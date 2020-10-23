« previous next »
Rafa Benitez - Now with more Dalian Pro

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on October 22, 2020, 02:34:57 PM
His Dalian side have guaranteed top division status with a second leg playoff win. Saw the match earlier and Rafa's side is unsurprisingly well coached.  It's pleasant to see the methodology transfer so well,  the shape,  the cohesive movements of the players...whether it's Liverpool,  Napoli or Dalian.

Where next Rafa.
Do you know what happened this season that had them fighting relegation?
Do you know what happened this season that had them fighting relegation?

They lost / drew  lots of games on fine margins. The goal difference bears that out.  By a goal in the final minutes,  set pieces. I watched around 4 - 5 full games,  saw most of the highlights... The impression I have is that of a cohesive side, a clear identity but let down by moments of poor quality.  Their goalie was fun and competent though,  he had a Reina like assist to Rondon one game,  they can play fast one touch football at times.

Also the foreign centre back signing didn't work out. Rondon and Larsson ( the new winger / 10.)  were excellent.

If Rafa / the club agree on a way forward,  he could build on this,  but the league isn't stable enough in terms of its shape and organisation due to longstanding issues and now Covid. He probably has his eye on a return to Europe.

From the coaching angle I found it very interesting,  the Chinese players have been drilled so well (and they have showed the necessary capacity to learn) they exhibit the same movements we saw when winning the 2nd ball at Liverpool,  how the team moves as one unit behind the ball, their attacks were organised compared to the first season,  very little hesitancy,  delay in any movements.
It's a well coached side,  Rafa hasn't lost anything as a coach but obviously the end result isn't good enough.
In the last game of their 2020 season, Rafa's Dalian Pro side found themselves in the 11th-12th place playoff against Giovanni van Bronckhorsts Guangzhou R&F

Dalian Pro were up 3-0 in a massive home win in the first leg, but lost the second leg 0-4 in the 93rd minute to finish 12th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_EVFaXOwCU</a>

This was far away from the relegation places of 15th and 16th, so they were safe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Chinese_Super_League#Relegation_stage

I found the whole playoff setup confusing, so I've written a summary of how the competition worked:

Usually, the Chinese Super League (CSL) is in a single traditional league table, and the bottom two teams are automatically relegated to Chinese League One (CL1)

This season, the CSL's 16 teams was divided into two groups of 8 teams, A and B.

A relegation playoff among the bottom 8 teams was played. The last place team in the playoffs was automatically relegated.  The 1st place team from CL1 was automatically promoted.

The 15th, i.e. second to last team went into a sudden death single match playoff against the 2nd place team from CL1. 

So the two groups of 8 in CSL played within each other for 14 games.

The top 4 in both groups, a total of 8 teams went to a championship playoff.

The bottom 4 in both groups, again a total of 8 teams, went to a relegation playoff. 

Essentially, all a team that found itself in the relegation playoff had to do to stay out of relegation trouble was win one home and away round in the first 2 rounds.

Rafa's team won their 1st round, so everything else was pretty much for fun.

