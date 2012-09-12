« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Adrian  (Read 119564 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1760 on: June 14, 2021, 06:04:00 pm »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,775
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1761 on: June 14, 2021, 06:33:36 pm »
Hes a terrible keeper at our level who combines being a bad fit for our system and bad decision maker with being a bad shot stopper to devastating effect.
If hes 3rd choice keeper then no one cares  if hes second choice then its an issue.

Edit - apparently theyre briefing hes 3rd choice so hard to care
« Last Edit: June 14, 2021, 06:36:20 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1762 on: June 14, 2021, 06:38:26 pm »
Popular figure in the dressing room I imagine, 3rd choice, a body to train with Ali and Kelleher and its unlikely hell get game time. No problem with this to be honest
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1763 on: June 14, 2021, 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: rocco on June 14, 2021, 04:13:44 pm
Wondering will we now loan kelleher out with a call back if needed , he needs regular games imo

I think this would be a good idea, Kelleher does need game time. I'm happy for Adrian to be 2nd choice, but after reading some of these comments I see I'm probably the only one 😁
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1764 on: June 14, 2021, 09:26:31 pm »
He's the only current player I've excessively criticised on this forum - even I have my limits and I was well pissed off that day. However as a third choice, and a good team and training mate, no worries
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 am »
A decent back-up keeper.
Logged
Believer

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 12:53:33 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 12:50:03 am
A decent back-up keeper.

Was amazing for us when first called upon,a well earned winners medal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 12:50:03 am
A decent back-up keeper.

My fear is that with the injury record of the 1st 2 keepers over the last year, Adrian may end up playing more than we should be comfortable with.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adrian - New Contract
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 08:24:35 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 14, 2021, 04:55:43 pm
if Kelleher is staying, then yes, thats good.

Shouts for Karius as 3, or even no one as some plonker said in the transfer thread are so childish.

We may not think having a good teammate is important, but the manager and team do. And having a 3rd choice experienced goalie is something Klopp has always either had or wanted here.

Except no one is actually asking for Karius. He's gone and he'll never be back and that's for the best. The point was only that Adrian is even worse than him in terms of ability.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,222
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Adrian - New Contract
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:24:35 am
Except no one is actually asking for Karius. He's gone and he'll never be back and that's for the best. The point was only that Adrian is even worse than him in terms of ability.

See I was pretty sure a few people had....

Quote from: muszka on June 14, 2021, 03:58:56 pm
I would honestly prefer Karius to be our 3rd keeper. At least he truly fucked up only 1 game and Adrian has a habit of doing it like every second game he plays.

Quote from: DECOSABUTE on June 14, 2021, 04:10:34 pm
Many find this idea mad for some reason, but I totally agree. Not that I'm dying to see Karius again either, but he's a better keeper than Adrian.

:duh
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 10:49:59 am »
Can he go on another 10 game (or whatever the number was) run of wins I wonder?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,970
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 07:35:35 am
My fear is that with the injury record of the 1st 2 keepers over the last year, Adrian may end up playing more than we should be comfortable with.

A 3rd choice keeper is never going to be boss. You also need someone who won't cost you a fortune. Probably more importantly you need someone who is happy to be 3rd choice but will also train hard and push the other keepers. A3rd choice keeper is also important in drills with outfield players when 1st choices are either not training or doing other training.

Klopp and his staff probably know Adrian ticks some of those boxes. He's probably comparatively cheap, we can assume he's a good trainer and he's good in the dressing room. The alternative is letting Adrian go and getting someone else in. Either on a free or spending money on them that will take away funds from strengthening elsewhere.

For me the discussion around goalkeepers isn't really around the 1st and 3rd choices, assuming they are Alisson and Adrian respectively. The debate is about the 2nd choice keeper given his experience and also Alisson's recent injury record (or propensity to miss games in the last few seasons). Is Kelleher the right man for that job? He shouldn't be 3rd choice keeper because he needs some games but are we happy him deputising for Alisson in cup games and/or if Alisson is injured?

I'm fine with Kelleher as No.2 for 2021/22 but that seems more the debate than Adrian as 3rd choice. Adrian as 3rd choice feels like a no-brainer decision to me.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 am »
He has managed to play nearly 150 games in the Premier League so surely he can't be as terrible as some make out. We need an experienced no 3 who can support Ali and Kelleher and is comfortable not being in the match day squad unless one of them get injured. Seems a good pro and I'm sure he's on a nominal wage. We have bigger things to worry about than our 3rd choice keeper.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,792
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 am »
Loads of blerts on a forum - he's fucking shite, get rid

Bundesliga, Premier League and CL winning manager - here you go lad, new contract, sign here.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • Up the Reds
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:21 am
Loads of blerts on a forum and 16 year olds on Twitter - he's fucking shite, get rid

Bundesliga, Premier League and CL winning manager - here you go lad, new contract, sign here.

Entire Premier League and CL winning LFC Squad - He's a great lad lets keep him around
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
I'm sure he's on a nominal wage.

Hopefully cos he was on more money than Trent and Gomez and his performances don't merit it.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 01:57:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:21 am
Loads of blerts on a forum - he's fucking shite, get rid

Bundesliga, Premier League and CL winning manager - here you go lad, new contract, sign here.

Well, what's the point in having a forum and expressing opinions then?

