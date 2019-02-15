« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 162893 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 09:48:46 AM »
Logged

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 12:12:50 PM »
Just been re-watching Jurgen's first press conference as Liverpool manager. It takes on a new poignancy with the hindsight of our success.

Felt quite emotional watching it, "the normal one", "doubters to believers", "transition football", "not important how people see you when you arrive, it's important how they see you when you leave", "we will win one title in 4 years"

All those comments were kind of spontaneous, off-the-cuff statements that have now taken on an aura that only hindsight and history can give them. The greatest accolade is that those comments hold the same power and intensity as the famous quotes from Bill Shankly do.

Do yourselves a favour and go and rewatch that press conference again.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,614
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 12:22:43 PM »
And one of the most telling comments which he really put an emphasis on but please give us time to do our work.

I loved his confidence with the a title comment, although at the time I was like oh nooooo dont say that Kloppo  ;D

But he was right, a Champions League no less, delivered within that very time frame. Genius!

Its amazing the two (re)building jobs hes been at the heart of both with at BVB and here. Looking at the evolution over the course of 3/4/5 seasons, just this incredibly methodical approach at both clubs.  In both cases there where 3 or 4 key players kept from the old regime, but otherwise it was big overhaul. And at BVB same as here (in fact more so at BVB), there was a situation where a lot of bloat had to be removed from the squad. So the first couple windows was as much a case of clearing the decks as it was building the squad - it was equally important.

 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 12:29:29 PM »
Yes, exactly. In fact, that title in 4 years' comment was actually underestimating what he has so far achieved. Just amazing listening to him, and in some ways his broken English almost adds something else to it, in a kind of Yoda Jedi speak sort of way...

I love that from the get-go, he basically cut through all the bullshit questions and binned them as unimportant. He has this ability to just sift out all the bullshit and keep to the core message of hard work, passion, and belief. Just a total inspiration, not just with football but in life also. Love the man to bits.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:43 PM
And one of the most telling comments which he really put an emphasis on but please give us time to do our work.

I loved his confidence with the a title comment, although at the time I was like oh nooooo dont say that Kloppo  ;D

But he was right, a Champions League no less, delivered within that very time frame. Genius!

Its amazing the two (re)building jobs hes been at the heart of both with at BVB and here. Looking at the evolution over the course of 3/4/5 seasons, just this incredibly methodical approach at both clubs.  In both cases there where 3 or 4 key players kept from the old regime, but otherwise it was big overhaul. And at BVB same as here (in fact more so at BVB), there was a situation where a lot of bloat had to be removed from the squad. So the first couple windows was as much a case of clearing the decks as it was building the squad - it was equally important.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 12:33:51 PM »
I think Pep Lindjers is a master stroke appointment to assist Klopp. It gives him a different perspective - someone with a great tactical mind (younger too) - it may help him avoid the stagnation that happened at the end of BvB. 
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,739
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:39:28 PM »
Best thing is knowing other clubs/rivals aren't in a position to poach our best players anymore. Something that also plagued Jurgen at BvB
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:28 PM
Best thing is knowing other clubs/rivals aren't in a position to poach our best players anymore. Something that also plagued Jurgen at BvB

Yes - very good point.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,739
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:56:44 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:40:50 PM
Yes - very good point.

Yeah.  And, no disrespect to Dortmund, but we are a much bigger club. 

Who in the Premier League now could take one of our players?  Chelsea?  City?  Our players aren't mercs, and those clubs can't offer them anything that they can't have here.  If Real Madrid offered us £200m for Mané tomorrow we'd burst out laughing, and so would he.

This team has become immortal.  They will be remembered for as long as LFC endures. And probably long after that.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • All is well
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:44 PM
Yeah.  And, no disrespect to Dortmund, but we are a much bigger club. 

Who in the Premier League now could take one of our players?  Chelsea?  City?  Our players aren't mercs, and those clubs can't offer them anything that they can't have here.  If Real Madrid offered us £200m for Mané tomorrow we'd burst out laughing, and so would he.

