Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 161643 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 09:48:46 AM »
Offline SteveLFC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 12:12:50 PM »
Just been re-watching Jurgen's first press conference as Liverpool manager. It takes on a new poignancy with the hindsight of our success.

Felt quite emotional watching it, "the normal one", "doubters to believers", "transition football", "not important how people see you when you arrive, it's important how they see you when you leave", "we will win one title in 4 years"

All those comments were kind of spontaneous, off-the-cuff statements that have now taken on an aura that only hindsight and history can give them. The greatest accolade is that those comments hold the same power and intensity as the famous quotes from Bill Shankly do.

Do yourselves a favour and go and rewatch that press conference again.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 12:22:43 PM »
And one of the most telling comments which he really put an emphasis on but please give us time to do our work.

I loved his confidence with the a title comment, although at the time I was like oh nooooo dont say that Kloppo  ;D

But he was right, a Champions League no less, delivered within that very time frame. Genius!

Its amazing the two (re)building jobs hes been at the heart of both with at BVB and here. Looking at the evolution over the course of 3/4/5 seasons, just this incredibly methodical approach at both clubs.  In both cases there where 3 or 4 key players kept from the old regime, but otherwise it was big overhaul. And at BVB same as here (in fact more so at BVB), there was a situation where a lot of bloat had to be removed from the squad. So the first couple windows was as much a case of clearing the decks as it was building the squad - it was equally important.

 
Offline SteveLFC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 12:29:29 PM »
Yes, exactly. In fact, that title in 4 years' comment was actually underestimating what he has so far achieved. Just amazing listening to him, and in some ways his broken English almost adds something else to it, in a kind of Yoda Jedi speak sort of way...

I love that from the get-go, he basically cut through all the bullshit questions and binned them as unimportant. He has this ability to just sift out all the bullshit and keep to the core message of hard work, passion, and belief. Just a total inspiration, not just with football but in life also. Love the man to bits.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:43 PM
And one of the most telling comments which he really put an emphasis on but please give us time to do our work.

I loved his confidence with the a title comment, although at the time I was like oh nooooo dont say that Kloppo  ;D

But he was right, a Champions League no less, delivered within that very time frame. Genius!

Its amazing the two (re)building jobs hes been at the heart of both with at BVB and here. Looking at the evolution over the course of 3/4/5 seasons, just this incredibly methodical approach at both clubs.  In both cases there where 3 or 4 key players kept from the old regime, but otherwise it was big overhaul. And at BVB same as here (in fact more so at BVB), there was a situation where a lot of bloat had to be removed from the squad. So the first couple windows was as much a case of clearing the decks as it was building the squad - it was equally important.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 12:33:51 PM »
I think Pep Lindjers is a master stroke appointment to assist Klopp. It gives him a different perspective - someone with a great tactical mind (younger too) - it may help him avoid the stagnation that happened at the end of BvB. 
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:39:28 PM »
Best thing is knowing other clubs/rivals aren't in a position to poach our best players anymore. Something that also plagued Jurgen at BvB
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:28 PM
Best thing is knowing other clubs/rivals aren't in a position to poach our best players anymore. Something that also plagued Jurgen at BvB

Yes - very good point.
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:56:44 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:40:50 PM
Yes - very good point.

Yeah.  And, no disrespect to Dortmund, but we are a much bigger club. 

Who in the Premier League now could take one of our players?  Chelsea?  City?  Our players aren't mercs, and those clubs can't offer them anything that they can't have here.  If Real Madrid offered us £200m for Mané tomorrow we'd burst out laughing, and so would he.

This team has become immortal.  They will be remembered for as long as LFC endures. And probably long after that.
Online Perham

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:44 PM
Yeah.  And, no disrespect to Dortmund, but we are a much bigger club. 

Who in the Premier League now could take one of our players?  Chelsea?  City?  Our players aren't mercs, and those clubs can't offer them anything that they can't have here.  If Real Madrid offered us £200m for Mané tomorrow we'd burst out laughing, and so would he.

This team has become immortal.  They will be remembered for as long as LFC endures. And probably long after that.
Since last season I think we've been a position that only Barca/Real are in where we can attract top players without much convincing- this is the club players want to be at. It used to be that those Spanish clubs could basically sign whoever they wanted but now I'd guess we'd be a much more attractive place to come for a top player.
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 01:48:32 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 01:15:48 PM
Since last season I think we've been a position that only Barca/Real are in where we can attract top players without much convincing - this is the club players want to be at. It used to be that those Spanish clubs could basically sign whoever they wanted but now I'd guess we'd be a much more attractive place to come for a top player.

Wonder if Timo is having regrets yet. ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 01:55:14 PM »
Never, skim an Erdinger  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4</a>
Offline Craig_Bellamy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 01:55:18 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:48:32 PM
Wonder if Timo is having regrets yet. ;D

Why should he ? We wanted him, he wanted us, circumstances made it so That it just couldnt Happen but neither club nor player should regret anything. IMO
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 02:32:08 PM »
Online jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 02:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:14 PM
Never, skim an Erdinger  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5owlXKqv4</a>

That was brilliant. 😀
Online Rush 82

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 03:11:09 PM »
Might already be here but really enjoyed this

Klopp Managerial Skills


https://youtu.be/Xast5FpOf3E
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 03:16:51 PM »
I have always considered myself a Shankly Boy....I still am..but now I'm also a Klopp Man....Paisley deliverd on the dream Shankly had...Kenny guided us through our darkest times kept the football alive when our world was falling around..and now Klopp has reinstated the Club to the levels of Shanks Bob and Kenny...and now rightly joins them as the greatest of so many great men at Liverpool.
