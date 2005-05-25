We're still 3 points short of Man City's halfway mark 2 seasons ago, when they got 55 out of their first 57 points.



We'll sort that tomorrow?Seriously though, I think going undefeated and matching Manchester City's 100 points tally are realistic and achievable targets that can be aimed for. We have clearly come into this season expecting to face off against the City of the previous two seasons. Klopp isn't going to let the players slack off just because that team hasn't materialised this season.We continue to play football as though we are only just ahead of our nearest rivals or just nipping at their heels which I think is a good thing. It shows that we are taking nothing for granted. That means I can't see us easing off realistically at any point.If we win the title with sufficient games to spare then yes I expect to see rotation, but Jurgen will still be putting out teams that he expects to win matches. We will see rotation, but Klopp will still want to make sure his players have match sharpness and match fitness, so don't expect wholesale changes.Snatching Abu Dhabi FCs 100 record would be the icing on the cake as it would take away all their bragging rights. Add in a PL and a CL and we can do our own version of their fourmidables homecomingBut let's not get ahead of ourselves.