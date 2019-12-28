« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 28, 2019, 10:20:09 AM
He's like Coach Carter. First and foremost, he made us run, run more than anyone else. He made us fitter, so that we could do it for the full 90.

Jokes aside, our players rue the pre-season because he works them to the bone but they have reaped the rewards seeing how much more they can endure over the season. He's not only ensuring we have great seasons here, but these players will have longer careers because of how well they are taken care of and educated about taking care of themselves. He values their health so highly, wherein in the past you'd see managers rush players back from injuries or not allow bedding time for new signings but with Klopp, you get a proper patient approach to get to the level you need to be.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 28, 2019, 10:39:00 AM
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on December 27, 2019, 08:40:30 AM
You're right about our one-touch control being superior.

But that's developed in youth. If it was coaching, we'd never have to buy a player. "Natural talent" is a thing. We've been very good in selecting and retaining good one-touch players, and releasing players who might not have been good at it, and were ponderous on the ball for the most part. It's one of the differences between Klopp and Pep. All players who play for Guardiola have to be able to dribble. All players who play for Klopp have to be quick thinkers and decision-makers. Decision-making is the first thing needed to be able to play one-touch football. We've been very good at bringing in quick decision-makers.
you could argue that decision making is one of the most significant components of being a top player,  good decision making can make up for lack of skill/ability.  Skill and ability allied with good decision making is what makes players stand out. (in my humble opinion)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 28, 2019, 10:42:08 AM
Can we please work on getting a decent Jurgen Klopp song!!! Weve got some brilliant ones for the players but our Managers song is shite.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 28, 2019, 10:53:28 AM
Quote from: RedorRed on December 28, 2019, 10:42:08 AM
Can we please work on getting a decent Jurgen Klopp song!!! Weve got some brilliant ones for the players but our Managers song is shite.
Yep, been thinking that for a while. I loved the Rafa one, need something as powerful as that one.

Jurgen makes my under carriage moist and that in itself is a reason for a great song.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 28, 2019, 11:56:50 AM
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 07:20:15 AM
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2019, 11:56:50 AM
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.

Only if we can change the "Ole's" to "Allez"  ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 09:49:59 AM
Hi guys. Lifelong red, Long time reader, first time poster. When i saw this just HAD to make an account to post this link. Im so happy klopp isnt as insane as this guy and neither does he pander to the cameras so much

https://twitter.com/jonnygabriel/status/1030757602328604673?s=21
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 10:01:04 AM
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2019, 11:56:50 AM
Ole, ole, ole, ole
Jürgen Klopp, Klopp, Klopp

Ad infinitum to the tune of feeling hot.


Surely there's a moratorium on the word "ole" for a few months at least.   :-X
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 10:01:56 AM
Lets talk about klopp baby
He Came from ger-ma-ny
After all the bad times
We got the good times
Lets talk about klopp baby

To the tune of lets talk about sex baby
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 10:04:59 AM
I got recommended a video on YouTube the other day, of Klopps leaving speech at Dortmund.
It made me sick to the very bottom of my stomach.
Thatll be us one day.
Imagine if he then goes and sleeps with someone else.
Happy new year guys.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 11:39:25 AM
Finally got my RAWK sign up done! Felt that my first post needs to go here. Also hello to all the Reds fans and greetings from Finland :wave

It seems like every time there is a possibility, debate or whatever on how Liverpool could fall apart, because of injuries or possible good form of other teams etc., Klopp and co. manage to find the right formula for wins. Or simply just not losing. I love the man to bits, as well as the whole team. :scarf

The first half of the 19/20 PL season 0 - 10 Liverpool F.C. & Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 09:42:44 PM
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 09:45:17 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 29, 2019, 09:42:44 PM
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers

Wow. Hell be at an unprecedented 61% youd think at some point too
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 29, 2019, 11:44:57 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 29, 2019, 09:42:44 PM
I see Jurgen has now achieved a 60% win ratio as Reds manager, remarkable!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Liverpool_F.C._managers

That's actually quite dumbfounding looking at that list..
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:58:22 AM
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 28, 2019, 10:20:09 AM
He's like Coach Carter. First and foremost, he made us run, run more than anyone else. He made us fitter, so that we could do it for the full 90.

Jokes aside, our players rue the pre-season because he works them to the bone but they have reaped the rewards seeing how much more they can endure over the season. He's not only ensuring we have great seasons here, but these players will have longer careers because of how well they are taken care of and educated about taking care of themselves. He values their health so highly, wherein in the past you'd see managers rush players back from injuries or not allow bedding time for new signings but with Klopp, you get a proper patient approach to get to the level you need to be.
Running dem laps?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:21:35 PM
For me he's the manager of this decade and by some distance

He's help create two legendary outfits in this decade while working on a modest transfer budget, obviously he's had great assistance from the scouting staff at both clubs but you still need to get the results on the pitch at the end of the day.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 03:00:42 PM
Quote
"It is not for sure that we will win it. We have a chance obviously. We've created a good base so far, but we have to fight in each game like crazy. Nothing is easy for us."

But are the fans too scared of something going wrong to even dare mention their desire to see the Premier League trophy hoisted aloft by captain Jordan Henderson next May?

"No, no, no, people tell me that constantly," Klopp said. "When I see them, they constantly tell me that. But the only thing what I can say is 'I try' or 'we try.' I cannot promise more. That's how it is.

"When I became champion with Dortmund, it was always the same question. It's always about 'come on, do you want to be champion?' Of course you want to be champion. 'But will you be champion?' I don't know. It's not interesting to me until we are."

One thing that is certain amid all the nervous tension, however, is that no Liverpool supporter would rather have anyone else leading their title charge than Klopp. The 52-year-old German, who ended Borussia Dortmund's nine-year wait for a Bundesliga title back in 2010-11, has become the coach that every other club would dream to have since succeeding Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in Oct 2015. Pep Guardiola might have more trophies on the board than Klopp, but nobody connects to their club's supporters quite like Klopp, and it's difficult to argue that even Guardiola's City have been a more exciting, scintillating team than the current Liverpool side.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4022942/jurgen-klopp-exclusive-liverpools-desire-to-win-trophies-is-immense
