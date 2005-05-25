« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20  (Read 177336 times)

Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1480 on: July 7, 2020, 10:46:32 AM »
APLT Table Comparison : Matchweek 33
Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1481 on: July 7, 2020, 10:47:08 AM »
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 33
Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1482 on: July 7, 2020, 10:47:49 AM »
LFC Current & Projected Form : Matchweek 33
Online Prof

    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1483 on: July 7, 2020, 11:03:25 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  7, 2020, 09:51:42 AM
Think your graph is wrong mate, united should be rocketing upwards with their recent run of results.
You just need to hold your phone/ipad/monitor on an angle.  That'll fix it.  Or maybe a strategically placed brick?
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1484 on: July 8, 2020, 08:39:03 AM »
Quote from: Prof on July  7, 2020, 11:03:25 AM
You just need to hold your phone/ipad/monitor on an angle.  That'll fix it.  Or maybe a strategically placed brick?

But then we'd go vertical.
Online Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1485 on: July 8, 2020, 08:41:42 AM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on July  8, 2020, 08:39:03 AM
But then we'd go vertical.
sounds about right.  No?
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1486 on: July 8, 2020, 09:25:35 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  6, 2020, 11:32:44 PM
Sunderland in 1892 or something, when there were 13 home games

So probably before Liverpool were even formed?
Offline BassTunedToRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1487 on: July 8, 2020, 12:10:59 PM »
Wasn't sure where to post this but this seems as good a place as any.

Are Liverpool going to set a new points record for the English top division?

Ive used FiveThirtyEights data to figure out what the chances are.

Roughly a one in three chance that we get 101-or-more. Its like Bullseye

A one in 10 shot that we exactly equal the record, and 75% chance of setting a new club record of 98-or-more (though that wont feel particularly significant to be honest).

The thing I like most though is that the most likely individual sequence of results from the 243 possible combinations is win-win-win-win-win!
Offline McrRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1488 on: July 8, 2020, 01:59:00 PM »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July  8, 2020, 12:10:59 PM
Wasn't sure where to post this but this seems as good a place as any.

Are Liverpool going to set a new points record for the English top division?

Ive used FiveThirtyEights data to figure out what the chances are.

Roughly a one in three chance that we get 101-or-more. Its like Bullseye

A one in 10 shot that we exactly equal the record, and 75% chance of setting a new club record of 98-or-more (though that wont feel particularly significant to be honest).

The thing I like most though is that the most likely individual sequence of results from the 243 possible combinations is win-win-win-win-win!
Excellent, that, Andy, but may I remind you and everyone else here of the law of mockers...we prefer talk such as:

97 points? We'll never do that again
Probably not win again this year
Etc etc
Offline BassTunedToRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1489 on: July 8, 2020, 02:13:15 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on July  8, 2020, 01:59:00 PM
Excellent, that, Andy, but may I remind you and everyone else here of the law of mockers...we prefer talk such as:

97 points? We'll never do that again
Probably not win again this year
Etc etc

Haha, well it's more likely that we won't do it than we will, so there we are. Not going to happen!
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1490 on: July 8, 2020, 03:35:32 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  7, 2020, 09:51:42 AM
Think your graph is wrong mate, united should be rocketing upwards with their recent run of results.
Blimey...

Now I see it, theyve had a really easy run,,,
Online JC the Messiah

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 AM »
Not posted these for a while:

Online JC the Messiah

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM »
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 12:47:42 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:37:13 AM
Not posted these for a while:



I do especially like this one.
Online Red Berry

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM


We will finish a minimum of 11 points ahead of City. :)
Online Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 PM »




Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 PM »
Ah, look at which one is the only team on the rise... We're doomed!
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 PM »
Where did Everton go?

Offline newterp

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 12:18:59 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:58:08 PM
We will finish a minimum of 11 points ahead of City. :)

Only 1 frikken other team can even get more than 80pts!!!!!!

Wow.
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 12:28:02 AM »
We would have been champions without playing after the break!

Wow!
Online Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 09:02:46 AM »
Even if we had to go into administration, we'd be champions  ;D
