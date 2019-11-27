Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
I AM MOIST AS FUCK
Wow, what's going on with all these no-balls nowadays? Ridiculous.
Is that KP I can hear on comms?
#yep
He posts in the day, he posts in the niiiiiiggghht,That Zend...en the clowns, his timings just right.
Yet another wicket taken from a no ball where the ball before was a massive no ball as well.They've got to be calling these. If the bowler doesn't know they have to pull back then they're going to be unfairly punished like this.
Do you reckon it should be the on-field umpire? I know they are moving towards the third umpire making these calls?
Whilst there isn't an alternative around then the on-field umpire should still be calling them. Especially if they're that big! Ultimately it needs to go to the third umpire to be able to watch for them. It's not just wickets either, how many runs are teams missing out from with it? There's been at least a dozen in this innings so far.
If Bess is the spinner they landed on they simply didn't look very hard. The guy is useless.
I think this is his 4th test, Ive still not seen him turn one.
people like big dick nick.
What's going on, is he in for his batting?
It's Graeme Thorpe. It was Mark Ramprakash, it might take a little while for Thorpe to iron out what he did...I'm not even annoyed by this anymore, we know they aren't very good so we just have to ride with it for a while.Saw a stat earlier that his average as captain is over 10 runs less than his average before he was captain. He's not a good captain and he's not good with the bat when he is - take it off him.
Dont mess with the Bess cos the Bess dont mess. Or turn it.Im confident enough to say Parkinson would be a bigger wicket taking threat. Just doesnt have the economy or batting ability of Bess.
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]