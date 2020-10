He kept 2 clean sheets, conceded 12 in 11, we trailed in only 1 of those games, were pulled level in a 3 and led the rest, in 3 of the games we conceded in we won by at least 2 clear goals.



And based on that outscoring assumption, well, after Ali returned , it was 11 games before he kept a clean sheet and a lot of them were won by a single goal.



A reasonable conclusion from which might be: the rest of the team needs to step up when we don't have Alisson between the sticks, something which surely no one would disagree with.I've said it a couple of pages before and I'll say it again, but if we don't have Alisson between the sticks, with Adrian performing as poorly as he has, it's as good a time as any to give Kelleher a go.