This team has become immortal.  They will be remembered for as long as LFC endures. And probably long after that.
Since last season I think we've been a position that only Barca/Real are in where we can attract top players without much convincing- this is the club players want to be at. It used to be that those Spanish clubs could basically sign whoever they wanted but now I'd guess we'd be a much more attractive place to come for a top player.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,739
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 01:48:32 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 01:15:48 PM
Since last season I think we've been a position that only Barca/Real are in where we can attract top players without much convincing - this is the club players want to be at. It used to be that those Spanish clubs could basically sign whoever they wanted but now I'd guess we'd be a much more attractive place to come for a top player.

Wonder if Timo is having regrets yet. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,614
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 01:55:14 PM »
Never, skim an Erdinger  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4</a>
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Craig_Bellamy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 01:55:18 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:48:32 PM
Wonder if Timo is having regrets yet. ;D

Why should he ? We wanted him, he wanted us, circumstances made it so That it just couldnt Happen but neither club nor player should regret anything. IMO
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 02:32:08 PM »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,926
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 02:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:14 PM
Never, skim an Erdinger  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4</a>

That was brilliant. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,789
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 03:11:09 PM »
Might already be here but really enjoyed this

Klopp Managerial Skills


https://youtu.be/Xast5FpOf3E
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 03:16:51 PM »
I have always considered myself a Shankly Boy....I still am..but now I'm also a Klopp Man....Paisley deliverd on the dream Shankly had...Kenny guided us through our darkest times kept the football alive when our world was falling around..and now Klopp has reinstated the Club to the levels of Shanks Bob and Kenny...and now rightly joins them as the greatest of so many great men at Liverpool.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 05:48:34 PM »
Still can't believe what he's done. 'Give us time'

And we did.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 06:26:47 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:16:51 PM
I have always considered myself a Shankly Boy....I still am..but now I'm also a Klopp Man....Paisley deliverd on the dream Shankly had...Kenny guided us through our darkest times kept the football alive when our world was falling around..and now Klopp has reinstated the Club to the levels of Shanks Bob and Kenny...and now rightly joins them as the greatest of so many great men at Liverpool.
I have to agree. There is no two ways about it, Klopp is now a genuine living legend. A Liverpool legend that belongs right up there with Bill, Bob, Joe, Kenny and Rafa, but also a managerial legend in his own right.

To do what he's done here in such a short time, and when our main on-pitch rivals are rolling in money and benefitting from all the advantages that brings, is simply mind-blowing.

Also, on a human level, the man has everything. Passion, humility, honesty, dignity, warmth, humour, sensitivity, empathy and an awful lot more.

If you are male and ever wanted a role model to look to, Klopp is your man.

I'll be honest. Just seeing pictures of and hearing Bill Shankly speaking gives me goosebumps. I don't know why that is, but I happens all the time. These days, similar is starting to happen with Klopp. Simply put, both are/were incredibly humble men, yet both have/had almost otherworldly charisma and depth. Sometimes in life you meet people or know them from a distance, and you feel privileged. It's rare, but when you feel it you really feel it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:13 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 06:54:02 PM »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 05:48:34 PM
Still can't believe what he's done. 'Give us time'

And we did.

We had to? Did we have any other choice? To get a manager of his stature and relevance and then knee-jerk is the way of those who fail. It was clear we were improving aspect by aspect from his 1st season itself. One by one, our issues were getting resolved and I enjoyed the process as much as the end result.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 07:07:38 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:54:02 PM
We had to? Did we have any other choice? To get a manager of his stature and relevance and then knee-jerk is the way of those who fail. It was clear we were improving aspect by aspect from his 1st season itself. One by one, our issues were getting resolved and I enjoyed the process as much as the end result.
Good point that

It has been fascinating, and enjoyable, watching the rebuild take effect in real time, and then deliver. There have been disappointments along the way bit these have served only to heighten the anticipation, and the resultant jubilation.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,359
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 07:43:27 PM »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 08:27:11 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:43:27 PM
They are both brilliant articles about people in the club under-appreciated in the past.
Agreed.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 08:30:43 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:54:02 PM
We had to? Did we have any other choice? To get a manager of his stature and relevance and then knee-jerk is the way of those who fail. It was clear we were improving aspect by aspect from his 1st season itself. One by one, our issues were getting resolved and I enjoyed the process as much as the end result.

