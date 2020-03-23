« previous next »
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 06:27:10 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 06:15:32 PM
Let compare their careers.

Mignolet started his career for modest Sint-Truiden VV, making 100 caps for them by the time he was 23. Adrian had to go through the ranks of Real Betis until he established himself as their first choice, playing against much better opposition.

Also, Mignolet goalkeeping competition through out his career was Thibaut Courtois. Meanwhile, for Adrian it was Casillas, Valdes, Reina and De Gea.

Finally, here's a few players who never commended a transfer fee:
Esteban Cambiasso, Steve McManaman, Raul and Sol Campbell

Here's one who cost plenty:
Alvaro Morata

Your comparison is so weak, I could make the same level of comparison on Klopp's and Guardiola's coaching career that would make Pep looks like a 10 times better manager.

Casillas is 39, Valdes and Reina 38 whilst De Gea is 29 how could any of them of possibly of stopped Adrian who is 33 playing for any of the Spain under-age teams ?

As for free transfers Adrian was training alone on an amateur pitch when we signed him, he wasn't some highly sought after free agent. Whilst Mignolet was going to Bruges for £6.4m Adrian couldn't even get a club. We took a punt and it has backfired.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 06:27:54 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:12:48 PM
Gerrard made 710 appearances for the club and was one of it's greatest ever players, winning untold awards and trophies. Adrian has that lowlight reel after 20 starts.

Maybe if posters were not rewriting history then that video would not of needed to have been posted. Again stop shooting the messenger and try actually discussing the errors on that video and Adrian's pretty appalling technique. Play the ball and not the man.

No one is re-writing history Al. No one is saying he should be number one all the time, what I get fed up with is when you are so anti-someone (whoever it is), you cannot even give them credit when they do something good. It makes any debate with you a waste of time.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 06:32:20 PM »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 06:21:53 PM
OK these are his stats after a run he's had a consistent run as keeper for us. I assume that we are all allowing for a run to help with Match Sharpness.

Now remember, no one is arguing that he should be first choice, just whether he is ok as a back up keeper.

https://statsscoreindex.com/20191210/stats-perform-goalkeeper-rankings-dec-10/

I trust in Klopp and his team, and if they felt Kellegher was a better choice (to my eyes, he's not) they will play him.

If they feel that Alisson is going to regularly miss chunks of the season, they may well look to get a better back up, and can promise more game time.

If they don't feel that Alisson is going to miss many more matches, which keeper do you think they should get in January, who can perform better cold, and will be happy to sit on the bench?

The nature of being a backup keeper is that you tend not to get a run of games. That is the nature of being a backup and why keepers who are adept at performing that role tend to circulate between the big clubs.

If you want to look at the shining examples of backups who have done well coming in from the cold then think of the likes of Hyypia, Lucas or looking at the current squad Origi or Milner.
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 06:43:56 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:18:53 PM
The worrying thing is they are not a one off. The most bizarre one in the Atletico game was the third one.

How does a top level goalkeeper end up in a position like this.

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 06:44:04 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:27:54 PM
No one is re-writing history Al. No one is saying he should be number one all the time, what I get fed up with is when you are so anti-someone (whoever it is), you cannot even give them credit when they do something good. It makes any debate with you a waste of time.

It is the internet views become polarized. My opinion is that we took a punt on Adrian and it didn't work out and should have replaced him in the summer. The problem is that some posters seem incapable of making rational judgements. There seems to be an irrational need to want to ignore continual mistakes, just because the player plays for us.

Some mistakes are down to bad luck whilst other are down to poor technique or other fundamental flaws. Sadly Adrian falls in to the latter category. Luck evens itself out poor technique doesn't.
Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 06:54:31 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 06:43:56 PM


They are not the same. De Gea gets into good positions gets close to the attacker and then uses his feet. Adrian's positioning is horrendous, he is way over to his far post and then ends up trying to cover his near post by stretching with his feet. His positioning for all three Atletico goals was terrible. Then look at his positioning in the Villa game when he ends up running for the corner flag as the ball is hitting the centre of his crossbar.

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 07:02:11 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:04:44 PM
Your point being its alright because its got funny music and theres funny videos of Harry Maguire...?

