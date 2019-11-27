« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa  (Read 11901 times)

Offline BobPaisley3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 AM »
Despite each of them still getting themselves out unnecessarily at times and despite four of them still being relatively new to international cricket, Englands top 6 suddenly has quite a test match look about it. Five of them arent really fussed about scoring quickly and that will hopefully give Stokes a licence to play. A bit like the line up in the late 00s with Bell, Trott, Cook etc being watchful while accumulating and KP teeing off when he felt like it. Also with Buttler and Curran next in, they should hopefully have the opportunities to play at a test match pace knowing the score can be accelerated later on. The days of Roy, Hales, Bairstow, Morgan etc being shoe horned in might be over and the focus might have actually returned to finding appropriate batters for five day cricket. There will be ups and downs on the way, but hopefully with West Indies and Pakistan in England next summer, these six and Burns will get a run of games to further adapt.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 12:35:11 PM »
Interesting discussion about Broad's leg cutters especially hearing Shaun Pollock's views on how it can affect your wrist position when returning to more conventional deliveries.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 12:38:39 PM »
How many would be too many for South Africa? Youd think anything over 300 would be very tough.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,279
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 PM »
Good session from Sibley and Denly.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 12:48:21 PM »
Decent, but neither are middling it and boundaries seem hard to come by.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 12:56:04 PM »
and it's a wicket.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 979
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 01:17:01 PM »
Sibleys showed a good head, gritty stuff at times but hell benefit from having accumulators like Root and Stokes at the other end
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 01:49:14 PM »
First fifty for Sibley, well done to him.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 02:03:40 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:38:39 PM
How many would be too many for South Africa? Youd think anything over 300 would be very tough.

I dont know the answer, but my suspicion is that Bess and Root will be important.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 02:06:39 PM »
Could do with a day of sun to open the cracks up tomorrow

Think if that happens 250 would be enough
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 02:29:13 PM »
Surely England will set them up for a total of about 400 minimum with no time constraints. Root, Pope and Stokes will accumulate quickly with no scoreboard pressure on them. Maybe even Buttler.

Excellent fit of the giggles in the commentary box just there. KP is a miles better commentator than I thought he would be.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 03:03:34 PM »
Root really showing his class compared to the other batsmen, nice shots and scoring freely. Then again it's nice for him to be coming in without the unnecessary pressure for once.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,664
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 03:10:58 PM »
This SA spinner is chucking up some tripe
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 03:33:12 PM »
50 for Root, good rate too.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,334
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 03:34:01 PM »
Blimey... quite a day for England this..
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 03:40:23 PM »
I hope that's the same feathered bird that has been there every day. can't blame it for being annoyed really it's probably there every day and now wondering what the fuck all those people are doing on its patch.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 03:51:21 PM »
 root's done it again. made a 50, looked set and in no bother at all and then gets out. decent ball but it's the usual theme.
Logged

Online Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 03:52:30 PM »
Sorry Joe, my fault. I just switched on.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 PM »
bess gets himself out causing play to end at pretty much the exact point that we kick off. very generous of him
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 05:02:15 PM »
England in a great position entering day 4. They look on track to bat SA out of the game and with enough sessions to bowl them out. SA's only hope is to force another batting collapse from England and pick up these 6 wickets for next to nothing, and that might still not be enough to win (think a draw is extremely unlikely from here).
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 11:07:10 PM »
Good position for England youd think. Stokes and Buttler getting a rare chance to bat aggressively with runs on the board with Pope in there aswell. I reckon theyll try and add quick runs in the morning and leave 5 sessions to bowl SA out. Good to get a full days batting so Jimmy and Broad get a good rest.
Logged

Online Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:09:49 AM »
Having conceded just the 12 runs in his first 13 overs Philander has just gone for another 12 in his 14th courtesy of Ben Stokes.  Philander didnt look overly impressed!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #702 on: Today at 09:14:20 AM »
Stokes is swinging like a rusty gate and he's getting hold of enough. South Africa just haemorrhaging runs.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #703 on: Today at 09:15:07 AM »
45 off 30. Stokes smashing it around the park.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM »
Batted Stokesy.  Very enjoyable 30 odd balls that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 