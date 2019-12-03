« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 43623 times)

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 12:19:33 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:14:36 AM
O'Globo (Brazilian/Portuguese outlet) are reporting tonight that we're interested in the next crop of Brazilians. We're also back to the "Monitoring" days.   Shitty Brazilian names  though.:D
We're a bit late monitoring Danny Wallace and Peter André
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,117
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 12:28:55 AM »
 ;D :D

What happened to the great Brazilian one word names like Rivelino, Garrincha, Socrartes, Falcao etc.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,782
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 12:29:37 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 23, 2019, 12:00:49 AM
Merson is a 24 carat clown. That's the kind of shite 12 year old Everton cultists spout.

If you take a teams best players out, they'll suffer. We'll no shit Sherlock.

Why do some people forget that injuries are part and parcel of the game? All teams get them. We lost the world's best 'keeper at the start of the season. We've lost Fabinho recently. It's football. Abu Dhabi have enough talent stockpiled to cope with any eventually. If they struggle, they just shell out another hundred million or so on replacements.

The whole "if your players weren't good, you'd be shit" argument is really childish stuff.

If your team didnt have players, youd be shit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Dave Mc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • I 'll be back for breakfast
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 AM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 22, 2019, 07:08:40 PM
:lmao
Deffo a Blue!

#unbearables

I actually think he's a RedCafé poster.
Logged
Mark Noble is a shithouse!! - Phil M, 5/3/08

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 AM »
My interest has been piqued at the under embargo section of the press conference that was mentioned right at the start

What is the news I wonder?!
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 AM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on December 20, 2019, 09:14:32 AM
Love the man.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/50820192

Thanks for posting that, I really enjoyed it. Listened to it sat on my balcony in Tenerife, it's 28C this morning and hearing that interview capped off a fantastic morning here.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 10:07:04 AM
My interest has been piqued at the under embargo section of the press conference that was mentioned right at the start

What is the news I wonder?!

Klopp is off to Munich and Salah is off to Real
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,117
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:08:59 PM »
#Mbappe2020  :D ;D

Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #768 on: Today at 05:39:06 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 22, 2019, 09:37:37 PM
Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?

We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!

Just listen to this drunk:
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/
That's City own fault though look at the money Guardiola has spent on that defence since he's been manager and he's only bought one world class defender in Laporte. If Pip wasn't to busy wasting endless money on fullbacks he could of built a world class back four by now that wouldn't need to depend on one player being fit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 