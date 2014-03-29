« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa

BobPaisley3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #560 on: Today at 03:42:33 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:41:41 PM


Done and done.
Hooray, well done Ray.  :D
Logged

Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,814
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #561 on: Today at 03:42:33 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 03:39:51 PM
Hes played well. Shades of Ricky Pontiff at times.

Oh halo, Nick is here with some terrible puns everyone
Logged
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #562 on: Today at 03:47:25 PM
Well batted Pope.
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #563 on: Today at 03:49:14 PM
Reckon getting to 275 is doable and is something, after a shit day.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,035
  • Truthiness
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #564 on: Today at 03:50:57 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:42:33 PM
Oh halo, Nick is here with some terrible puns everyone

If this continues like this he'll be in danger of violating the Council of Trent Bridge.


One for all you Catholic counter-reformation scholars there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #565 on: Today at 03:51:50 PM
Pope reaches the Holy Grail of getting past 50!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #566 on: Today at 03:52:19 PM
Well played, Oliver. About the only positive from today.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,021
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #567 on: Today at 03:52:40 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:50:57 PM
If this continues like this he'll be in danger of violating the Council of Trent Bridge.


One for all you Catholic counter-reformation scholars there.

Umpire Erasmus likes that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #568 on: Today at 03:53:31 PM
No ball :lmao
Logged

IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #569 on: Today at 03:53:32 PM
Haha no ball!
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,322
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #570 on: Today at 03:54:07 PM
Arf
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:54:39 PM
I've a confession to make, I didn't think Pope would be top scorer today.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #572 on: Today at 03:55:05 PM
South Africa cheated by VAR
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,814
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #573 on: Today at 03:57:25 PM
As just shown on Sky the one that Pope ramped over for 4 was a huge no ball. Rabada can feel hard done by that the previous one wasn't called, he would have changed his run up to ensure he was behind the line and got the wicket.
Logged
IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #574 on: Today at 03:57:26 PM
Huge no ball not called before that too. Is it time for front foot no balls to be just the responsibility of the third umpires? On field umps have enough to deal with.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #575 on: Today at 03:59:06 PM
Wow, they need to get a grip on these no balls, its been getting a bit silly. I thought they were bringing in the technology to sort it?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,021
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #576 on: Today at 03:59:53 PM
Pope looked ready to walk. But perhaps he was just Having Y'on.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #577 on: Today at 04:00:23 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:57:25 PM
As just shown on Sky the one that Pope ramped over for 4 was a huge no ball. Rabada can feel hard done by that the previous one wasn't called, he would have changed his run up to ensure he was behind the line and got the wicket.

Pope might not have been so rushed though.

Logged
