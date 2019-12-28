He's like Coach Carter. First and foremost, he made us run, run more than anyone else. He made us fitter, so that we could do it for the full 90.



Jokes aside, our players rue the pre-season because he works them to the bone but they have reaped the rewards seeing how much more they can endure over the season. He's not only ensuring we have great seasons here, but these players will have longer careers because of how well they are taken care of and educated about taking care of themselves. He values their health so highly, wherein in the past you'd see managers rush players back from injuries or not allow bedding time for new signings but with Klopp, you get a proper patient approach to get to the level you need to be.