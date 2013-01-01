

Klopp on this summer: "This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I dont think its a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen. Its just not possible, at least not for us." (1/2) #LFC

Klopp: "We cannot do it like this, other clubs maybe can, but this club is run in a specific way. This is our way, here we are. Is it the best way? I dont know, but its ours and we will probably stick to that." (2/2) #LFC





Annoying that sounds like Klopp does want to strengthen but FSG will stick to their frugal ways. We are going to missing out on a lot of top young superstars this summer and maybe the next.



Here's the thing. Leave our transfers out of it for a moment and let's look at the pandemic situation.In the US, where the pandemic was never under control, it's now exploded to a point where it's not far away from being as bad or worse than it was during the first peak.In Australia, where the pandemic was completely under control, there is a really worrying second wave which has caused Australia's second biggest city to be locked down for another 6 weeks.Now, in the face of all of that uncertainty, do you think it's a given that next season will commence as currently planned?Because I don't think any of that is a given, and you couldn't possibly have certainty that it is, because the what can happen in a country like the US, and what can happen in a country like Australia, can happen in England. And if it does, then we'll be talking about the possibility of months more of lockdown, months more of damage to every club's revenue - potentially tens of millions or more money out the window.I don't think 'frugal' has much to do with it. It's just being responsible not to invest big at a time when we have no idea what the immediate financial future of the club is going to be. We can't spend money we don't know that we have.