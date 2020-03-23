Casillas is 39, Valdes and Reina 38 whilst De Gea is 29 how could any of them of possibly of stopped Adrian who is 33 playing for any of the Spain under-age teams ?
As for free transfers Adrian was training alone on an amateur pitch when we signed him, he wasn't some highly sought after free agent. Whilst Mignolet was going to Bruges for £6.4m Adrian couldn't even get a club. We took a punt and it has backfired.
Well, his debut senior season was 2012/2013. Casillas was still class, De Gea was entering his peak and Valdes and Pepe were past it but still good. Migs wouldn't play for the Spanish NT, maybe once or twice.
Migs cost money because he was under contract. Seems like a good enough reason.
I would say Adrian didn't backfire, considering we won the league in his debut season with him playing a part, unlike most back up goalkeepers. He's miles off Alisson but you wouldn't get a keeper of his level to sit on your bench.