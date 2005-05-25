I think the biggest problem that is that we have become ridiculously good at overcoming adversity. Look at last night. We had a stonewall penalty denied. Hit the post and then had one of the worst VAR decisions ever go against us. The VAR officials were sure it was a foul but wanted the Ref to decide if it was in the penalty area or outside.



Two possible outcomes a penalty and a yellow card or a free kick and a red card. VAR didn't show the angle that showed the contact because both themselves and the Ref had decided it was a foul. Inexplicably the Ref gave a bounce ball. Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves we just overcame adversity.



The same thing happened in the Champions League we were on the receiving end of shocking decisions against Napoli both home and Away. Again we overcame adversity and finished top of the group.



The same thing has happened time and time again in the League. Again we overcome adversity.



The harder we work and the better we get the luckier we become.