« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20  (Read 101446 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #920 on: January 3, 2020, 01:10:50 AM »
Ultimately a team is measured by trophies won. And obviously the bigger the better. Im loving all the points, and what we are witnessing is very special, but theres a sense in which you do what you have to do to beat your rivals. Man Utd, for example, won title after title, but when they had it in the bag, they were busy blooding fringe players and seeing who might make the grade, and who they need to buy/sell, etc.

Personally Id love us to win the Prem and to beat Man Citys points record, while also going the whole season unbeaten, matching Arsenal on that but battering their points haul. But Id trade the invincible thing and the 100+ point season for sustained success and winning, say, six Prem titles in the next ten years.

Mind you, they arent mutually exclusive. Perhaps we will win multiple titles while also setting new heights in terms of points won.
« Last Edit: January 3, 2020, 01:13:24 AM by G Richards »
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #921 on: January 3, 2020, 02:56:40 AM »


Quote from: Prof on January  2, 2020, 10:41:51 PM

Leicester rapidly gaining on us there. They'll be level with us in just five more weeks. Ah well, it was a good run and there's always next season for us.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #922 on: January 3, 2020, 09:03:23 AM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January  2, 2020, 12:19:50 PM
As a long time lurker I've been a big fan of this thread for a while, so firstly thanks to Prof and everyone else for posting all of the content!

However, being a bit of a stats geek myself I wanted to know a bit more about how our current performance matched up with the great teams in the PL era, but was surprised to find that those kind of stats didn't seem to be easily available anywhere on the internet.  For example, it's been mentioned a few times in this thread that our current 101 points from our last 38 games is the second best of all time, only behind Mourinho's Chelsea and City under Guardiola, but it's hard to find that info and the best performances by other teams or under different managers.

So naturally I did the obvious thing and downloaded every PL result in history and put together my own spreadsheet to look at those stats (and many others).

So let's start with the best 38 game total mentioned above.  Here is a table with every team which has managed a 90+ point 38 game total (Ive also included the best Liverpool had managed prior to Klopp joining):

      Points     
       Team       
       Date       
102
CHE
Oct-05
102
MC
Apr-18
101
LIV
Dec-19
98
MC
Apr-19
97
MU
Jan-04
96
CHE
Sep-17
96
MU
Feb-01
94
MU
Aug-09
93
ARS
Nov-02
93
CHE
Oct-08
93
MU
Dec-12
92
ARS
Sep-04
92
CHE
Feb-10
91
LIV
Dec-18
90
CHE
Nov-14
90
MC
Dec-14
90
MU
Dec-99
87
LIV
Apr-14

So what do we have to do to equal or beat the 102 point record?  A win against Sheffield Utd today would keep us at 101 points, but then the first game of that 38 game run would be the defeat away to City last season, so a win against Spurs would take us to 104 points, or a draw would take us to 102 points (a draw against Sheffield Utd and win against Spurs would also get us to 102 points).

As a quick extra note on the previous 100+ point teams, Mourinhos Chelsea only managed to maintain a 100+ point 38 game total for 3 games, whereas we have been 100+ for the last 9 games.  Unfortunately we still have a way to go to catch Man Citys record of 13 games (and they managed 15 out of 16).
Great work with these posts.  Very interesting to see.  Thanks for taking the time to gather and share these.
Logged

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #923 on: January 3, 2020, 11:11:21 AM »
APLT Full Table : Matchweek 21
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #924 on: January 3, 2020, 11:11:58 AM »
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations : Matchweek 21
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #925 on: January 3, 2020, 11:12:38 AM »
APLT Table Comparison : Matchweek 21
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #926 on: January 3, 2020, 11:13:18 AM »
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 21
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #927 on: January 3, 2020, 11:13:58 AM »
LFC Current & Projected Form : Matchweek 21
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #928 on: January 3, 2020, 11:38:37 AM »
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #929 on: January 3, 2020, 11:38:55 AM »
Thanks Prof.

