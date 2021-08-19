I don't use twitter, so what has Pearce been saying/doing? (Aside from making up shite about Klopp)



Twitter is an absolute cesspit (as I am sure we all know)! But he has a large following there and uses the platform a lot, and he gets some ridiculous shit from the dickheads there, calling him xenophobic and racist because he doesnt like Keita. Its pathetic - especially as he gives the idiots plenty of legitimate reason to call him out because of the general crapness of his jouranlism. Anyway, instead of doing what he should have done - report people who cross the line, he bites and also has an unplesant habit of being very patronising and condesending towards fans (not the idiots calling him racist, just in general).I juts get the feeling hes got far too big for his boots and loves being seen as someone with an in with Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool, when its become obvious recently that Klopp for sure has no time for him - he gave him another dressing down in a press conference earlier in the sesaon too.Put it this way - NO ONE comes out well from his Twitter presence, neither him or the dickheads that respond to him.