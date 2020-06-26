What happens over the next couple of years will really decide this, but right here and right now, I genuinely think that there is a good real argument to be made that Jurgen Klopp is the greatest manager in the history of Liverpool Football Club. He may never match the trophy haul of Paisley, but in terms of what he has done for the club he is up there with Shankly in terms of turning around the fortunes of a club and establishing them as a force in world football.



I think John Barnes said it well last night when he said that he felt that in many ways he was still playing for Shankly, because the way that the Boot Room philosophy carried over the years meant that nothing really changed. But these Liverpool players are playing for Klopp, as the last 30 years have seen an end to the Boot Room era and football has moved on.



Klopp had to start from scratch in many ways, and he did that, and he also had to fight against the might of not just the financial clout of the PL, but the financial doping of City. Never had the playing field been so firmly against our club, but not only did he overcome those odds, he created a team that managed to beat every record that every team in the history of the Premier League and the history of the English league had managed to put together.



But not just that, he managed to do what no other successful manager that I can think of has ever done. I mean seriously, who doesn't love Jurgen Klopp? Sure, I imagine that there are now fans of PL teams that resent him, but secretly they all love his passion, his enthusiasm, his man management, his humility, and his obvious love for the game. How can someone possibly be so good that they can create THIS team, but at the same time be so likeable that even my Man Utd supporting friends not just admire him, but actually like him?



This success is not just Jurgen Klopp's (and he wouldn't want it to be), but for all the great players, great owners, great backroom staff, and great scouting and recruitment team, Jurgen is the catalyst and the man that has made it all possible.



We love you Jurgen, and it's made even more special by knowing that you love us right back.