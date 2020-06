And one of the most telling comments which he really put an emphasis on ‘but please give us time to do our work’.I loved his confidence with the ‘a title’ comment, although at the time I was like ‘oh nooooo don’t say that Kloppo’But he was right, a Champions League no less, delivered within that very time frame. Genius!It’s amazing the two (re)building jobs he’s been at the heart of both with at BVB and here. Looking at the evolution over the course of 3/4/5 seasons, just this incredibly methodical approach at both clubs. In both cases there where 3 or 4 key players kept from the old regime, but otherwise it was big overhaul. And at BVB same as here (in fact more so at BVB), there was a situation where a lot of ‘bloat’ had to be removed from the squad. So the first couple windows was as much a case of clearing the decks as it was building the squad - it was equally important.