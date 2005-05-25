« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 40604 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #720 on: December 19, 2019, 10:30:50 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on December 19, 2019, 10:21:36 PM

Saw the clips of the interview. I think its going to be a good one. Wenger spoke glowingly of Salah evolution with Klopp beaming like a proud father

Klopp is such a tremendous person. Warm and genuine that you can see the deep respect that friends and foes have of him. I hated Mourinho mostly as a rival but as a pundit, you can feel his deep respect and admiration of Kloop when he speaks about him and our team.

From what I can see Mourinho is a fan of Liverpool above any other English club, possibly any other club period.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,761
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #721 on: December 19, 2019, 11:46:37 PM »
The gifs he has given rawk are worth 10mil a year alone
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,750
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #722 on: December 20, 2019, 09:14:32 AM »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #723 on: December 20, 2019, 11:21:52 AM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on December 20, 2019, 09:14:32 AM
Love the man.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/50820192
Nice interview and clip. He really is focused on establishing a legacy here, isn't he? Not just winning here and there but winning as routine. And he wants to be the one taking the difficult decsions about when to move players on that he likes.
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #724 on: December 20, 2019, 11:41:45 AM »
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,643
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #725 on: December 20, 2019, 11:42:48 AM »
Jurgen Klopp is now speaking, and BBC's Olly Foster just asked the Liverpool manager if he feels he is on the eve of achieving something special.

He paused before replying: "The situation is different for us as it is for Flamengo. They came here with a clear order to win it and come back home as heroes. We got told to stay at home and play in the League Cup.


BRILLIANT from Jurgen and a proper dig at the FA and the English Media
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #726 on: December 20, 2019, 12:14:03 PM »
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #727 on: December 20, 2019, 01:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 20, 2019, 12:14:03 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08pm9sl/episodes/downloads

His full interview with Colin Murray

Thanks looking forward to hearing this after work.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #728 on: December 20, 2019, 01:29:18 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 20, 2019, 01:24:17 PM
Thanks looking forward to hearing this after work.  ;D

it's really good! Colin Murray has a nice down to earth way of interviewing, so it's very chatty, rather than usual same old same old.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,598
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #729 on: December 20, 2019, 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2019, 11:42:48 AM
Jurgen Klopp is now speaking, and BBC's Olly Foster just asked the Liverpool manager if he feels he is on the eve of achieving something special.

He paused before replying: "The situation is different for us as it is for Flamengo. They came here with a clear order to win it and come back home as heroes. We got told to stay at home and play in the League Cup.


BRILLIANT from Jurgen and a proper dig at the FA and the English Media

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #730 on: December 20, 2019, 04:38:36 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 20, 2019, 01:29:18 PM
it's really good! Colin Murray has a nice down to earth way of interviewing, so it's very chatty, rather than usual same old same old.

Better than Lineker for sure. You sense everytime Lineker interviews Klopp he would always try to take a dig at our manager and thinks it is funny.
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:08:55 AM »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,766
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:29:47 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 20, 2019, 04:38:36 PM
Better than Lineker for sure. You sense everytime Lineker interviews Klopp he would always try to take a dig at our manager and thinks it is funny.

Lineker acts like a frustrated comedian. Always trying to joke. I dont think any of his digs are out of malice, just him having fun. Loves his puns etc.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #733 on: Today at 05:31:50 AM »
To all the haters who used to say that he's a loser, and can't win the finals:




Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,733
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:16:25 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:31:50 AM
To all the haters who used to say that he's a loser, and can't win the finals:



:lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,999
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:39:29 AM »
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:41:59 AM »
When he wins the PL they'll have to name a stand after him.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,922
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:47:03 AM »
Logged

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:56:58 AM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 20, 2019, 01:29:18 PM
it's really good! Colin Murray has a nice down to earth way of interviewing, so it's very chatty, rather than usual same old same old.

He's also a massive Liverpool fan. One played poker with him in London, and spent the entire time talking to about Liverpool. This was about 10 years ago, and we weren't in such a great place then. Like us, I bet he's delighted with Klopp and where the club is now.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #739 on: Today at 10:12:21 AM »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #740 on: Today at 10:19:09 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:12:21 AM


Tell me you don't hear Kenny G's Songbird when you look at that picture.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #741 on: Today at 10:22:41 AM »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,988
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:08:40 PM »
 :lmao
Deffo a Blue!

Quote
Klopps pact with the Devil
Ive been thinking for a while that, as ridiculous as it sounds, Jurgen Klopp has made some sort of pact with Beelzebub!

Ive watched Liverpool have almost no bad luck for 2 seasons, & tonnes of good variety.
And before moronic Liverpool fans shout about the odd penalty & deflection,  I define bad luck as getting less than your performance deserves at the end of a game.

If youre denied a penalty, but still go on to win the game, thats not bad luck!  Can anyone tell me the last time Liverpool got less than they deserved in a game?

ADVERTISING

I can list 2 dozen games where they got more, in the recent past the Sheff Utd, Man Utd, Aston Villa & even Watford games they got undeserved results.  No matter how badly they play, something comes to their rescue, be it VAR (was it introduced for the sole purpose of making Liverpool champions?), a deflection, a goalkeeping error etc.  All external factors go for them too, Norwich, possibly the worst team in PL, play 2 decent games, & they happen to be against City & Leicester,  Pools closet rivals!? All greatest teams in PL history, the likes of Arsenals invincibles & Uniteds treble winners, had days when the ball just wouldnt go in the net.  Not Klopps Liverpool, it just does not happen to them!?  How many times have you watched a side batter the opposition, & still lose 0-1?  Seen it with Liverpool the last couple of seasons?  Probably seen more flying pigs!

