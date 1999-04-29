I was lucky enough to meet Jurgen a few years ago when my son won a competition. When we were waiting for the meeting, everyone at Anfield was saying that he's just like his TV personality - he's 100% genuine. We were supposed to have a handshake and a presentation of a signed shirt and that was it, but he sat us down and immediately started talking football just like you would with your mates in the pub. Eventually his people had to drag him away for his next appointment or he'd have talked with us all day. It was then that I realised what a special manager we had. His bond with us, the fans, is incredible and I can understand why his players will do anything for him.