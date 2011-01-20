« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 166710 times)

Offline Qston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 02:56:47 PM »
Everyone should read the Raphael Honigstein book about him, Bring the Noise.

Lets enjoy the ride while he is here. He will, at the very least, highly likely see out his contract. After that I strongly suspect he will take the Germany job if he is offered it and the timing is right. He has consistently said he will retire at a sensible age and a well deserved retirement it will be. By then we will have hopefully won a few more league titles and lots of nice shiny things. I have little doubt he will be up there ultimately with Shanks, Paisley and Kenny and arguably is already nearly there. European Cup, Super Cup, Club Cup and League in the space of 12 months.....not a bad start is it.

Nothing lasts forever, but another 4 years or so of this ride and that would be magical. The man is a one off.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Welshred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 03:08:06 PM »
This Gerrard stuff is fucking premature anyway as we've got Kloppo for at least 4 years ;D

Who knows who will be a top manager in that time, Milner might be for crying out loud!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 03:15:31 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:08:06 PM
This Gerrard stuff is fucking premature anyway as we've got Kloppo for at least 4 years ;D

Who knows who will be a top manager in that time, Milner might be for crying out loud!

Milly will still be playing  :P
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 03:37:12 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:15:31 PM
Milly will still be playing  :P

We have form for successful player-managers. ;)
Offline Qston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 03:43:31 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:08:06 PM
This Gerrard stuff is fucking premature anyway as we've got Kloppo for at least 4 years ;D

Who knows who will be a top manager in that time, Milner might be for crying out loud!

I see your Milner.....and raise you a Hendo...
Offline Welshred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 03:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:43:31 PM
I see your Milner.....and raise you a Hendo...

Nah, he's only just turned 30, he'll still be playing by then - all that trophy lifting keeps you fit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 04:24:06 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:54:21 PM
Nah, he's only just turned 30, he'll still be playing by then - all that trophy lifting keeps you fit.

He's also fond of running on the spot, isn't he?
Offline Layer 2

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 04:47:17 PM »
While I appreciate the time Klopp has taken to write that letter, I cant help feeling sad and embarrassed that he felt he had to spell it out like that, especially as he and other people have spoken about it many times already.

Every single person who was out on that peer that night should hang their heads in shame, not that they would have an ounce of self awareness to do that.
Offline MNAA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 PM »
When Klopp is done here, he will go back to lead Germany ... the country, not the football team
Offline soxfan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 PM »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on June 28, 2020, 10:32:07 PM
I always think this when I see Danny Ings now and is the only ex-player in the Prem that I'd have back here. Actually wish that he'd stayed in the first place. He's what he is now because of us and is the one player I reckon Klopp would have taken to yet another level.
From outside of England, I'd wouldn't hate seeing Iago Aspas back here, buzzing around as a backup to the front 3. He sure as heck can score bucketloads of goals, as shown since he left here for Spain. And he'd be a great presser of the ball under Klopp.

Right player, wrong manager.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 PM »
Then you play the Palace game and it really sums us up because it is like they wear the Liverpool shirt and go with all they have. Whenever, wherever, which time, whatever necessary, they go. And I love that. That is what brought us into the position we are in  it is all in this game. Eighty-sixth minute, losing the ball, chasing it down, winning it back and shooting on the Palace goal like you have never scored before. Such desire. That was the moment when I thought: Yes, we will be champions. It was the perfect moment.

 8)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 PM »
Quote from Pearce's piece

Quote
I havent seen any pictures from any celebrations, I dont want them. What I want is to stay home, stay safe and do the right things, still. And there will be a moment that we can do that and when we can, it will explode

I read in a German newspaper there are 700 million Liverpool fans in the world. If that is true, there will be a day that all 700 million fans can celebrate at the same moment with friends. Until then, 700 million people can celebrate the same thing at home or in front of their house. Nowhere else.

I want to see all the videos from the living rooms all over the world, how they reacted at the moment Willian scored the penalty or the final whistle at Chelsea. That would be really nice.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:15:02 PM
When Klopp is done here, he will go back to lead Germany ... the country, not the football team

Maybe.  Shankly was proud of his kids being scousers, and Rafa still lives on Merseyside.  Of course, Jurgen is older and his children are grown so going home may be what is right for him.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 02:27:39 AM »
He said in an interview after the PL clinch that he would be at Liverpool for 9 years, so I guess he sees himself staying for the remainder of the contract. But I guess we can all hope he will sign another one... but let's enjoy him while we can!
