In the last game of their 2020 season, Rafa's Dalian Pro side found themselves in the 11th-12th place playoff against Giovanni van Bronckhorsts Guangzhou R&FDalian Pro were up 3-0 in a massive home win in the first leg, but lost the second leg 0-4 in the 93rd minute to finish 12th.This was far away from the relegation places of 15th and 16th, so they were safeI found the whole playoff setup confusing, so I've written a summary of how the competition worked:Usually, the Chinese Super League (CSL) is in a single traditional league table, and the bottom two teams are automatically relegated to Chinese League One (CL1)This season, the CSL's 16 teams was divided into two groups of 8 teams, A and B.A relegation playoff among the bottom 8 teams was played. The last place team in the playoffs was automatically relegated. The 1st place team from CL1 was automatically promoted.The 15th, i.e. second to last team went into a sudden death single match playoff against the 2nd place team from CL1.So the two groups of 8 in CSL played within each other for 14 games.The top 4 in both groups, a total of 8 teams went to a championship playoff.The bottom 4 in both groups, again a total of 8 teams, went to a relegation playoff.Essentially, all a team that found itself in the relegation playoff had to do to stay out of relegation trouble was win one home and away round in the first 2 rounds.Rafa's team won their 1st round, so everything else was pretty much for fun.