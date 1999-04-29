I've just joined this forum (thanks for all the pleasure members have provided me before I joined). I would like to say a huge thank you to Jurgen Klopp for the leadership he has shown in his time with LFC. Being crowned champions is icing on the cake, the ultimate accolade for an brilliant coach.
He is a great coach, but for me he also embodied the values that make Liverpool a special club. We are incredibly lucky, as a club, to have attracted some outstanding managers over the decades. Jurgen is up there among the best of them, and I am grateful we have had the privilege of his stewardship.