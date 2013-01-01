« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa

Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:29:59 PM
Joe Root bowling in second session of first day. Whats going on?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:32:18 PM
Things looking better, decent partnership developing.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:41:45 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:29:59 PM
Joe Root bowling in second session of first day. Whats going on?

He's bowled well to be fair, could had De Kock three times now!
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:46:23 PM
Archer has been so poor so far. If anyone is being dropped for Leach when he's recovered from illness it should be him.
stjohns

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:50:18 PM
SA v England test match. No TMS. WTF!?
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:50:46 PM
De Kock has be brilliant and has also had enormous sides of luck..

Did that catch carry? I suspect that if hed been given out they wouldnt have changed the decision...
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:51:03 PM
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:50:18 PM
SA v England test match. No TMS. WTF!?
Talk fucking sport...

Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:58:12 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 12:50:46 PM
De Kock has be brilliant and has also had enormous sides of luck..

Did that catch carry? I suspect that if hed been given out they wouldnt have changed the decision...

I thought it was out, but I'm looking at it on my tablet next to my pool in Tenerife rather than an HD telly. Stokes is very honest, do you think he just didn't really know himself? I think you'd have a good idea as the actual fielder.
stjohns

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:11:46 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 12:51:03 PM
Talk fucking sport...



Jesus H. As if the election wasnt bad enough?
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:17:07 PM
Terrible review. Pitched outside leg and hit outside leg.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #410 on: Today at 01:17:41 PM
Got him next ball!! 198/6.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #411 on: Today at 01:18:14 PM
about as bad a review as you'll ever see but the next delivery wasn't bad though.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:41:59 PM
as ever with this lot, you have to get de kock out. gone in the so-called nervous 90s.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:50:17 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:41:59 PM
as ever with this lot, you have to get de kock out. gone in the so-called nervous 90s.

Yeah said it earlier, amazing to think that he only got into the test side via a fluke injury to their keeper I seem to remember. They really didn't fancy him.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:51:15 PM
Did I hear that right? Are they played with the Duke ball today?
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #415 on: Today at 02:54:12 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:51:15 PM
Did I hear that right? Are they played with the Duke ball today?

no.

archer may actually have a wicket..............
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Winter 2019 - New Zealand & South Africa
Reply #416 on: Today at 02:57:03 PM
Fancy standing there for that! On yer bike sunshine.
