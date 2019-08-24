Never seems to work for anyone in China, it's football culture is just far too primitive and non-developmental at the moment. Whether that changes, who knows but it would probably take a generation before it produces anything productive.



It's a sport not deeply embedded in the Chinese psyche like it is for the English or Brazilians, and kids need to have that spark of enthusiasm that comes naturally within a footballing culture. That culture of expression, fun and flair in team sports like football also isn't evident in China - seems incredibly driven and well drilled to perfection but if the enjoyment isn't there, I don't think that intuition, individual creativity and spark of genius will be there in their footballers regardless of how hard they train (we often hear of the extreme lengths that coaches take when undertaking sports in China - works well in some sports, in football not much so I feel).



As for Rafa going for the money? Well he could embezzle the economy of a small country and I'd still think he's a legend.