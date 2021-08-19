« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Athletic  (Read 15054 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #160 on: August 19, 2021, 06:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 19, 2021, 04:51:50 pm
Also in general can someone explain to me what the fuck "The Bid" is?  The club is monitoring the bid.  The club is preparing the bid.  The club is refining the bid.  Who comes up with this shit and why does anybody believe it?  It's crazy.  You mean to tell me these clubs don't pick up the phone and talk?  Spurs are just waiting for this mysterious care package like its Christmas and ManC is fat jolly Santa Claus to find out what they get?   Its a total scam and anybody that believes this should feel bad.
Anachronistic throwback as it sounds, the bid does still exist. Remember De Gea, Madrid, deadline day and the broken fax machine at Old Trafford? Its all email these days, with calls in between most likely, but they dont all spend days in protracted dialogue on a Zoom call. They only talk to iron out the details, when theres a close match between asking price and offer.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #161 on: August 19, 2021, 06:39:32 pm »
Personally I'm a fan of being 'poised' to make a bid. I imagine it involves standing there like a gunslinger, hands hovering over your pockets...
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #162 on: August 19, 2021, 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 19, 2021, 06:39:32 pm
Personally I'm a fan of being 'poised' to make a bid. I imagine it involves standing there like a gunslinger, hands hovering over your pockets...
More like finger hovering over the green send button on the fax machine ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #163 on: August 19, 2021, 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 19, 2021, 06:39:32 pm
Personally I'm a fan of being 'poised' to make a bid. I imagine it involves standing there like a gunslinger, hands hovering over your pockets...

It actually is hilarious when you think about it.  What Rossipersempre is saying is understandable but that's just not how most UK based writers report it and you'd think at some point someone would smack some sense into them but here we are paying £0 (lucky) or £5 or whatever a month for writers of every club to say the same thing.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #164 on: August 19, 2021, 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 19, 2021, 06:44:44 pm
It actually is hilarious when you think about it.  What Rossipersempre is saying is understandable but that's just not how most UK based writers report it and you'd think at some point someone would smack some sense into them but here we are paying £0 (lucky) or £5 or whatever a month for writers of every club to say the same thing.
Oh I agree they exaggerate and overdramatise in their writing, purely to appeal to the lowest common denominator but also because I suspect, it helps them justify their own existence during these transfer windows.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,262
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #165 on: August 19, 2021, 07:03:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 19, 2021, 06:51:05 pm
Oh I agree they exaggerate and overdramatise in their writing, purely to appeal to the lowest common denominator but also because I suspect, it helps them justify their own existence during these transfer windows.

Transfer windows must be great for Journos, you can't really write "well, fuck all happened again today", so the only choice is either make shit up, or chat a load of shite about potential transfers and get paid for it.

Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #166 on: August 20, 2021, 03:23:01 pm »
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #167 on: August 20, 2021, 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 19, 2021, 06:41:46 pm
More like finger hovering over the green send button on the fax machine ;D

The transfer line I love most is when a signing is made and they talk about the official unveiling.

I always imagine it literally. Like we sign, say Aouar (or whatever his name is). Standing in front of the wall of champions is a figure draped in a dark shimmery sheet. JK steps from off screen, grabs one corner of the sheet and quickly pulls it off (I'm talking table cloth trick fast). "Ta-dahhhhhh!!!" he German accents out of his mouth, whilst Aouauarrr lets of a party popper and blows into one of those party whistle things made of paper that unfurl and makes a 'comical' noise.

The Boss should totally do this for real.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,234
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #168 on: October 30, 2021, 03:49:17 am »
Kloppo had a good dig at the Liverpool Athletic journos (Pearce and Hughes) today in the embargoed press conference.

He didnt take kindly to that article that came out after the Man Utd game, and basically just let everyone know that it was basically lies.  (He got a good dig in at Trump too, calling it actual fake news, not the Trump kind lol).

Love it that he will call-out these click-bait merchants. All these Athletic articles from sources, always smell greatly of BS.

