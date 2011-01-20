Everyone should read the Raphael Honigstein book about him, Bring the Noise.



Lets enjoy the ride while he is here. He will, at the very least, highly likely see out his contract. After that I strongly suspect he will take the Germany job if he is offered it and the timing is right. He has consistently said he will retire at a sensible age and a well deserved retirement it will be. By then we will have hopefully won a few more league titles and lots of nice shiny things. I have little doubt he will be up there ultimately with Shanks, Paisley and Kenny and arguably is already nearly there. European Cup, Super Cup, Club Cup and League in the space of 12 months.....not a bad start is it.



Nothing lasts forever, but another 4 years or so of this ride and that would be magical. The man is a one off.