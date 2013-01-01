Just been re-watching Jurgen's first press conference as Liverpool manager. It takes on a new poignancy with the hindsight of our success.



Felt quite emotional watching it, "the normal one", "doubters to believers", "transition football", "not important how people see you when you arrive, it's important how they see you when you leave", "we will win one title in 4 years"



All those comments were kind of spontaneous, off-the-cuff statements that have now taken on an aura that only hindsight and history can give them. The greatest accolade is that those comments hold the same power and intensity as the famous quotes from Bill Shankly do.



Do yourselves a favour and go and rewatch that press conference again.