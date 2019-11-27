Whilst there isn't an alternative around then the on-field umpire should still be calling them. Especially if they're that big! Ultimately it needs to go to the third umpire to be able to watch for them. It's not just wickets either, how many runs are teams missing out from with it? There's been at least a dozen in this innings so far.



This was the article I was reading about, but really they need to make a decision on this pretty sharpish as its as if the on-field umpires are no longer looking for them. They must just be focussing on the stumps now, they can't be looking at the line anymore? This might sound daft but I actually think that it helps the umpire looking at the line first and then changing focus onto the stumps rather than being transfixed on the stumps. I get the impression that they are getting more LBW and edges calls incorrect now despite only looking at the stumps now.