As somebody at only 25 years old, this man is the best manager I have ever seen in my lifetime.



I will forever love Rafa for Istanbul and everything else he did for this club on and off the pitch, but Jurgen is the best ever for me.



Ever since his appointment, I knew he was the right fit for us. The celebration in front of the Kop after the 2-2 draw with West Brom. Everyone mocked that, but he knew what it was about. Building that unity between club, players and fans. He has built that in his time year. Now everyone is on the same page. This has never happened in any other time in my life. Rafa was having to deal with Hicks & Gillet, Brendan and his transfer committee, the whole failed experiment of Hodgson. Everyone is as one now. Klopp has built that and that is so key I think to why we are successful now. It would not have been possible otherwise.



As a manager and motivator. The heartbreak in Kiev, to come back the next season to win it in Madrid and that Barca game. Last season to only lose once with 97 points. To come back and win it the next season. And not only win it, but utterly dominate the rest of the league, the likes of which I don't think we will see again. He has installed incredible believe and hunger in all the players. No other manager in the world would have been able to do that. For me that is why he is better than Pep, better than anybody else right now.



Privileged to watch an incredible manager and incredible man manage our football club.



