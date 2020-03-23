The whole point is that he's going to get a run of games because Alisson is out for 6 weeks. So are you not aware of this or are you choosing to be obtuse?



Why are you bringing up outfield players? Bring up the back up goalies that do better. Compare apples with apples.









The problem is you do not judge a back up in any position on what they would be like if they got a run in the side that is not their function. Their role is to be able to come in from the cold and be switched on and solid, above all they have to be able to adjust the team and not the other way around.As for backup keepers there are a whole host of former top level first choice keepers who have adapted to being backups as their careers have progressed.