FSG and the board were fully on board the project. So were most of us fans, but there were so many 'doubters' outside Liverpool that questioned everything from Klopp's lack of superstar recruitment to somehow being a 'nearly' man, with losing two consecutive finals.

I genuinely believe he'd have been sacked after the same trajectory at United or Chelsea, maybe City too. Reinforces the point that LFC and Klopp were always the perfect fit. Laugh at the finals choker now  8).
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,614
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 08:47:14 PM »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 08:30:43 PM
FSG and the board were fully on board the project. So were most of us fans, but there were so many 'doubters' outside Liverpool that questioned everything from Klopp's lack of superstar recruitment to somehow being a 'nearly' man, with losing two consecutive finals.

I genuinely believe he'd have been sacked after the same trajectory at United or Chelsea, maybe City too. Reinforces the point that LFC and Klopp were always the perfect fit. Laugh at the finals choker now  8).

We know hed have not gone to those clubs, but hypothetically, I am not sure I agree with you there. Plus of course there would have been different starting points at each one in terms of squad strength.  I know a lot of clubs are trigger happy generally, but so long as you block the outside noise, it was easy to see immense progress. And those on the inside would have seen even more. What is going on, on the pitch is only half the story - sure the most important half, but the work hes doing behind the scenes would have been obvious to the hierachy.  That has played such a part too, how hes unified the club.

The finals thing was outside noise. A stick to beat him with by rival fans and tabloid media. The truth was, a lot of the finals hes been in - his club was the underdog, so it was an achievement in itself to be there. And a couple of the finals he lost where down to circumstance - the one on in Kiev with what happened to Salah and Karius, one of the DFB Pokal ones with BVB when they had a legitimate goal chalked off. Some things are very much out of a coaches control. Any club hierachy worth their salt would know that, and not factor it too much.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 08:49:23 PM »
He's fantastic, in ways I won't cover as many people already have.

One thing though which encourages me about possible further longevity at Liverpool. Something which he 'might' share with Alex Ferguson. Klopp loves developing young players, so the fact he has talent as young as Harvey Elliot, even Trent encourages me he might want to stay beyond 2024 ----however as we will all surely learn; enjoy the moment.

Klopp and his team are magnificent and hungry for more!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 09:23:41 PM »
When you see some of our ex players knocking about in the Prem, you wonder how some of them would have fared under Klopp. I'm not for one second saying any of them are good enough to play for us now, some were let go for one reason or another under Klopp and some left before he arrived.
Still though, purely from a totally hypothetical and mayhem point of view, I would love to see Andy Carroll coming off the bench in a Klopp team. I mean, he's shite like, but I can imagine an Andy Carroll fired up by Klopp being a complete head the ball
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 10:17:34 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:23:41 PM
When you see some of our ex players knocking about in the Prem, you wonder how some of them would have fared under Klopp. I'm not for one second saying any of them are good enough to play for us now, some were let go for one reason or another under Klopp and some left before he arrived.
Still though, purely from a totally hypothetical and mayhem point of view, I would love to see Andy Carroll coming off the bench in a Klopp team. I mean, he's shite like, but I can imagine an Andy Carroll fired up by Klopp being a complete head the ball
He already was, he was just shit with his feet.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 10:32:07 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:23:41 PM
When you see some of our ex players knocking about in the Prem, you wonder how some of them would have fared under Klopp. I'm not for one second saying any of them are good enough to play for us now, some were let go for one reason or another under Klopp and some left before he arrived.
Still though, purely from a totally hypothetical and mayhem point of view, I would love to see Andy Carroll coming off the bench in a Klopp team. I mean, he's shite like, but I can imagine an Andy Carroll fired up by Klopp being a complete head the ball
I always think this when I see Danny Ings now and is the only ex-player in the Prem that I'd have back here. Actually wish that he'd stayed in the first place. He's what he is now because of us and is the one player I reckon Klopp would have taken to yet another level.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 10:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:17:34 PM
He already was, he was just shit with his feet.

Sorry that was a bit of slang there, head the ball as in - a complete and utter luncatic
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 10:56:09 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:48:51 PM
Sorry that was a bit of slang there, head the ball as in - a complete and utter luncatic
I know mate. I was just being a twat.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 