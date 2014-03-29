Done and done.
Hes played well. Shades of Ricky Pontiff at times.
people like big dick nick.
Oh halo, Nick is here with some terrible puns everyone
I AM MOIST AS FUCK
If this continues like this he'll be in danger of violating the Council of Trent Bridge.One for all you Catholic counter-reformation scholars there.
As just shown on Sky the one that Pope ramped over for 4 was a huge no ball. Rabada can feel hard done by that the previous one wasn't called, he would have changed his run up to ensure he was behind the line and got the wicket.
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]