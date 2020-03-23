There isnt a notion that you cant criticise a Liverpool player. Theres a notion that you really shouldnt be joining in the shit banter taking the piss out of Liverpool players and that they all deserve a bit of respect, regardless of what media youre using.



As for the notion that hes the worst keeper youve seen for us in 30 years....



Let's be honest here he is up there with the worst keepers we have had over the last 30 years. I still can't believe a player who lost his place in goal because of making too many errors to Darren Randolph is considered good enough for Liverpool.His technique is appalling, he looks like someone who never played in goal until he was forced to because of an injury to the regular goalie.