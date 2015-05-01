I dont exactly remember when but it must be soon after he started at Dortmund. Caught a glimpse of him on TV while Dortmund was playing. The commentators were talking about him. I have a soft spot for Dortmund mainly because theres something familiar about them, their fans and their support on game day. I was pleased for them when they won the Champions League and felt sorry for them when they collapsed financially not long after that



I thought Klopp was an interesting character even then. Emotional, eccentric and wearing his heart on his sleeves all the time. I got more interested when results started to pick up. I noticed that while they still have some veterans, the newer names started to become more influential. Sahin, Pisczczek, Schmelzer, Subotic and Hummels were all young and came from nowhere. I was intrigued by his rebuilding job. When Klopp won the 1st Bundesliga, I thought it was amazing. When they won the 2nd one and started to make their mark in Europe (including Klopp having to wear suits on the touchline and never looking happy in it!), I was already sold on him. Dortmund vs Malaga and Dortmund vs Real were amazing games that indicated what Klopp is capable of at the highest level



He was so into Dortmund that I never thought that he was attainable. That wobble during his last season there, gave me a bit of hope and when he said he would be leaving, I thought we may have a chance but cant find a reason why he would come to us when all we have at the time was our history. Another small bit that gave me hope was the way he stood in the centre circle, admiring the Kop when we played Dortmund during the 2014-15 pre season game!



When the noises got louder and louder about Rodgers getting the sack, I was hoping for Klopp but was a little pessimistic as Ancelotti seemed to be the leading candidate. But when you guys started tracking his flight, I was so so delighted. Easier to say it now, but Klopp never had to turn me from doubters and believers. He had me at hello when he was still at Dortmund



I love the man. A great football manager and even greater human being. He is the most genuine person I have ever come across. True leader of men. Dont talk about the players running through brick wall for him, I at my age would run through the brick wall if he ask me to. When you heard Gerrard, Souness and Torres saying more or less that they would have loved to have a chance to play for him, in his team - that says a lot about how great Klopp is



Were so fortunate to have him as our leader. So lucky that he is a romantic who loved and was intrigued by our great history. He chose us and I could never be prouder because of that. And we see ever so clearly that he is now one of us. We will always be a step ahead of the other clubs because we have Klopp and they dont



Thank you Jurgen ... for taking us back to where we belong!