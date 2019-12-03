Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?



We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!



Just listen to this drunk:

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/



That's City own fault though look at the money Guardiola has spent on that defence since he's been manager and he's only bought one world class defender in Laporte. If Pip wasn't to busy wasting endless money on fullbacks he could of built a world class back four by now that wouldn't need to depend on one player being fit.