Without being disrespectful, it's been apparent time and time again that Adrian is a very poor goalkeeper at this level. He pulls off the occasional brilliant reflex save, but his footwork and positioning are terrible, he's an accident waiting to happen with the ball at his feet and he's a poor fit playing behind a high line.

If the club decides to send Kelleher out on loan to play some first team football, then we need a better backup keeper than Adrian, especially considering how singularly injury prone Alisson is for a goalkeeper. If we're keeping Kelleher to be the backup/domestic cups keeper, then what's the point of spending a non-homegrown squad spot on a third goalkeeper. Either way, it's a puzzling decision, IMO.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 01:57:27 pm
Well, what's the point in having a forum and expressing opinions then?

Without being disrespectful, it's been apparent time and time again that Adrian is a very poor goalkeeper at this level. He pulls off the occasional brilliant reflex save, but his footwork and positioning are terrible, he's an accident waiting to happen with the ball at his feet and he's a poor fit playing behind a high line.

If the club decides to send Kelleher out on loan to play some first team football, then we need a better backup keeper than Adrian, especially considering how singularly injury prone Alisson is for a goalkeeper. If we're keeping Kelleher to be the backup/domestic cups keeper, then what's the point of spending a non-homegrown squad spot on a third goalkeeper. Either way, it's a puzzling decision, IMO.
Apparently, questioning anything here automatically makes you a blert.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 02:10:52 pm »
Man City have Scott Carson in their squad
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,222
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 01:57:27 pm
Well, what's the point in having a forum and expressing opinions then?

Without being disrespectful, it's been apparent time and time again that Adrian is a very poor goalkeeper at this level. He pulls off the occasional brilliant reflex save, but his footwork and positioning are terrible, he's an accident waiting to happen with the ball at his feet and he's a poor fit playing behind a high line.

If the club decides to send Kelleher out on loan to play some first team football, then we need a better backup keeper than Adrian, especially considering how singularly injury prone Alisson is for a goalkeeper. If we're keeping Kelleher to be the backup/domestic cups keeper, then what's the point of spending a non-homegrown squad spot on a third goalkeeper. Either way, it's a puzzling decision, IMO.

All the talk is that he's not a backup keeper, he's third choice. Much like Scott Carson at City and Grant at United (think they've both had one game over the last two seasons).

Its honestly like you've just ignored everything that's been said in this thread and just launched at the idea that Adrian is our second choice keeper next season. And Alisson is 'singularly injury prone' :D He's played 88% of our league games since he arrived. I wouldnt call that singularly injury prone.

As for him taking up a non-homegrown spot....what does that matter? We're not having to sell or loan players out because we cant register them.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 02:21:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:11:54 pm
All the talk is that he's not a backup keeper, he's third choice. Much like Scott Carson at City and Grant at United (think they've both had one game over the last two seasons).

Its honestly like you've just ignored everything that's been said in this thread and just launched at the idea that Adrian is our second choice keeper next season. And Alisson is 'singularly injury prone' :D He's played 88% of our league games since he arrived. I wouldnt call that singularly injury prone.

As for him taking up a non-homegrown spot....what does that matter? We're not having to sell or loan players out because we cant register them.

For goalkeepers standards I would, yeah. He's had 4 separate injuries in the last two seasons. https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alisson/verletzungen/spieler/105470

I mentioned the possibility that Adrian might end up being the main backup next season cause there have been quite insistent rumours that Kelleher might be loaned out to get first team experience.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,222
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1781 on: Yesterday at 02:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 02:21:11 pm
For goalkeepers standards I would, yeah. He's had 4 separate injuries in the last two seasons. https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alisson/verletzungen/spieler/105470

I mentioned the possibility that Adrian might end up being the main backup next season cause there have been quite insistent rumours that Kelleher might be loaned out to get first team experience.

I know its not the done thing (particularly after the CB debacle in January) but instead of whinging now (when he's currently clear third choice), why not wait until he's actually our backup goalkeeper and Kelleher has been loaned out?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1782 on: Yesterday at 02:40:42 pm »
Would be funny if he has to do a 10-game stint in the team next season, just for the bantz in this thread   ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:49:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm »
Klopp wants to keep him because of his character, and his positive role in the dressing room. Lovren's presence has been missed and with Gini leaving as well, Adrian will have an important role to play behind the scenes. Hopefully he won't need to don his gloves in anger as Alisson and Kelleher will remain fit
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1784 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm
Hopefully cos he was on more money than Trent and Gomez and his performances don't merit it.


His performances won us the league
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1785 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm »
We need him so someone could talk to Tiago.
Logged
Believer

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 12:08:42 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm
We need him so someone could talk to Tiago.
We already have another Spanish speaker in the squad...
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 12:26:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:08:42 am
We already have another Spanish speaker in the squad...


His heart is in W.Yorkshire though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Know nothing.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 01:10:57 am »
Such love for a current player.

You'll never walk alone apparently, So Heartwarming.

Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 01:59:54 am »
Quote from: scutty on Today at 01:10:57 am
Such love for a current player.

You'll never walk alone apparently, So Heartwarming.

I understand both side of this. Him as 3rd choice keeper is ok. If for some reason we decide to loan Kelleher and Alisson get injured, we will have a big mess on our hands.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 