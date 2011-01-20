Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?
I feel Klopp will have a great media career once he decides to retire from football.
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?
Hope so.. Then stevie
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Hope so.. Then stevie
I feel Klopp will have a great media career once he decides to retire from football.
Fantastic and heartful letter from the boss, what a man.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]