« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Adrian  (Read 154215 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,163
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1800 on: June 18, 2021, 12:30:34 am »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on June 16, 2021, 02:21:52 pm
you mean 'mess' like season 19/20 when Alisson got injured and Adrian played 11 Premiership Matches and ended the season with a Premiership winners medal?
He's a terrific, humble lad and clearly a good personality fit for the squad, and he did amazingly well when initially called upon.

His errors also knocked us out of the FA Cup and CL within a week, and as many posters have said is not the person you want to depend on more than the odd game or half a game even. The abuse he received on here at that time -from people who rarely single out individuals- was considerable.

Personally, I wouldn't want him anywhere near the backup role, so if as is being reported that he'll be 3rd choice there shouldn't be too much to worry about hopefully.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1801 on: June 18, 2021, 12:52:49 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 18, 2021, 12:30:34 am
The abuse he received on here at that time -from people who rarely single out individuals- was considerable.
Yeh that describes me, the only player I've dug into. I hold may hands up to that; I was particularly pissed off at the time, but it's not an valid excuse. I wouldn't do it now.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,163
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1802 on: June 18, 2021, 01:07:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 18, 2021, 12:52:49 am
Yeh that describes me, the only player I've dug into. I hold may hands up to that; I was particularly pissed off at the time, but it's not an valid excuse. I wouldn't do it now.
You weren't alone mate, I did it too.

Still think about what might have been if he'd just cleared that back pass to the CL stands.

Like you though, I wouldn't lay into him now the way I did at the final whistle back then. I'm sure quite a lot of us would do the same too.

He reminds me of Moreno, a genuinely likable lad, just limited in his capacity.
Logged

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • Know nothing.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1803 on: June 18, 2021, 04:55:18 am »
He was training by his self in the park, rarely gets a game.

I could not ask more of the lad.

Keep living the dream lad  :champ
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • You Love Us
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1804 on: June 3, 2023, 09:32:38 pm »
So, it turns out that Adrian is actually really wholesome. He's just set up a charity that helps disadvanted kids and immigrants. Turns out, he's also doing his coaching badges with us.

https://theathletic.com/4571735/2023/06/02/adrian-liverpool-the-13-family/?source=weeklyemail&campaign=602288
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1805 on: June 3, 2023, 10:00:58 pm »
He's clearly doing a great job to earn another contract, and just seems a lovely guy. Well done Adrian. He's a quality 3rd choice keeper.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,755
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1806 on: June 30, 2023, 06:09:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1674825160191356929

Quote
Adrian has signed a contract extension that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm »
Looks like we have offered Adrian a contract extension.  Hopefully he signs, as he is a very reliable number 3, and a great member of the squad. 
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,908
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 02:43:58 am »
He's going to outlast us all.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 04:56:42 am »
Now that we're producing decent prospects out of the academy, I'm happy to see us use an overseas spot on Ol' Ady.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 