal may be, but there will be huge latent demand for it - worldwide too. Our strength is our reach and profile. If people want to argue that our revenue will be affected, at least use fact and logic rather than making out our strategy ha been flawed all along.

I think what weve seen since we won the title is that certain people are just naturally pessimistic, and theres literally nothing we could do to appease them. If wed signed Werner wed have some people moaning that wed put ourselves at financial risk, others would be moaning that wed potentially not have the money if Sancho or Mbappe became available, some would be moaning about signing players whilst trying to furlough or lay off staff.

It seems were just playing safe at the moment, which seems sensible. Were tying our big players down to new contracts, as well as our best youngsters. If things return to normal quicker than expected Im sure well look to do some business. However it seems just as likely that we end up with second waves etc. It seems a pretty sound plan to try and arrive at that point (normality) in good shape rather than taking unnecessary risks.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2660 on: July 8, 2020, 10:20:41 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  8, 2020, 09:54:57 AM
Since when did i say pinning hopes on growing commercial revenue was a bad thing?
"......we definitely have been hit income wise and that's not great for a club that pinned it's hopes on increasing commercial revenue, and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal"

Is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

The reason why I picked up on it though was because it conflated a few different things.

We will clearly lose revenue along with all clubs, but we don't know how commercial deals will be affected. In fact since Covid, we've actually signed a new one with Quorn. However what we do know is that we have lost out on matchday income and will have to refund some TV money. So 2 of our 3 main revenue streams are affected, but you choose the one that we don't know anything about yet.

The Nike deal only seems risky with the benefit of hindsight, but I am reserving judgement on it until I can see some numbers. We clearly could have done a deal for more "upfront", but we have backed ourselves and our profile, which after a couple of European Cup finals and winning the league is pretty good. If anything our global profile is a hedge against over reliance on the UK and its economy post Covid and Brexit.

Bottom line is our revenue will be hit, but so will that of our rivals and we have no idea of how much until we see some figures, but any reduction is more to do with the broader landscape than failure of strategy.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2661 on: July 8, 2020, 10:26:42 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  8, 2020, 10:20:41 AM
"......we definitely have been hit income wise and that's not great for a club that pinned it's hopes on increasing commercial revenue, and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal"

Is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

The reason why I picked up on it though was because it conflated a few different things.

We will clearly lose revenue along with all clubs, but we don't know how commercial deals will be affected. In fact since Covid, we've actually signed a new one with Quorn. However what we do know is that we have lost out on matchday income and will have to refund some TV money. So 2 of our 3 main revenue streams are affected, but you choose the one that we don't know anything about yet.

The Nike deal only seems risky with the benefit of hindsight, but I am reserving judgement on it until I can see some numbers. We clearly could have done a deal for more "upfront", but we have backed ourselves and our profile, which after a couple of European Cup finals and winning the league is pretty good. If anything our global profile is a hedge against over reliance on the UK and its economy post Covid and Brexit.

Bottom line is our revenue will be hit, but so will that of our rivals and we have no idea of how much until we see some figures, but any reduction is more to do with the broader landscape than failure of strategy.

You are implying I am blaming the club. I am not. There is full trust in what the club was doing initially with their deals but what came after is nobody’s fault. But it is a reality.

I have said countless times that its completely sensible what the club are doing. I dont want us to be in financial trouble so I back the approach. We have a huge wage bill that needs controlling as well.

But the only point I was making that whilst you are saying wait and see in terms of commercial revenue, i am saying wait and see in terms of the approach. The strategy of investing now might reward those clubs or it may not. Even if it does it doesnt mean our approach was wrong but the fact is neither yourself or anyone can just dismiss the risky approach right now.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2662 on: July 8, 2020, 10:40:10 AM
^ That makes sense.
Hopefully we can get a fair bit of fat off the wage bill too. Clyne, Lallana, maybe Lovren (in fact wave 1 of the Southampton influx)

The only thing I'd add is that it looks like only Chelsea are doing the investing at the moment and arguably they have extenuating circumstances with the combination of the transfer ban and big sales. Arguably despite a range of attacking talent, they still look a bit vulnerable at the back, and as we saw in Klopp's early days, that wins you nothing. Also I'd question whether an inexperienced Lampard is canny enough to make it all work.

Personally, I'd like to see a bit of investment, partly because that's what we are all conditioned to look for, but partly because there are a couple of areas we could do with a bit more cover in. On the other hand though, I'm really excited to see the likes of Williams, Jones, Elliot make increasing contributions to the squad. Bringing them into a strong team 1 or 2 at a time is the best and lowest risk way of blooding them. I'm also excited to see Minamino and Keita make more of a contribution as well as the likes of Grujic.

I'm not panicking this year, and I have faith in the reports of Klopp/Edwards/Gordon not wanting this team to grow old together, but there will be a point when we may need to spend and looking back, the Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho buys are an example of this.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2663 on: July 8, 2020, 10:56:33 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  8, 2020, 10:40:10 AM
^ That makes sense.
Hopefully we can get a fair bit of fat off the wage bill too. Clyne, Lallana, maybe Lovren (in fact wave 1 of the Southampton influx)

The only thing I'd add is that it looks like only Chelsea are doing the investing at the moment and arguably they have extenuating circumstances with the combination of the transfer ban and big sales. Arguably despite a range of attacking talent, they still look a bit vulnerable at the back, and as we saw in Klopp's early days, that wins you nothing. Also I'd question whether an inexperienced Lampard is canny enough to make it all work.