So a quick update after last night's victory:

      Period     
     LFC Form     
      PL Best     
      Holder     
Note
38 Game
101
102
CHE & MC
    1x D to equal, 1x W to beat (104)
50 Game
135
134
LIV
    2x W to extend (137)
45 Game
122
120
LIV
   
40 Game
107
107
LIV & CHE
    2x W + 1x D to beat (108), 3x W (110)
35 Game
95
96
MC
    1x W or 1x D + 1x W to beat (97), 2x W (99)
30 Game
86
82
LIV
    1x W to extend (88)
25 Game
73
71
LIV
   
20 Game
58
58
LIV & MC
   
15 Game
43
45
LIV & MC
    Equaled this season when beating CHE (A)
10 Game
30
30
5 Teams

So a win against Spurs will mean that we would share or hold outright all of the PL records above, as would a draw with Spurs and a victory over Utd.  Next on the horizon would then be City's 100 point single season record.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #930 on: January 3, 2020, 11:40:23 AM »
And for reference, here are how the rest of the 'Big 7' are doing in terms of form over the same periods (I'll split it over 2 tables for the benefit of those viewing on mobile):

       Team       
     38 Games     
     50 Games     
     45 Games     
     40 Games     
     35 Games     
Liverpool
101
135
122
107
95
Man City
92
119
104
98
86
Leicester
66
85
76
69
65
Chelsea
64
87
77
68
61
Man Utd
59
83
75
65
52
Arsenal
56
76
67
59
50
Tottenham
53
80
71
56
47

       Team       
     30 Games     
     25 Games     
     20 Games     
     15 Games     
     10 Games     
Liverpool
86
73
58
43
30
Man City
71
56
41
31
19
Leicester
62
50
44
34
22
Chelsea
51
42
36
28
13
Man Utd
39
33
28
23
18
Arsenal
40
31
24
16
10
Tottenham
40
34
27
22
17
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #931 on: January 3, 2020, 12:47:49 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January  3, 2020, 11:40:23 AM
And for reference, here are how the rest of the 'Big 7' are doing in terms of form over the same periods (I'll split it over 2 tables for the benefit of those viewing on mobile):

       Team       
     38 Games     
     50 Games     
     45 Games     
     40 Games     
     35 Games     
Liverpool
101
135
122
107
95
Man City
92
119
104
98
86
Leicester
66
85
76
69
65
Chelsea
64
87
77
68
61
Man Utd
59
83
75
65
52
Arsenal
56
76
67
59
50
Tottenham
53
80
71
56
47

       Team       
     30 Games     
     25 Games     
     20 Games     
     15 Games     
     10 Games     
Liverpool
86
73
58
43
30
Man City
71
56
41
31
19
Leicester
62
50
44
34
22
Chelsea
51
42
36
28
13
Man Utd
39
33
28
23
18
Arsenal
40
31
24
16
10
Tottenham
40
34
27
22
17

Ok, that's much better than my rolling 38 game table as mine is date based and not all the teams will have played 38 games.

Thanks for doing that Dr Stu.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #932 on: January 3, 2020, 02:37:58 PM »
Brilliant work Dr Stu

Quote
So naturally I did the obvious thing and downloaded every PL result in history and put together my own spreadsheet to look at those stats (and many others).
Don't suppose you can make this available...? I imagine there's all sorts of interesting work different posters could do with it
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Prelude no.5

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • op.23. Thanks for everything Rafa
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #933 on: January 3, 2020, 02:38:23 PM »
I'm also more of a lurker and I would like to say thanks for these posts Dr. They're always good to see especially in a season like this.
Logged
"We gave the fans the pride. Again. We fight for the fans, we fight for the club and we fight for our players. Maybe he cannot understand this." ~ Rafa Benitez

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #934 on: January 3, 2020, 02:50:34 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January  2, 2020, 09:59:15 PM
Still victory on game 28 based on current ppg.

Well I have to own up and admit there was a flaw with my logic and calcs (no real suprise there).

