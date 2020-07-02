What are your plans if/when you buy something, Debs?



It'll be a holiday home whilst we're still working where we are as we'll only get 4wks a year to go out there.We might consider renting it out for a while as we've another 5yrs before I can retire but that'll depend on how much work needs doing to it.However if our plans to set up the nature reserve at my brothers comes off then we'll pack in working in Yorkshire to go down to Wales and that'll be seasonal work so we'll be able to spend a few months each year in France.If we have the money and there's outbuildings I'd like to set up a nice bunkhouse type holiday accommodation for backpackers kayakers, walkers, cyclists. Just bring a sleeping bag but don't expect breakfastIt's something we used a lot when we were kayaking every weekend, especially in the winter. Somewhere to cook a meal, have a shower and get a decent night's kip.Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk