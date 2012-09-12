My fear is that with the injury record of the 1st 2 keepers over the last year, Adrian may end up playing more than we should be comfortable with.



A 3rd choice keeper is never going to be boss. You also need someone who won't cost you a fortune. Probably more importantly you need someone who is happy to be 3rd choice but will also train hard and push the other keepers. A3rd choice keeper is also important in drills with outfield players when 1st choices are either not training or doing other training.Klopp and his staff probably know Adrian ticks some of those boxes. He's probably comparatively cheap, we can assume he's a good trainer and he's good in the dressing room. The alternative is letting Adrian go and getting someone else in. Either on a free or spending money on them that will take away funds from strengthening elsewhere.For me the discussion around goalkeepers isn't really around the 1st and 3rd choices, assuming they are Alisson and Adrian respectively. The debate is about the 2nd choice keeper given his experience and also Alisson's recent injury record (or propensity to miss games in the last few seasons). Is Kelleher the right man for that job? He shouldn't be 3rd choice keeper because he needs some games but are we happy him deputising for Alisson in cup games and/or if Alisson is injured?I'm fine with Kelleher as No.2 for 2021/22 but that seems more the debate than Adrian as 3rd choice. Adrian as 3rd choice feels like a no-brainer decision to me.