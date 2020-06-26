Absolute legend.As for Rafa - I love him, too. I'll always love and respect him. He's one of ours, too. He fought for us, he fought with us, he made us dream and gave us days we'll treasure forevermore. And, btw, he's basically responsible for me becoming a Liverpool supporter so, yeah, I'll always thank him for thatI love Jürgen, too. The mad bastard. That booming laugh. That salt-and-pepper beard, the big glasses and the hat. But, most of all, a heart as big as the city. He might've been born in Germany, but I think he "got" the club, the club and the city itself in a way few people ever get. I love how humble he is in victory, I love his ridiculous and frightening flashes of anger, I love how inspiring he is. We'd follow him wherever if he just gave the word.I love Rafa and I always will. I love Jürgen and I always will. I've only loved Rafa for longer - but it's just a different shade of the same love, admiration and respect.So, I guess, to finish this ridiculous diatribe I'm gonna quote the great man Bill Shankly, who once said: "Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool"Jürgen Klopp fits that to a tee.