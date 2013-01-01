Joe Root bowling in second session of first day. Whats going on?
SA v England test match. No TMS. WTF!?
De Kock has be brilliant and has also had enormous sides of luck..Did that catch carry? I suspect that if hed been given out they wouldnt have changed the decision...
Talk fucking sport...
as ever with this lot, you have to get de kock out. gone in the so-called nervous 90s.
Did I hear that right? Are they played with the Duke ball today?