Personally, I'd like to see a bit of investment, partly because that's what we are all conditioned to look for, but partly because there are a couple of areas we could do with a bit more cover in. On the other hand though, I'm really excited to see the likes of Williams, Jones, Elliot make increasing contributions to the squad. Bringing them into a strong team 1 or 2 at a time is the best and lowest risk way of blooding them. I'm also excited to see Minamino and Keita make more of a contribution as well as the likes of Grujic.

I'm not panicking this year, and I have faith in the reports of Klopp/Edwards/Gordon not wanting this team to grow old together, but there will be a point when we may need to spend and looking back, the Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho buys are an example of this.

Chelsea are not a challenger no matter who they can sign realistically because to me if anyone says they are then they are normalising what Kloppo or even Guardiola have managed to achieve these past few years. What managers like Klopp have done is incredible and because its been done for a few years people around football seem to be hoodwinked into thinking its the norm.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2664 on: July 8, 2020, 08:48:51 PM
Not sure if this has been posted elsewhere, apologies
Jesus, youd run through the gates of hell for this man.


https://mobile.twitter.com/DeutschScouser/status/1280401205374713856?s=08

A bit behind the times in the US 😔
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2665 on: Today at 11:43:20 PM
Klopp did an interview with SWR in Germany. Here's my translation of it

Quote

Jürgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the first championship in 30 years. The successful coach speaks exclusively at SWR Sport about a crazy party, his men's flat share and lessons from the corona crisis.

Relaxed. More relaxed. Jürgen Klopp. The title winning coach of Liverpool FC sits completely relaxed in his shared apartment during an interview with SWR Sport and chats with pleasure over the past two weeks. Since June 25, one thing is certain: Klopp has led his team to the first championship title in 30 years. But this feeling has by no means settled. "It hasn't really happened yet," he admits. In the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, his team got a "real crack" and they have played every three days since then. It will probably take some time before this feeling of happiness has settled. But the time window is not important because the title is "for eternity. It is much better than not being a champion."

In any case, there is planning to allow the fans to go crazy again in the coming weeks or months. At the moment this is not possible due to the COVID measures. "The moment we can do that again, we want to celebrate the title. Even if that is a little strange, if you celebrate another title several months later. But Liverpool is an exceptional club, we will surely get something done "We're going to try to celebrate the title in a crazy way. We want to celebrate life. People can now plan longer so that they can be there. Maybe we can make something out of it that hasn't existed before."

Klopp is certain that despite the title already won in the three remaining Premier League games against Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle, his players will not be burned out. "The boys are always on fire. They went right in previous games too. We have been relatively successful for two and a half years because the boys are exceptional."

At some point he will surely return to Germany, he reveals. "Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even to Mainz", where he was successful from 1990 to 2008 as a player and then as a coach. He also has a clear professional plan: "Four years in Liverpool." After that, after nine years on Anfield Road, he wants to "do nothing for a year". Maybe for the first time he would have the opportunity to do "what I want, what I want to do. Maybe a club, a national team or nothing at all." He adds smugly: "But in five years the world can look very different again."

Jürgen Klopp is one who looks beyond the limitation of a training place. In addition to the intensive support of his team, the football teacher is busy dealing with the coronavirus in these weeks. In England the pubs are open again and people can go shopping again. "The development of the numbers is positive, but people are still dying. The delay at the beginning after the correct measures were taken did not pay off." Klopp is careful not to play the know-it-all. "It is easy to criticize if you are not responsible. You have to wait and see."

[Klopp believes] it would be important if someone "did an analysis in the future of what would have been correct and how can we handle it in a comparable situation in the future." It seems that Germany has solved the COVID crisis relatively well. "But if I follow the German media, not everyone is happy with the way things are going. Above all, nobody can be happy with the effects on the future, for example in terms of jobs."

Liverpool's manager expresses a wish for the future handling of pandemics like Covid-19. "We should make sure that we are better prepared as a society - and I mean global society." The virus would be with us for quite a while until an antidote or vaccine was finally found. "It would be worth calling a world holiday where everyone remembers what it was like in 2020."

The 53-year-old currently lives in Liverpool in his apartment with Matt McCann, the media director of Liverpool FC. His wife Ulla is in Germany. An unusual experience for Klopp, who grew up in Glatten in the Black Forest. "If you come from the Black Forest, you don't live in a shared apartment, but in an orderly relationship," he says with a laugh. The two men had a clear division of tasks: Klopp was responsible for the laundry, McCann for the rinsing.

What is he particularly looking forward to now? First on the remaining three games in the Premier League and then on a side trip to Germany. "I'm most looking forward to going back to the restaurant and enjoying the new normal in Germany."
https://www.swr.de/sport/fussball/juergen-klopp-hat-sich-in-liverpool-unsterblich-gemacht-100.html
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2666 on: Today at 11:49:34 PM
I say on his last day of his contract in 2024  we handcuff him to a goal post.
