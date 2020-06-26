« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

FlashGordon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2280 on: Today at 02:25:01 AM
Couldn't agree with the two of ye more, cried when Rafa was sacked but this fella is something else.  I would've followed Rafa in to war but I'd go to the ends of the earth for Jurgen Klopp.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

wemmick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:25:16 AM
Such a genius. Legend.
lfc_col

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:35:55 AM
A Legend what a guy
bradders1011

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:37:05 AM
Remember the laughing when he brought the players to the Kop after the West Brom 2-2?

From that act of defiance to this, he's our legend.

I love you, Jurgen.
lindylou100

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:42:17 AM
Ride or die for this man. Hes a true Liverpool legend.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2285 on: Today at 02:57:21 AM
I was reading comments on a Dortmund forum before, and this one short comment was beautiful, sums up what great fans they have too, just thankful for having had him:

"Simply the best coach in the universe. We are incredibly lucky that we were allowed to have him with us for so long."

kloppismydad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2286 on: Today at 02:59:05 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:25:01 AM
Couldn't agree with the two of ye more, cried when Rafa was sacked but this fella is something else.  I would've followed Rafa in to war but I'd go to the ends of the earth for Jurgen Klopp.

Same. Never thought I'd love a manager as much as I loved Rafa but who knew then we would get Jurgen who would make us Champions of England, Champions of Europe and Champions of the World?

Absolutely love him to bits!
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2287 on: Today at 03:23:33 AM
Legend.
Desert Red Fox

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2288 on: Today at 03:24:26 AM
Absolute legend.

As for Rafa - I love him, too. I'll always love and respect him. He's one of ours, too. He fought for us, he fought with us, he made us dream and gave us days we'll treasure forevermore. And, btw, he's basically responsible for me becoming a Liverpool supporter so, yeah, I'll always thank him for that ;)

I love Jürgen, too. The mad bastard. That booming laugh. That salt-and-pepper beard, the big glasses and the hat. But, most of all, a heart as big as the city. He might've been born in Germany, but I think he "got" the club, the club and the city itself in a way few people ever get. I love how humble he is in victory, I love his ridiculous and frightening flashes of anger, I love how inspiring he is. We'd follow him wherever if he just gave the word.

I love Rafa and I always will. I love Jürgen and I always will. I've only loved Rafa for longer - but it's just a different shade of the same love, admiration and respect.

So, I guess, to finish this ridiculous diatribe I'm gonna quote the great man Bill Shankly, who once said: "Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool"

Jürgen Klopp fits that to a tee.
Macphisto80

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2289 on: Today at 03:24:26 AM
What a man. What a manager. What a human being.

A giant of the sport. A living legend, and he's ours now.
jckliew

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:25:07 AM

ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2291 on: Today at 03:25:20 AM
The love I have for this man can not be put into words.

Long may he stay on as our gaffer.
bradders1011

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2292 on: Today at 03:39:56 AM
I remember when he was announced. I was with my mate in Dublin for the darts and we were walking towards Temple Bar for a pint and the news came through.

I remember dancing down the street, bouncing around and getting a round in, toasting our Premier League-winning manager.

Happy times.
Trendisdestiny

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2293 on: Today at 03:45:37 AM
I seem to have in my memory banks (please if anyone can confirm this), our team going to the Champions League matches as spectators to watch the intensity of the matches in his first 12 months with club (might have been in Spain).

It was like homework.  Henderson, Milner in the stands.  Still really fascinated how he got this group in the same room, get them acting together using their skills, and continued the relentlessness through such obvious adversity to write their own chapters.

And I am even more fascinated in how he came up with "if we are going to lose, lets do it in the most beautiful way possible" line against Barca.   Jurgen has really turned into a big influence in my life. 

So many good things to learn from this man. 

love you all!  You'll Never Walk Alone
deFacto

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:02:23 AM
The mental thing is that he's a legend at 3 different clubs, and all 3 love him to bits.
Ray K

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:28:37 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:40:29 AM
Believe.


What a day that was. That day he changed us from doubters to believers. I think he's now done that with the rest of the football world.

I watched the club's YNWA video not long after the final whistle. When Jurgen appeared at the end I started crying. I love him so much.
Zeb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:44:53 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:28:37 AM
What a day that was. That day he changed us from doubters to believers. I think he's now done that with the rest of the football world.

I watched the club's YNWA video not long after the final whistle. When Jurgen appeared at the end I started crying. I love him so much.

Nicest part of it all is that it feels like an end and a beginning all wrapped up in one. riverrun, past Eve and Adams, from swerve of shore to bend of bay...

Remarkable man and manager. We should try doing this again. ;)
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2297 on: Today at 05:08:49 AM
I love him

Which when you consider that I have very little time for other celebrities, even most of our players and managers, just shows what an amazing person he is.

I love him principally not because of his footballing achievements; that comes second. First of all I love him for the wonderful human being he is. I don't think there's another non-family/close friend about whom I would say such a thing.

I love him and try to learn from him, and be a better person, a bit more like him, though mostly I fail. But I recognise greatness of character and spirit; humility and graciousness; generosity and humanity, and everything else he epitomises, even if I'm a broken and damaged person myself, and can never hope to get close to his example.

The best, the king, the champion, the once and future boss

Tell the world we are Liverpool and we have Jurgen Klopp, Champion of England, Champion of Europe, Champion of the World
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2298 on: Today at 05:15:27 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:39:56 AM
I remember when he was announced. I was with my mate in Dublin for the darts and we were walking towards Temple Bar for a pint and the news came through.

I remember dancing down the street, bouncing around and getting a round in, toasting our Premier League-winning manager.

Happy times.
I had just landed in the country when Rodgers was sacked. My phone started buzzing as I journeyed home. I had to be away again a few weeks later and I spent all the intervening time crossing every finger and praying "Please get Klopp, please get Klopp''.

I was pretty confident that we would as all the stars seemed to have aligned. Reading the other day about how desperate he was for it to happen, just as we were, beings him even closer to us. It's a strange, but heartening, thought that I and you and the rest of us, were wandering about thinking ''Please get Klopp, please don't screw this up'' at the same time as he was wondering about New York texting his agent ''Please don't screw this up''.

We were all on the same page. And we are still, And we will be going forward.
