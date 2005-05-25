Yep. The narrative is - City's "under performance" is due to their "troubles" in defense, since they "lost" Aymeric Laporte. Their +50million backups are unable to keep pace with "Lucky, lucky Liverpool". But I thought just up until a month ago we had a "leaky defense"?



We're having trouble all over, but the red machine remains relentless. Being maintained in excellent fashion as it speedily bulldozes ahead!



Just listen to this drunk:

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2019/12/03/merson-says-hed-like-to-see-how-lfc-cope-in-a-title-race-with-city-without-van-dijk/



Its dumb, its like saying I would like to City play without some random player. Who gives a toss.Its just a stupid argument. Liverpool buys VVD because they need a defender, and because he doesn't get injured often. The whole point in paying 75mill is that he is the best, and that he plays all the time.Actually a similar argument would be saying, I would like to see City challenge without any oil money. Its, dumb, its not the case. The situations are what they are, and that's how we play.Moving onHe has got to be one of the more stupid pundits I have to listen to.Also, just to prove its not because I am a Liverpool supporter being biased, I don't mind Gary Neville as a pundit, apart from when he is talking shit to Carragher about us and clearly being biased. I find every other time when he isn't taking the piss, he seems to be pretty good. (Just my opinion)