I have always considered myself a Shankly Boy....I still am..but now I'm also a Klopp Man....Paisley deliverd on the dream Shankly had...Kenny guided us through our darkest times kept the football alive when our world was falling around..and now Klopp has reinstated the Club to the levels of Shanks Bob and Kenny...and now rightly joins them as the greatest of so many great men at Liverpool.
I have to agree. There is no two ways about it, Klopp is now a genuine living legend. A Liverpool legend that belongs right up there with Bill, Bob, Joe, Kenny and Rafa, but also a managerial legend in his own right.
To do what he's done here in such a short time, and when our main on-pitch rivals are rolling in money and benefitting from all the advantages that brings, is simply mind-blowing.
Also, on a human level, the man has everything. Passion, humility, honesty, dignity, warmth, humour, sensitivity, empathy and an awful lot more.
If you are male and ever wanted a role model to look to, Klopp is your man.
I'll be honest. Just seeing pictures of and hearing Bill Shankly speaking gives me goosebumps. I don't know why that is, but I happens all the time. These days, similar is starting to happen with Klopp. Simply put, both are/were incredibly humble men, yet both have/had almost otherworldly charisma and depth. Sometimes in life you meet people or know them from a distance, and you feel privileged. It's rare, but when you feel it you really
feel it.