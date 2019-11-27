When Jurgen Klopp inherited Liverpool Football Club, the club was enduring a driest possible spell of the decade. We have won one title in the last eight years, an insignificant league cup, our star players periodically started to leave Liverpool, Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Torres, and most hurtfully, Luis Suarez just after extending his contract 6 months back.



Brendan Rodgers who bought Liverpool a very close title race paid no heed to Champions League or European football, the legacy on which Liverpool Football club is built on. Liverpool failed to qualify for the Knockouts of Champions League, got beaten 6-1 by Stoke in what was club legends Steven Gerrards last match, featured a second-string side against Real Madrid in a must-win group game and was unable to hold on to Luis Suarez and bought the mercurial Mario Balletoli as his replacement.



Brendan Rodgers got sacked after a 1-1 draw with Everton 6 games into the new season.



I was on my way to Tirupati when I got this news from my cousin who messaged Jurgen Klopp could be the replacement. I always wanted a European manager for Liverpool because Liverpool is not English in terms of European legacy and English managers are shite by and large and we hardly see any world-class English Manager around.

Klopp won two back to back titles challenging the Supremacy of Bayern Munich in the usually unchallenged Bundesliga where Bayern has been dominating for a good part of the decade. One bad season and the management at Borussia Dortmund felt Klopp has drained out and allowed him a sabbatical which worked quite well for Liverpool.



His appointment was confirmed. He said he is the normal one and he wanted to change Liverpool from doubters to believers. He said he wanted some time before we start delivering results.



The glimpses were there to be seen, beating City in their own backyard 4-1 and then Chelsea. The run into Europa League finals where he almost won a trophy in the first season.



He united the Kop when Liverpool dramatically equalized against WestBrom. He demanded that the fans should not leave the ground when the team is having a poor match day. He said the fans did not have the right to celebrate the clubs success when they cant stand by them when enduring a dry spell.

Klopp and Kop formed a connect right then. The media started liking his candid interviews, Sir Alex Fergusson said he is uncomfortable when he got to know Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as his manager.



There seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool and something special was being unfolded, the fans started to believe again. In Season Two, the team put in a good fight and got Liverpool to 4th position which qualified them for Champion League playoffs. Where it actually belongs.

In Season three Liverpool reached the finals humbling Bayern Munich in quarters and breezing past few other clubs. It was humbled by Real Madrid after his best player was wrestled down in 30 minutes and had to be replaced and his Goalkeeper made two howlers in the most important final for Club football.



In season four thanks to the reinforcement of a world-class center back and goalie, Liverpools misery in defense which was there for the past decade was finally sorted. They started leaking fewer goals and getting more solid in defense.



That also enabled them to be ahead in the ever-eluding Premier League title race till matchday 37 before Pep tipped him to the post with 98 points. Klopps Liverpool secured 97 points and still finished runner up. There were years when League titles were won with a tally of 74-80 points and such was the quality of English football that this was not enough.

The spirit of a lesser mortal would have been shredded to pieces. Klopp rallied a miraculous semifinal comeback when against FC Barcelona which had the likes of Messi and old sons Suarez and Coutinho.



They had to beat them 4-0 and they did. Karma took a U-turn for Mohammed Salah and he scored a first-minute penalty in last years finals while Divok Origi, the club legend, and big-game player scored the second goal to lift the 6th trophy 2-0.



Two more titles followed to finish the unprecedented treble, the UEFA Super cup, and Club World cup.

The Premier League that was still out of grasp after so many close races took off at a different level boost. By January Liverpool was ahead of its closest rival by 25 points. The final frontier seemed all but conquered. We were winning games 1-0; Earlier the team had to score thrice or have a two-goal cushion to reassure victory, it was not the case anymore.

But then nothing comes easy for a Liverpool fan without a skip of heartbeat and COVID19 happened. Sanity prevailed, the league resumed, and the formality was completed and 30 years later, Liverpool won the topflight football league again taking their tally to 19 and overall titles tally to 48 with Manchester united standing at 45.



Overall Jurgen Klopp took some tough calls; he sidelined Mohmadau Sakho when he had some discipline issues and never featured him even when Liverpool was badly in need of a center back. He waited for the right buy and bought Virgil Van Dijk. He gave enough rope to his goalies but when none of them impressed, he bought Allison Becker for a then world-record fee.



As promised in his first-ever interview, at the turn of year Five, he had 4 titles all of them coming in the last 12 months.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool restored its European supremacy after Rafa Benitez left & he won the much evading Premier League after three decades & two generations.



The fans cant thank the man enough. A chord was formed between Klopp and the Kop (one side of the goal post which allegedly sucks the ball in if its a Liverpool player and drifts it away if its an opponent).



Like the club legend Steven Gerrard said, this man deserves a statue while he is around.