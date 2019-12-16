you will not know which week it is until dates are released.
What allocation would we get?
Lyon looks like a bit of a ball ache to get to? On the cheap anywayHardly any direct flights
When are the dates announced please?
Tuesday 18th Feb Madrid, Wednesday 11th March Anfield.
Giving this one a swerve, already done the ground for the final and Madrid is a pretty mediocre city
Let me guess... credit hunter?!
I much prefer Madrid to a Barcelona myself as cities go. But we have been there a fair few times
The omens are good.Liverpool have never lost on a foreign ground were they have won the European Cup. It only includes Rome I think.
