PaulKS

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 10:23:31 AM
Lyon looks like a bit of a ball ache to get to? On the cheap anyway

Hardly any direct flights
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:03:09 AM
Quote from: Craig S on December 16, 2019, 10:12:39 AM
you will not know which week it is until dates are released.

Crap. I saw some random dates banded around and thought they'd defined the date range earlier this time around.


leonmc0708

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:20:35 AM
Atleti - reckon it will be second dates ?



sharkeyb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:33:50 AM
What allocation would we get?


PaulKS

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:35:47 AM
Quote from: sharkeyb on December 16, 2019, 11:33:50 AM
What allocation would we get?

Chelsea got 3,437
Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:36:23 AM
Quote from: sharkeyb on December 16, 2019, 11:33:50 AM
What allocation would we get?

Chelsea got 3437 when they played there.
Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:36:54 AM
Quote from: PaulKS on December 16, 2019, 10:23:31 AM
Lyon looks like a bit of a ball ache to get to? On the cheap anyway

Hardly any direct flights

Bit late now but direct flights every day from Liverpool to Geneva which is 1 and a half hours away.


leonmc0708

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:37:12 AM
decent allocation for there I reckon



xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:45:02 AM
Same city and same stadium as 6 months ago.  :champ


petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:49:38 AM
When are the dates announced please?


Crosby Wych

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 11:52:41 AM
Giving this one a swerve, already done the ground for the final and Madrid is a pretty mediocre city


xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 01:15:53 PM
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on December 16, 2019, 11:49:38 AM
When are the dates announced please?
Tuesday 18th Feb Madrid, Wednesday 11th March Anfield.


xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 01:20:16 PM
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on December 16, 2019, 01:15:53 PM
Tuesday 18th Feb Madrid, Wednesday 11th March Anfield.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/378361-liverpool-atletico-madrid-champions-league-fixtures-confirmed


Jürgen Klopp's team will travel to Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday February 18 before a return meeting at Anfield on Wednesday March 11.


stara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 01:34:57 PM
Wandaful draw.


Thepooloflife

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 01:37:43 PM
Quote from: Crosby Wych on December 16, 2019, 11:52:41 AM
Giving this one a swerve, already done the ground for the final and Madrid is a pretty mediocre city
I like Madrid actually.......anyone know the likely qualifying criteria for this (based on what Chelsea were allocated ie. 3437) - 3 games from last 2 seasons ?
MaxStafford

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 03:20:09 PM
Quote from: Crosby Wych on December 16, 2019, 11:52:41 AM
Giving this one a swerve, already done the ground for the final and Madrid is a pretty mediocre city

Let me guess... credit hunter?!
Shanklygates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 05:08:50 PM
I much prefer Madrid to a Barcelona myself as cities go. But we have been there a fair few times


Crosby Wych

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 16, 2019, 06:04:19 PM
Quote from: MaxStafford on December 16, 2019, 03:20:09 PM
Let me guess... credit hunter?!

Try again gobshite


xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 17, 2019, 01:02:34 AM
Quote from: Shanklygates on December 16, 2019, 05:08:50 PM
I much prefer Madrid to a Barcelona myself as cities go. But we have been there a fair few times
Preferred Barcelona myself. Marginally.


kesey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 17, 2019, 01:34:23 AM
The omens are good.

Liverpool have never lost on a foreign ground were they have won the European Cup.

 ;D

It only includes Rome I think.








kesey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
December 17, 2019, 01:41:06 AM
Ah. Bollocks.

We lost in the semis in 2018 .

 ;D

Still got through though .   








rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
Yesterday at 03:06:15 PM
Quote from: kesey on December 17, 2019, 01:34:23 AM
The omens are good.

Liverpool have never lost on a foreign ground were they have won the European Cup.

 ;D

It only includes Rome I think.

We lost to galatasaray and Beşiktaş at the Ataturk didn't we?

Think we also lost to PSG at Parc Des Princes?
PaulKS

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
Yesterday at 03:49:31 PM
Late contender for worst fun fact of the year award  ;)
Hightown Phil

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
Yesterday at 03:53:43 PM
So, er, we've lost in all of them that we've played in more than once.
rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
Yesterday at 04:04:52 PM
Fun Fact:

The only ground we've never lost in from the grounds we've won a European Cup is Wanda Metropolitano.

xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Group Stages home or away
Today at 06:26:28 PM
Maybe the stat should be that we never lost at a stadium where we last won the European Cup the season while we hold the trophy?