Video here:
https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1454198859635245057?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #169 on: October 30, 2021, 10:28:25 am »
Really enjoyed that as Pearce has proven himself to be a sensationalist know-nothing shit-stirring tit for the last few months.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,118
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #170 on: October 30, 2021, 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2021, 03:49:17 am
Kloppo had a good dig at the Liverpool Athletic journos (Pearce and Hughes) today in the embargoed press conference.

He didnt take kindly to that article that came out after the Man Utd game, and basically just let everyone know that it was basically lies.  (He got a good dig in at Trump too, calling it actual fake news, not the Trump kind lol).

Love it that he will call-out these click-bait merchants. All these Athletic articles from sources, always smell greatly of BS.

Video here:
https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1454198859635245057?s=20

Thanks for that. I downloaded the app and then read this and watched the video.

Not much money they just lost but... it all ads (pun intended) up
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,234
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #171 on: October 30, 2021, 12:46:27 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 30, 2021, 10:28:25 am
Really enjoyed that as Pearce has proven himself to be a sensationalist know-nothing shit-stirring tit for the last few months.

Maybe a public dressing down like this will calm him down a bit, hes been absolutely full of it recently, incredibly condescending, but also lowering himself to the level of the dickheads on Twitter, just a mess.

This is what I was alway suspicious of with his (and many other Athletic) articles with their soruces though. OK, Im sure they get some stuff, but  its got to the point that these lengthy rambling articles like this one Klopp took offence too are all based around un-named sources close to the team. Its rubbish.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #172 on: October 30, 2021, 12:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2021, 12:46:27 pm
Maybe a public dressing down like this will calm him down a bit, hes been absolutely full of it recently, incredibly condescending, but also lowering himself to the level of the dickheads on Twitter, just a mess.

Fully expecting him to double-down. Classic example of someone raised far above their ability acting like they know more about football than 95% of people. It's always journalists or writers too.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,583
  • Bam!
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #173 on: October 30, 2021, 01:06:03 pm »
The Athletic posts shit like that all the time. Sources close to means they can say whatever they want doesnt it. They dress it up as high level journalism though so its a lot easier to believe than a daily mail pun filled headline
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #174 on: October 30, 2021, 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2021, 12:46:27 pm
Maybe a public dressing down like this will calm him down a bit, hes been absolutely full of it recently, incredibly condescending, but also lowering himself to the level of the dickheads on Twitter, just a mess.

This is what I was alway suspicious of with his (and many other Athletic) articles with their soruces though. OK, Im sure they get some stuff, but  its got to the point that these lengthy rambling articles like this one Klopp took offence too are all based around un-named sources close to the team. Its rubbish.

I don't use twitter, so what has Pearce been saying/doing? (Aside from making up shite about Klopp)
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,234
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #175 on: October 30, 2021, 01:16:35 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on October 30, 2021, 01:07:18 pm
I don't use twitter, so what has Pearce been saying/doing? (Aside from making up shite about Klopp)

Twitter is an absolute cesspit (as I am sure we all know)! But he has a large following there and uses the platform a lot, and he gets some ridiculous shit from the dickheads there, calling him xenophobic and racist because he doesnt like Keita. Its pathetic - especially as he gives the idiots plenty of legitimate reason to call him out because of the general crapness of his jouranlism. Anyway, instead of doing what he should have done - report people who cross the line, he bites and also has an unplesant habit of being very patronising and condesending towards fans (not the idiots calling him racist, just in general).

I juts get the feeling hes got far too big for his boots and loves being seen as someone with an in with Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool, when its become obvious recently that Klopp for sure has no time for him - he gave him another dressing down in a press conference earlier in the sesaon too.

Put it this way - NO ONE comes out well from his Twitter presence, neither him or the dickheads that respond to him.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #176 on: November 1, 2021, 08:22:01 am »
I was on a dollar per month subscription until end of November, when the subscription would have gone up to seven dollars a month, so cancelled promptly,.

I then got a new offer for USD 1.80 per month but having grown tired to this all so did not bite.

