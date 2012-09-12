Loads of blerts on a forum - he's fucking shite, get rid
Bundesliga, Premier League and CL winning manager - here you go lad, new contract, sign here.
Well, what's the point in having a forum and expressing opinions then?
Without being disrespectful, it's been apparent time and time again that Adrian is a very poor goalkeeper at this level. He pulls off the occasional brilliant reflex save, but his footwork and positioning are terrible, he's an accident waiting to happen with the ball at his feet and he's a poor fit playing behind a high line.
If the club decides to send Kelleher out on loan to play some first team football, then we need a better backup keeper than Adrian, especially considering how singularly injury prone Alisson is for a goalkeeper. If we're keeping Kelleher to be the backup/domestic cups keeper, then what's the point of spending a non-homegrown squad spot on a third goalkeeper. Either way, it's a puzzling decision, IMO.