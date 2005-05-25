Ultimately a team is measured by trophies won. And obviously the bigger the better. Im loving all the points, and what we are witnessing is very special, but theres a sense in which you do what you have to do to beat your rivals. Man Utd, for example, won title after title, but when they had it in the bag, they were busy blooding fringe players and seeing who might make the grade, and who they need to buy/sell, etc.



Personally Id love us to win the Prem and to beat Man Citys points record, while also going the whole season unbeaten, matching Arsenal on that but battering their points haul. But Id trade the invincible thing and the 100+ point season for sustained success and winning, say, six Prem titles in the next ten years.



Mind you, they arent mutually exclusive. Perhaps we will win multiple titles while also setting new heights in terms of points won.