There's a brilliant article there still every now and then, but not worth the click bait shit they seem to be producing lately as their new modus operandi.

The Athletic used to be quality over quantity, not so anymore.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #177 on: November 1, 2021, 08:26:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2021, 03:49:17 am
Kloppo had a good dig at the Liverpool Athletic journos (Pearce and Hughes) today in the embargoed press conference.

He didnt take kindly to that article that came out after the Man Utd game, and basically just let everyone know that it was basically lies.  (He got a good dig in at Trump too, calling it actual fake news, not the Trump kind lol).

Love it that he will call-out these click-bait merchants. All these Athletic articles from sources, always smell greatly of BS.

Video here:
https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1454198859635245057?s=20

Wow. Just wow. Started now reading older posts here after my decision was made. What absolute crap. Good riddance James Pearce et al, you knob heads.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #178 on: November 1, 2021, 09:23:42 am »
Pearce and his crap articles were one of the reasons I binned the Athletic. Heard a bit of him on their podcast and he was talking about the Twitter reaction to something LFC related, which drives me mad. Journalists need to get out into the real world a bit more instead of obsessing about what dickheads on Twitter are saying.

The Athletic has quickly abandoned its early principles and is now all about clicks and sensationalism. I've always said, the likes of Pearce have the biggest need, because they have to keep coming up with articles to keep their paymasters happy, and when they get desperate they resort to sensationalism, or just play the "sources close to" card, and in doing so risk biting the hand that feeds.

On the one hand they have their contacts who provide their stories, on the other they have their bosses that pay their wages, and the need to sate the bosses will always win, even if it risks pissing off the sources.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #179 on: November 23, 2021, 04:44:08 pm »
£1 or $1 per month for 12 months, if anyone is interested.

https://theathletic.com/checkout2/intro12monthly/?source=twitterorganic
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,396
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #180 on: November 23, 2021, 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Alf on November 23, 2021, 04:44:08 pm
£1 or $1 per month for 12 months, if anyone is interested.

https://theathletic.com/checkout2/intro12monthly/?source=twitterorganic

I wouldn't be interested at 1p / decade
Logged
I like cats

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm »
Being sold to the New York Times for $550m.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm
Being sold to the New York Times for $550m.

you've got to be fucking kidding?

amazing how they pulled that off given that they are hemorrhaging money.
Logged

Online Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:16:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
you've got to be fucking kidding?

amazing how they pulled that off given that they are hemorrhaging money.

Do you know the figures?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm by Songs to Sing »
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm »
Im gonna assume shares were offered as part of the deal to attract the journos from established media outlets at the beginning. A lot of people are about to do very well for themselves
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 09:16:41 pm
Do you know the figures?

Nearly $550m.
Logged

Online Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm
Nearly $550m.
As in how much they were losing
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
As in how much they were losing


I don't recall - I believe it was posted in this thread a few pages back

https://northwestern.forums.rivals.com/threads/the-athletic-is-losing-money-bigly.58975/

first post contains more information.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
you've got to be fucking kidding?

amazing how they pulled that off given that they are hemorrhaging money.
Pretty much how 'start-up' ecosystem works.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Pretty much how 'start-up' ecosystem works.

this is true - but not sure what they are doing that's actually new. I guess they are selling the concept of lots of subscribers and revenue.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm »
They will be a price hike on the subscriptions in due time.

NY Times subscription is $72 a year.

I can see them also turning into a Echo/Mirror/Reach Group style with a irritating media player pop up and advert infested site as well to get their money back on the ad revenues. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
Re: The Athletic
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:06:04 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
They will be a price hike on the subscriptions in due time.

NY Times subscription is $72 a year.

I can see them also turning into a Echo/Mirror/Reach Group style with a irritating media player pop up and advert infested site as well to get their money back on the ad revenues. :D

One of the Athletic's main sells is that it doesn't have advertising/pop-ups/etc because you pay the subscription, introducing them would certainly wreck their offering.

Frankly, nothing will ever try to imitate the Mirror/Reach Group stuff as they are literally the worst websites in the world.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 