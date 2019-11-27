« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 152783 times)

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 01:44:21 PM »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 12:18:37 PM
Thats enough.  I'm still jealous as fook  ;D

Just for you
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,138
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 01:45:46 PM »
Perfect fit for our Club.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BigRedShove

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 01:45:51 PM »
When Jurgen Klopp inherited Liverpool Football Club, the club was enduring a driest possible spell of the decade. We have won one title in the last eight years, an insignificant league cup, our star players periodically started to leave Liverpool, Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Torres, and most hurtfully, Luis Suarez just after extending his contract 6 months back.

Brendan Rodgers who bought Liverpool a very close title race paid no heed to Champions League or European football, the legacy on which Liverpool Football club is built on. Liverpool failed to qualify for the Knockouts of Champions League, got beaten 6-1 by Stoke in what was club legends Steven Gerrards last match, featured a second-string side against Real Madrid in a must-win group game and was unable to hold on to Luis Suarez and bought the mercurial Mario Balletoli as his replacement.

Brendan Rodgers got sacked after a 1-1 draw with Everton 6 games into the new season.

I was on my way to Tirupati when I got this news from my cousin who messaged Jurgen Klopp could be the replacement. I always wanted a European manager for Liverpool because Liverpool is not English in terms of European legacy and English managers are shite by and large and we hardly see any world-class English Manager around.
Klopp won two back to back titles challenging the Supremacy of Bayern Munich in the usually unchallenged Bundesliga where Bayern has been dominating for a good part of the decade. One bad season and the management at Borussia Dortmund felt Klopp has drained out and allowed him a sabbatical which worked quite well for Liverpool.

His appointment was confirmed. He said he is the normal one and he wanted to change Liverpool from doubters to believers. He said he wanted some time before we start delivering results.

The glimpses were there to be seen, beating City in their own backyard 4-1 and then Chelsea. The run into Europa League finals where he almost won a trophy in the first season.

He united the Kop when Liverpool dramatically equalized against WestBrom. He demanded that the fans should not leave the ground when the team is having a poor match day. He said the fans did not have the right to celebrate the clubs success when they cant stand by them when enduring a dry spell.
Klopp and Kop formed a connect right then. The media started liking his candid interviews, Sir Alex Fergusson said he is uncomfortable when he got to know Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as his manager.

There seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool and something special was being unfolded, the fans started to believe again. In Season Two, the team put in a good fight and got Liverpool to 4th position which qualified them for Champion League playoffs. Where it actually belongs.
In Season three Liverpool reached the finals humbling Bayern Munich in quarters and breezing past few other clubs. It was humbled by Real Madrid after his best player was wrestled down in 30 minutes and had to be replaced and his Goalkeeper made two howlers in the most important final for Club football.

In season four thanks to the reinforcement of a world-class center back and goalie, Liverpools misery in defense which was there for the past decade was finally sorted. They started leaking fewer goals and getting more solid in defense.

That also enabled them to be ahead in the ever-eluding Premier League title race till matchday 37 before Pep tipped him to the post with 98 points. Klopps Liverpool secured 97 points and still finished runner up. There were years when League titles were won with a tally of 74-80 points and such was the quality of English football that this was not enough.
The spirit of a lesser mortal would have been shredded to pieces. Klopp rallied a miraculous semifinal comeback when against FC Barcelona which had the likes of Messi and old sons Suarez and Coutinho.

They had to beat them 4-0 and they did. Karma took a U-turn for Mohammed Salah and he scored a first-minute penalty in last years finals while Divok Origi, the club legend, and big-game player scored the second goal to lift the 6th trophy 2-0.

Two more titles followed to finish the unprecedented treble, the UEFA Super cup, and Club World cup.
The Premier League that was still out of grasp after so many close races took off at a different level boost. By January Liverpool was ahead of its closest rival by 25 points. The final frontier seemed all but conquered. We were winning games 1-0; Earlier the team had to score thrice or have a two-goal cushion to reassure victory, it was not the case anymore.
But then nothing comes easy for a Liverpool fan without a skip of heartbeat and COVID19 happened. Sanity prevailed, the league resumed, and the formality was completed and 30 years later, Liverpool won the topflight football league again taking their tally to 19 and overall titles tally to 48 with Manchester united standing at 45.

Overall Jurgen Klopp took some tough calls; he sidelined Mohmadau Sakho when he had some discipline issues and never featured him even when Liverpool was badly in need of a center back. He waited for the right buy and bought Virgil Van Dijk. He gave enough rope to his goalies but when none of them impressed, he bought Allison Becker for a then world-record fee.

As promised in his first-ever interview, at the turn of year Five, he had 4 titles all of them coming in the last 12 months.
Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool restored its European supremacy after Rafa Benitez left & he won the much evading Premier League after three decades & two generations.

The fans cant thank the man enough. A chord was formed between Klopp and the Kop (one side of the goal post which allegedly sucks the ball in if its a Liverpool player and drifts it away if its an opponent).

Like the club legend Steven Gerrard said, this man deserves a statue while he is around.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,375
  • Dutch Class
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 01:46:32 PM »
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC
Klopp: "I feel very close to this city. From the first day it clicked with the people. I love the way they see life, the way they are different, I love the Scouse soul. If I didn't like the people I wouldn't stay here for nine years." #LFC
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,148
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 01:57:53 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 07:22:34 AM
"Someday when you grow up, do me a favor and score a goal to help me clinch a title, ok?"



That's fantastic Redsox....  So many little stories with meaning that make the up the greater whole.

Like life, mercurial - fleeting and so grateful for these small moments that turn into the spectacular!!!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,280
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 02:04:18 PM »
He said he wouldnt sign a lifetime contract because therell come a time that we dont want him anymore

Sorry to piss on your bonfire Jürgen...but I honestly dont think there will.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 02:06:02 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:04:18 PM
He said he wouldnt sign a lifetime contract because therell come a time that we dont want him anymore

Sorry to piss on your bonfire Jürgen...but I honestly dont think there will.

 ;D Aye, I thought "he's too humble for his own good"!

The next part of the interview won't make headlines but it's made my day: "I'll be here a while!"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 