Hes a Liverpool player, its horrible that someone has thought its fair game posting a video on here taking the piss out of him. Considering the poster and his history its not a surprise, but its still not okay. You chaps have got enough evidence for the mistakes hes made, which Im sure we can all congratulate you on being right, but does it really need mocking videos as well? How about one of Stevie slipping over with some steptoe and son music, that sounds like a laugh.
Just so we're clear, I don't think it was helpful posting that video here. We all saw the twitter video earlier this week, and once was enough. This isn't about ridicule, not for me anyway. And in Al's defence, I don't think it's helpful for you to suggest he revels in it either. I doubt that very much.
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 06:21:53 PM
I trust in Klopp and his team, and if they felt Kellegher was a better choice (to my eyes, he's not) they will play him.
Watched him much? Or just basing that off the 0-5 Villa whilst the senior boys were in Qatar 10 months ago?
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 07:09:20 PM »
Grabara is the one meant to possibly make it here as a #2 if anyone is going to. He's gone on loan to Denmark this season.

Mind you this was before we signed the Brazilian kid.
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:20 PM
Grabara is the one meant to possibly make it here as a #2 if anyone is going to. He's gone on loan to Denmark this season.

Mind you this was before we signed the Brazilian kid.
Was it significant Grbara was loaned out (to the same club again) whilst Kelleher wasn't? They're both 21 but Kelleher was bought 2 years later, suggesting he was replacing Grabara, who we were looking to develop for sale.
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 07:16:51 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:02:11 PM
Just so we're clear, I don't think it was helpful posting that video here. We all saw the twitter video earlier this week, and once was enough. This isn't about ridicule, not for me anyway. And in Al's defence, I don't think it's helpful for you to suggest he revels in it either. I doubt that very much.

Firstly I always mute Football compilations because they usually have horrendous soundtracks by default. Secondly you are correct the twitter video should have been enough to highlight Adrian's poor technique and propensity for basic errors. Unfortunately it wasn't.

The biggest issue though is that usually when a player makes a mistake the coaches tell them to keep it simple and get back to basics. With Adrian, it is the basics that are causing the mistakes.
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 07:23:42 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:16:10 PM
Was it significant Grbara was loaned out (to the same club again) whilst Kelleher wasn't? They're both 21 but Kelleher was bought 2 years later, suggesting he was replacing Grabara, who we were looking to develop for sale.

I think it is a tough one with backup keepers look at Martinez at Arsenal. He went on loan 6 times including spending half a season in 18/19 at Reading. The biggest issue I think is the appalling standard of reserve football in this country. 
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 07:28:25 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:16:10 PM
Was it significant Grbara was loaned out (to the same club again) whilst Kelleher wasn't? They're both 21 but Kelleher was bought 2 years later, suggesting he was replacing Grabara, who we were looking to develop for sale.

I suspect this is what's happening now mate. It's why we're buying up any and evrey keeper that comes to our attention lately.  The Chelsea model if you were, see who is good enough to sell off later and if anyone does prove their wort then they're behind Ali.

Re: Welcome Adrian
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 07:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:32:20 PM
The nature of being a backup keeper is that you tend not to get a run of games. That is the nature of being a backup and why keepers who are adept at performing that role tend to circulate between the big clubs.

If you want to look at the shining examples of backups who have done well coming in from the cold then think of the likes of Hyypia, Lucas or looking at the current squad Origi or Milner.

The whole point is that he's going to get a run of games because Alisson is out for 6 weeks. So are you not aware of this or are you choosing to be obtuse?

Why are you bringing up outfield players? Bring up the back up goalies that do better. Compare apples with apples.


« Reply #1574 on: Today at 07:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:25 PM
I suspect this is what's happening now mate. It's why we're buying up any and evrey keeper that comes to our attention lately.  The Chelsea model if you were, see who is good enough to sell off later and if anyone does prove their wort then they're behind Ali.
In which case, maybe there's an opportunity in the next 6 weeks to see if Kelleher has what it takes? Or at least clarifies his future with us to some extent.
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 07:38:17 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:03:23 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yZdRtFMQavA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yZdRtFMQavA</a>

The fact that someone who calls his channel Liverpool Edits would make this is embarrassing.
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 07:39:36 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:10 PM
Casillas is 39, Valdes and Reina 38 whilst De Gea is 29 how could any of them of possibly of stopped Adrian who is 33 playing for any of the Spain under-age teams ?

As for free transfers Adrian was training alone on an amateur pitch when we signed him, he wasn't some highly sought after free agent. Whilst Mignolet was going to Bruges for £6.4m Adrian couldn't even get a club. We took a punt and it has backfired.
Well, his debut senior season was 2012/2013. Casillas was still class, De Gea was entering his peak and Valdes and Pepe were past it but still good. Migs wouldn't play for the Spanish NT, maybe once or twice.