Theyre almost immune to injuries too, specially to key players. Is it really possible to play high-pressing game for 2 seasons & not pick up any injuries?  And again before the morons shout about credit to medical dept, how does medical dept help you avoid bad tackles or awkward landing when you jump etc?  Every now & gain they get the odd injury, for a perfunctory week or two, just so the public dont get too suspicious about 11 robots masquerading as football players!

And the one time Klopp isnt around, the exact opposite happens!?  They concede a deflected goal, a free kick goes straight in etc.!  I think they even had a player actually get injured!!?

So now Im convinced this guy has sold his soul to the devil, so my message to the rest of the PL is this: just accept it, Liverpool will win the title this year, and for as long as the pact continues.

Lets hope itll expire once they win the title!
Fred, London

#unbearables
« Last Edit: Today at 07:10:29 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:21:07 PM »
Give him a new contract
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:27:13 PM »
Quote
Theyre almost immune to injuries too, specially to key players. Is it really possible to play high-pressing game for 2 seasons & not pick up any injuries?  And again before the morons shout about credit to medical dept, how does medical dept help you avoid bad tackles or awkward landing when you jump etc?  Every now & gain they get the odd injury, for a perfunctory week or two, just so the public dont get too suspicious about 11 robots masquerading as football players!
I mean there was literally a potentially bad injury to a player in this very game, a player who has missed much of the last two years due to injury. And in this showpiece Final was without our key midfielder and two key defenders, all of whom are out for more than ''a perfunctory week or two''. Or that players like Keita and Shaq and Gomez and Ox and Lallana are only just getting back into the groove after ages out or in and out due to injury.

Critics literally seem unable to notice the facts when it comes to our injuries.

Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,274
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:27:18 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:08:40 PM
:lmao
Deffo a Blue!

#unbearables

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Immune to injuries?  The "odd" injury? :lmao

Where was Alisson the first 8 games of the season?  Why have we missed The Cube for so many months?  He does know Ox lost a year, right?  Fabinho?  Every defender we have whose name isn't "Virgil"?  Fucking mental this one! :lmao

The one time Klopp wasn't around happened to also be the time the entire first team wasn't around either!  Oh, my sides!  I'm dying!  Haven't had such a good laugh in ages, thank you!!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,778
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #746 on: Today at 07:52:32 PM »
So where was our luck against Real in Kiev? How about against Sevilla? How about in the league cup final against City?

Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:05:53 PM »
Yes our deal with the devil included us not being League champions in 30 years, we needed a better negotiator than Rick Parry.  :o :o ??? ??? ::) ::)
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
  • JFT 96
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #748 on: Today at 08:11:50 PM »
I think the biggest problem that is that we have become ridiculously good at overcoming adversity. Look at last night. We had a stonewall penalty denied. Hit the post and then had one of the worst VAR decisions ever go against us. The VAR officials were sure it was a foul but wanted the Ref to decide if it was in the penalty area or outside.

Two possible outcomes a penalty and a yellow card or a free kick and a red card. VAR didn't show the angle that showed the contact because both themselves and the Ref had decided it was a foul. Inexplicably the Ref gave a bounce ball. Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves we just overcame adversity. 

The same thing happened in the Champions League we were on the receiving end of shocking decisions against Napoli both home and Away. Again we overcame adversity and finished top of the group.

The same thing has happened time and time again in the League. Again we overcome adversity.

The harder we work and the better we get the luckier we become.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,598
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #749 on: Today at 08:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 07:27:13 PM
I mean there was literally a potentially bad injury to a player in this very game, a player who has missed much of the last two years due to injury. And in this showpiece Final was without our key midfielder and two key defenders, all of whom are out for more than ''a perfunctory week or two''. Or that players like Keita and Shaq and Gomez and Ox and Lallana are only just getting back into the groove after ages out or in and out due to injury.

Critics literally seem unable to notice the facts when it comes to our injuries.

Come on Ghostie. They have a narrative to uphold you know.

They aren't going to let the actual facts get in the way, are they?
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,988
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:37:37 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 08:20:47 PM
Come on Ghostie. They have a narrative to uphold you know.

They aren't going to let the actual facts get in the way, are they?

Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?

We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!

Just listen to this drunk:
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:04 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:38:01 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:08:55 AM


You do know that most in the English media will sincerely think this should be genuine sentiment and that Roy is the purveyor of all footballing wisdom?  ;D
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #752 on: Today at 09:38:33 PM »
Anyone got the interview between Klopp and Wenger (part of BEin sports)?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,274
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #753 on: Today at 09:53:43 PM »
Just want to add, re VAR, that whilst it has been far from perfect we are quite used to decisions going against us most of the time anyway, so I would say the negative impact has, perhaps, been slightly less than us than on other clubs - clubs that are used to having the rub of the green when it comes to dodgy decisions.

What that means is that we have a better mentality for handling poor decisions and just getting on with it than other teams who tend to chuck their toys out of the pram when decisions go against them. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Occy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • Loves to Lurk.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #754 on: Today at 10:45:41 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:37:37 PM
Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?

We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!

Just listen to this drunk:
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/

Its dumb, its like saying I would like to City play without some random player. Who gives a toss.

Its just a stupid argument. Liverpool buys VVD because they need a defender, and because he doesn't get injured often. The whole point in paying 75mill is that he is the best, and that he plays all the time.

Actually a similar argument would be saying, I would like to see City challenge without any oil money. Its, dumb, its not the case. The situations are what they are, and that's how we play.

Moving on

He has got to be one of the more stupid pundits I have to listen to.

Also, just to prove its not because I am a Liverpool supporter being biased, I don't mind Gary Neville as a pundit, apart from when he is talking shit to Carragher about us and clearly being biased. I find every other time when he isn't taking the piss, he seems to be pretty good. (Just my opinion)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:08 PM by Occy »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 