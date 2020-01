Bournemouth away (3)

Watford home (3)

Leicester away (3)

Wolves home (3)

Sheffield United home (3)



The last three of that 5 could be tricky but there are a few things in our favour, Wolves and Sheffield United being at home for a start. All three of Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United play City a couple of days before they face us. Hopefully City leg them all over the place before finishing in a draw. Also, none of them have a massive squad to cope with the busy Christmas period and face the two best teams in the league back to back.



Wolves have 43 hours between walking off the pitch against City at Molineux and kicking off at Anfield. They then play Watford away 3 days later which you would imagine they will target as a possible 3 points more than us at Anfield.