I was thinking (stupidly) what would Leicester and Man City final points tally be based on their PPG (points per game), and on which game would we, based on our PPG, reach that.

But actually, we need the total mathmatically feasible points of our rivals, which is current points + (# of future games * 3), then divided by our PPG and rounded up.

So my revised numbers based on this calc are we clinch the title on match 33 for Man City which would be Aston Villa at home, or match 34 for Leicester which would be Brighton away.

Incidentally, if City keep scoring at their current PPG, we will reach this point on match 30, which is Everton away!

That would also mean they would have nothing to play for when we visit the Emptiad.
« Last Edit: January 3, 2020, 02:55:10 PM by KurtVerbose »
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #935 on: January 3, 2020, 02:55:05 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January  3, 2020, 02:50:34 PM
That would also mean they would have nothing to play for when we visit the Emptiad.
Didn't I hear that we'd beat Arsenal's 49 game unbeaten record if we beat/draw with City at the Empty? That's something worth playing for
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #936 on: January 3, 2020, 03:05:42 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on January  3, 2020, 02:55:05 PM
Didn't I hear that we'd beat Arsenal's 49 game unbeaten record if we beat/draw with City at the Empty? That's something worth playing for

So City's primary objective would be protecting Arsenal's record?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #937 on: January 3, 2020, 03:16:25 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on January  3, 2020, 02:55:05 PM
Didn't I hear that we'd beat Arsenal's 49 game unbeaten record if we beat/draw with City at the Empty? That's something worth playing for

We'd equal it. Get through that and it would be Villa at home for #50.
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 382
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #938 on: January 3, 2020, 03:33:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on January  3, 2020, 02:55:05 PM
Didn't I hear that we'd beat Arsenal's 49 game unbeaten record if we beat/draw with City at the Empty? That's something worth playing for

We could match it
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #939 on: January 3, 2020, 04:05:10 PM »
Ah ok. Cool. Still something of note. Not that such records are our primary objective, but it'd be nice
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #940 on: January 3, 2020, 04:49:41 PM »
Can I just quickly remind everyone that the inevitable Jose masterclass will put an abrupt end to all our unbeaten runs, whether its a rolling 38 game season, "invincible" season, or any other such meaningless nonsense, so I would stop wasting your time if i was you!  :butt
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #941 on: January 3, 2020, 06:03:09 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on January  3, 2020, 02:37:58 PM
Brilliant work Dr Stu
Don't suppose you can make this available...? I imagine there's all sorts of interesting work different posters could do with it

Yep, happy to share.  Over the weekend I'll tidy everything up and collate them into a single spreadsheet to share via OneDrive.

I've got some other interesting historical stuff to share as well, so will get round to posting it over the weekend hopefully now that I know that there is an interested audience.

As a little taster, here is a graph that shows the rolling 38 games points total for Liverpool since the beginning of the 1995-96 season, with the red dots indicating a change in manager.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #942 on: January 3, 2020, 06:35:00 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January  3, 2020, 06:03:09 PM
Yep, happy to share.  Over the weekend I'll tidy everything up and collate them into a single spreadsheet to share via OneDrive.

I've got some other interesting historical stuff to share as well, so will get round to posting it over the weekend hopefully now that I know that there is an interested audience.

As a little taster, here is a graph that shows the rolling 38 games points total for Liverpool since the beginning of the 1995-96 season, with the red dots indicating a change in manager.

Great work Dr!
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #943 on: Today at 04:59:33 AM »
Worrying times though. That graph is going to plateau soon and not get any better.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online nil three four nil

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • still on YouTube watching THAT
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #944 on: Today at 04:36:44 PM »
Great concept, Prof, which I have been following for years now.
But since you have added the 2nd graph with the gained and lost points, I've been asking myself why it is necessaty to cross out the Teams that have been played already. Don't you think the fact that all those teams are in color is enough of a hint?
Finally I don't have to ask myself anymore but can ask you...  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 