Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20  (Read 94849 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 07:11:21 AM »
We'll never see anything like this again.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 07:23:30 AM »
We have 10 Away games remaining and 8 of them are Par 1s. Only Norwich Away and Brighton Away are Par 3s.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:33:12 AM »
If we'd played and won our game in hand against West Ham, who are currently a point above relegation, we'd be +8.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 AM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 07:33:12 AM
If we'd played and won our game in hand against West Ham, who are currently a point above relegation, we'd be +8.

If we beat West Ham and Watford who are 19th, we'd be +10 which amounts to the current PL points record. Win our Home games + Norwich and Brighton Aways and draw the remaining Par 1s (play to par) and we do it. Win 1 more par 1 (Newcastle, Wolves, Everton or Arsenal) and we smash records.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 AM »
Latest (almost) 38 game rolling table.



Bit difficult to do unless you build it from scratch. I think you will get the general idea though.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:19:33 AM »
Quote from: ErieRed on Yesterday at 07:11:21 AM
We'll never see anything like this again.

We're still 3 points short of Man City's halfway mark 2 seasons ago, when they got 55 out of their first 57 points.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:31:55 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:33 AM
We're still 3 points short of Man City's halfway mark 2 seasons ago, when they got 55 out of their first 57 points.

We'll sort that tomorrow? ;D

Seriously though, I think going undefeated and matching Manchester City's 100 points tally are realistic and achievable targets that can be aimed for. We have clearly come into this season expecting to face off against the City of the previous two seasons. Klopp isn't going to let the players slack off just because that team hasn't materialised this season.

We continue to play football as though we are only just ahead of our nearest rivals or just nipping at their heels which I think is a good thing. It shows that we are taking nothing for granted. That means I can't see us easing off realistically at any point.

If we win the title with sufficient games to spare then yes I expect to see rotation, but Jurgen will still be putting out teams that he expects to win matches. We will see rotation,  but Klopp will still want to make sure his players have match sharpness and match fitness, so don't expect wholesale changes.

Snatching Abu Dhabi FCs 100 record would be the icing on the cake as it would take away all their bragging rights. Add in a PL and a CL and we can do our own version of their fourmidables homecoming ;D

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.  ;)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 AM »
I think when the league is won Klopp wont bother chasing the points record. He will favour cup competitions at that point.

Leicester's drop looks quite precipitous.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:01:25 AM »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 09:53:36 AM
I think when the league is won Klopp wont bother chasing the points record. He will favour cup competitions at that point.

Leicester's drop looks quite precipitous.
I'm not so sure about that. I think he'll favour trophies, yes, but it'd definitely mean something to beat City's record and cement ourselves as the undisputed heavy weight champs by unifying *all* the belts, so to speak.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 AM »
APLT Full Table : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 AM »
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 AM »
APLT Table Comparison : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 AM »
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 AM »
LFC Current & Projected Form : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 PM »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 11:52:21 AM
APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 19

Shouldn't we start putting 'd' against home games for us now??
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:45:06 AM
City have 5 par 1's remaining so they could still get above the 90 point line.

They couldn't catch us if we play to par though.
But they still have to play us at home (par 3)... ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #856 on: Today at 09:02:38 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:18:48 PM
Shouldn't we start putting 'd' against home games for us now??

Correct.  Have formulated accordingly.

APLT Revolving Par : Matchweek 19
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #857 on: Today at 07:32:40 PM »


Is it a bird, is it a plane, no - it's the Super Reds!

(updated for the Man City v Sheff Utd game)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #858 on: Today at 08:06:12 PM »
We should be declaring victory on game 28 - Watford away - according to current points per game.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #859 on: Today at 08:11:04 PM »
Rolling 38 game table

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #860 on: Today at 08:33:12 PM »
After everyone's played 20 games (except for Liverpool and West Ham):

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #861 on: Today at 08:45:42 PM »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #862 on: Today at 08:52:59 PM »
That 2 PTS dropped against utd is really starting to piss me off now.
If we finish this season on 112 points I'll be inconsolable
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #863 on: Today at 08:54:58 PM »
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #864 on: Today at 08:55:48 PM »
So Manchester City need to catch almost one point per match on us if we win our game in hand. All forms of logic and common sense tell you that's just not going to happen.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #865 on: Today at 08:56:53 PM »
Quote from: Block G Raptor on Today at 08:52:59 PM
That 2 PTS dropped against utd is really starting to piss me off now.
If we finish this season on 112 points I'll be inconsolable
That won't happen though. The kids will have hard time to keep the first team record in April/May.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #866 on: Today at 09:08:59 PM »
Tottenham and Chelsea have crossed each other I think 7 times.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #867 on: Today at 09:12:35 PM »
Werent arsenal -3 today?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #868 on: Today at 09:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 08:45:42 PM


If we win our game in hand we're exactly the same as City during their 100 point season, apart from the gap to second is bigger.

Quote from: Prof on December 29, 2017, 12:50:23 PM

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #869 on: Today at 09:20:47 PM »
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #870 on: Today at 09:23:17 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:20:47 PM
They're off the chart! ;D

No, they are still there- graph makes it look like they played to par today.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #871 on: Today at 09:27:39 PM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on Today at 09:12:35 PM
Werent arsenal -3 today?
Ah crap

I've made a mistake. Thanks for spotting. I'll update later
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #872 on: Today at 09:32:11 PM »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 09:23:17 PM
No, they are still there- graph makes it look like they played to par today.

Notice the smilie.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #873 on: Today at 09:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 09:27:39 PM
Ah crap

I've made a mistake. Thanks for spotting. I'll update later

Safer just dumping them off now to be honest.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #874 on: Today at 09:36:49 PM »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 09:32:56 PM
Safer just dumping them off now to be honest.

Same with United.  Like I said earlier, though, don't delete them.  Keep their scores up, but just leave their lines plunging out of sight off the graph.  Maybe they'll pop back up later in the season. ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #875 on: Today at 09:55:57 PM »
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #876 on: Today at 09:57:13 PM »
Jeez, Arsenal are dire.  Feel for our resident Gooners.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #877 on: Today at 10:01:32 PM »
Thank you again guys :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2019-20
« Reply #878 on: Today at 10:02:38 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 10:01:32 PM
Thank you again guys :)
You're welcome

Funnily enough it's a pleasure to do nowadays  ;D ;D ;D