Migs cost money because he was under contract. Seems like a good enough reason.

I would say Adrian didn't backfire, considering we won the league in his debut season with him playing a part, unlike most back up goalkeepers. He's miles off Alisson but you wouldn't get a keeper of his level to sit on your bench.
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 07:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 07:30:44 PM
The whole point is that he's going to get a run of games because Alisson is out for 6 weeks. So are you not aware of this or are you choosing to be obtuse?

Why are you bringing up outfield players? Bring up the back up goalies that do better. Compare apples with apples.




The problem is you do not judge a back up in any position on what they would be like if they got a run in the side that is not their function. Their role is to be able to come in from the cold and be switched on and solid, above all they have to be able to adjust the team and not the other way around.

As for backup keepers there are a whole host of former top level first choice keepers who have adapted to being backups as their careers have progressed.
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 07:46:05 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:36:19 PM
In which case, maybe there's an opportunity in the next 6 weeks to see if Kelleher has what it takes? Or at least clarifies his future with us to some extent.

Hopefully not, since itd mean another senior goalkeeper is injured and we really would be down to the bare bones.
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 07:47:51 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 07:38:17 PM
The fact that someone who calls his channel Liverpool Edits would make this is embarrassing.

Surely the embarrassing bit is that Adrian has enough material to make a video like that worthwhile after 20 starts. At least it has moved the debate on because those with selective memories can no longer claim that Adrian hasn't made a whole host of mistakes.
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 07:49:53 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:46:05 PM
Hopefully not, since itd mean another senior goalkeeper is injured and we really would be down to the bare bones.

Or it could mean that Kelleher senses the opportunity and excels in training and forces Klopp's hand.
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 07:52:42 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:51 PM
Surely the embarrassing bit is that Adrian has enough material to make a video like that worthwhile after 20 starts. At least it has moved the debate on because those with selective memories can no longer claim that Adrian hasn't made a whole host of mistakes.

A compilation of ten errors, three of which had any impact on a result

I think well have to go with Ian on what aspect is embarrassing Al
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:01:13 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:52:42 PM
A compilation of ten errors, three of which had any impact on a result

I think well have to go with Ian on what aspect is embarrassing Al

Ten errors in 20 starts for a team that dominates the vast majority of games. As for any impact on the game behave the errors against Atletico, Chelsea and Villa were pivotal. We were 2-1 up and going through against Atletico and 0-0 in the other two games.
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:07:14 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:01:13 PM
Ten errors in 20 starts for a team that dominates the vast majority of games. As for any impact on the game behave the errors against Atletico, Chelsea and Villa were pivotal. We were 2-1 up and going through against Atletico and 0-0 in the other two games.

Well yes Al....that would be the three.
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 08:13:54 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:07:14 PM
Well yes Al....that would be the three.


Just have a look at how many games we have lost over the last 2 or 3 seasons and then re-evaluate whether it is acceptable for one individual to make huge errors that have led to 3 losses in his last 6 games.
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 08:20:14 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:01:13 PM
... We were 2-1 up and going through against Atletico....

Not meaning to be a pedant but weren't we going out at 2.1? Maybe my memory is fucked.
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 08:26:41 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:20:14 PM
Not meaning to be a pedant but weren't we going out at 2.1? Maybe my memory is fucked.

We were 2-1 up on aggregate.

Lost the first leg 1-0. Won the Second leg 1-0 and were then 2-1 up after Bobby put us in front.
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 08:36:17 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 07:38:17 PM
The fact that someone who calls his channel Liverpool Edits would make this is embarrassing.

If youd never seen him play before youd think he was involved in match fixing. Some of those are truly atrocious.
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 09:05:58 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 08:36:17 PM
If youd never seen him play before youd think he was involved in match fixing. Some of those are truly atrocious.

Haha the thought has crossed my mind, its not like hes putting his body on the line in attempting to save some of the errors he made. Atletico  springs to mind, honestly couldnt believe what I was seeing, should have got rid after that game.
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 09:10:02 PM »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 09:05:58 PM
Haha the thought has crossed my mind, its not like hes putting his body on the line in attempting to save some of the errors he made. Atletico  springs to mind, honestly couldnt believe what I was seeing, should have got rid after that game.

Atletico, Chelsea and Brighton are the ones. You look at them and think how much extra has he made from trying to throw matches haha
