I suppose it was a good opportunity to earn money and experience a new culture, but there's not much quality in youth development there, and I don't really know if it's a good fit at all. Rafa's best work has been at clubs where he had hungry, talented players ready to take the next step up. They were willing to work hard and learn as much as possible to improve their game and try to win trophies.
If there was good young talent there, I can see it being a good project. Essentially, the players can take the next step up working with Rafa, win in China, and then earn opportunities in European leagues. They can also learn from Rafa what it'll be like as a professional at a top league.
This situation right now, though? Not sure if it's a good fit at all. Don't know much about the CSL, but traditionally it's not been producing good players of note.