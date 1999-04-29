« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

FinnishRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2320 on: Today at 08:52:37 AM
What more is there to say? We are truly blessed to have the best manager in the world. The biggest mental monster there is and a real serial winner for now...never mind the final loser tag. I simply can not figure out what his flaws are, and this (and trophies) is what sets him apart, compared to some of our previous managers. Jurgen is the perfect package and hopefully stays with us for many a seasons to come.
We are on a completely new level right now, and Klopp is the biggest reason for our success.
Willy Poolman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2321 on: Today at 09:04:29 AM
I've just joined this forum (thanks for all the pleasure members have provided me before I joined). I would like to say a huge thank you to Jurgen Klopp for the leadership he has shown in his time with LFC. Being crowned champions is icing on the cake, the ultimate accolade for an brilliant coach.

He is a great coach, but for me he also embodied the values that make Liverpool a special club. We are incredibly lucky, as a club, to have attracted some outstanding managers over the decades. Jurgen is up there among the best of them, and I am grateful we have had the privilege of his stewardship. 
Mighty_Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:06:07 AM
Stay forever Jurgen ;D
GinKop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2323 on: Today at 09:13:27 AM
The impact this man has had on our lives cannot be put into words.
Amatt

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2324 on: Today at 09:16:49 AM
So then, where does his statue go?
Zeppelin

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2325 on: Today at 09:22:29 AM
I was lucky enough to meet Jurgen a few years ago when my son won a competition. When we were waiting for the meeting, everyone at Anfield was saying that he's just like his TV personality - he's 100% genuine. We were supposed to have a handshake and a presentation of a signed shirt and that was it, but he sat us down and immediately started talking football just like you would with your mates in the pub. Eventually his people had to drag him away for his next appointment or he'd have talked with us all day. It was then that I realised what a special manager we had. His bond with us, the fans, is incredible and I can understand why his players will do anything for him.
Phil M

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2326 on: Today at 09:36:44 AM
Just sheer pride and adoration for what Jurgen has done in less than 5 years.

It's staggering.

Doubters into Belivers!

Danke Herr Klopp!!


:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :champ :champ
rakey_lfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2327 on: Today at 09:41:49 AM
Clone him and replace him with himself when he decides to leave!
davealexred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2328 on: Today at 09:43:19 AM
The Jurgen Klopp stand has a lovely ring to it..
fucking appalled

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2329 on: Today at 09:43:54 AM
Quote from: davealexred on Today at 09:43:19 AM
The Jurgen Klopp stand has a lovely ring to it..

He really wouldnt want that
davealexred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2330 on: Today at 09:44:26 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:43:54 AM
He really wouldnt want that

Agree.
aw1991

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2331 on: Today at 09:45:31 AM
Charlie Adams fried egg right

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2332 on: Today at 09:51:45 AM
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:36:44 AM
Just sheer pride and adoration for what Jurgen has done in less than 5 years.

It's staggering.

Doubters into Belivers!

Danke Herr Klopp!!


:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :champ :champ
Exactly right, it's astonishing what he's done and I think even he has been surprised at how well its gone.

I think where he's been really shrewd is having good pro's around enforcing standards. When you get a group of players buying into what's needed to give themselves a chance to win, and then enforcing those standards themselves, you've got a real chance.

The likes of Hendo, Milner, Lallana have by all accounts contributed massively to this.

I've been a big Klopp supporter from day 1, and what made me join here was when I started seeing murmurings about him from some of our "fans".

Thanks Jurgen.
fucking appalled

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2333 on: Today at 09:53:42 AM
Just astonishing how humble he was even last night, giving the praise to those legends he was there with and completely oblivious that he is deservedly now spoken about at the same level.
Welshred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2334 on: Today at 09:54:22 AM
No words other than "Danke, Jurgen" right now
The Final Third

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2335 on: Today at 09:57:17 AM
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 09:16:49 AM
So then, where does his statue go?

Somewhere where everyone can hug it.
Phil M

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2336 on: Today at 09:57:21 AM
Massive thanks and appreciation for the work of Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz. (after the loss of Buvač too)

These guys deserve all the praise in the world for what they've helped the boss achieve with this group of players.


pazcom

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2337 on: Today at 10:08:10 AM
elsewhere

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2338 on: Today at 10:13:02 AM
He is now 1 place above Hodgson in my best Liverpool managers list.
elsewhere

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2339 on: Today at 10:48:13 AM
someone has to make Klopp dance moves a gif ;D
JC the Messiah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2340 on: Today at 10:51:00 AM
What a manager.  What a man. 

There are fans of other clubs who love him, that's not often a thing.  There are fans of other clubs who say they don't like him or rate him; they're lying. 

He transcends football. My missus thinks he's brilliant and she really doesn't like footy.  She will actually stop and listen to what he has to say. 

The greatest signing the club has ever made alongside the signing of Dalglish?
