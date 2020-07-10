« previous next »
Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open  (Read 32372 times)

Offline matty c

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1720 on: July 10, 2020, 12:02:16 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-1)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-3)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-3)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (5-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Arsenal V Liverpool (3-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (1-2)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-3)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-1)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline Perham

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1721 on: July 10, 2020, 12:22:03 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-1)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (5-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-2)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-2)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (0-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (0-2)
Sheffield United V Everton (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (1-1)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-1)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (4-1)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1722 on: July 10, 2020, 01:41:51 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1723 on: July 10, 2020, 01:42:23 PM »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (-)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (-)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (-)
Arsenal V Liverpool (-)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (-)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (-)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (-)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (-)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (-)
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1724 on: July 10, 2020, 01:42:56 PM »
WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (-)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (-)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (-)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (-)
Sheffield United V Everton (-)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (-)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (-)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (-)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (-)
Liverpool V Chelsea (-)
Offline gav91v

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1725 on: July 10, 2020, 05:07:14 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (2-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-2)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-3)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-0)
Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1726 on: July 10, 2020, 06:12:20 PM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-1)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (4-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (5-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-2)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (1-2)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (1-2)
Sheffield United V Everton (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (1-4)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-3)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-2)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline Thush

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1727 on: July 10, 2020, 06:44:10 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (0-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (1-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-2)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-2)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (2-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-1)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (1-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (1-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-2)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-1)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-1)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1728 on: July 10, 2020, 06:49:57 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (2-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-2)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (2-2)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-2)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (2-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1729 on: July 10, 2020, 07:02:37 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-3)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline RJH

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1730 on: July 10, 2020, 07:41:40 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (0-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (1-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-2)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (2-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (1-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (2-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (0-0)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-0)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (0-0)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (1-4)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-1)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline tommy LFC

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1731 on: July 10, 2020, 11:08:59 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-0)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-1)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (2-0)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline Rhino

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1732 on: July 10, 2020, 11:54:28 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (2-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-2)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-1)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (4-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (4-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (7-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-0)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-2)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (1-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-0)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-4)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-0)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (1-1)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1733 on: July 11, 2020, 01:25:51 AM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)
Offline RivaGe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
  • walk on
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1734 on: July 11, 2020, 07:29:46 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-0)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-0)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-0)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (4-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (4-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-3)
Arsenal V Liverpool (2-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (3-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (1-0)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (4-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (1-0)
Sheffield United V Everton (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-3)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-0)
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1735 on: July 11, 2020, 09:45:37 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-2)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline fowlerisgod4eva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 561
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1736 on: July 11, 2020, 09:46:06 AM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-1)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-0)
Offline Emerald Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1737 on: July 11, 2020, 10:04:06 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1738 on: July 11, 2020, 10:30:52 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-0)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-1)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1739 on: July 11, 2020, 10:35:49 AM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)
Offline redforlife

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1740 on: July 11, 2020, 10:56:41 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-2)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1741 on: July 11, 2020, 11:27:52 AM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES
Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)
Offline KeegansPerm

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1742 on: July 11, 2020, 11:42:44 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)   
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (1-2)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-3)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (2-1)
Liverpool V Chelsea (2-1)
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1743 on: July 11, 2020, 11:44:33 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (2-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (2-0)
Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (4-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (5-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (2-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (3-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (2-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (2-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-2)
Sheffield United V Everton (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (3-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (1-3)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (3-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (3-1)
Offline JSteve

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1744 on: July 11, 2020, 11:58:59 AM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (0-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)
Offline JSteve

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1745 on: July 11, 2020, 12:00:44 PM »

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (1-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (0-1)
Offline JSteve

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1746 on: July 11, 2020, 12:04:20 PM »

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-0)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (2-0)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (0-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (1-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (1-3)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (2-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (3-1)
Offline SKITTLE

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1747 on: July 11, 2020, 12:10:10 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-2)
Watford V Newcastle United (1-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-2)   
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-2)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1748 on: July 11, 2020, 12:14:24 PM »

WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City V West Ham United (1-1)
Watford V Newcastle United (0-1)
Liverpool V Burnley (2-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-3)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (0-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (3-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-1)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (0-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-2)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-3)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (2-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (3-1)
Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,583
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1749 on: July 11, 2020, 02:05:22 PM »
Fuuuuuuck


WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (2-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-4)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (5-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (5-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (0-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (3-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (2-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (2-0)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-1)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-1)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (0-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (2-2)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-4)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (0-1)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (2-2)
Liverpool V Chelsea (3-0)
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1750 on: July 11, 2020, 02:27:31 PM »
WEEK 35 FIXTURES

Saturday 11th July

Liverpool V Burnley (3-0)
Sheffield United V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (0-2)

Sunday 12th July

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (0-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Leicester City (1-2)

Monday 13th July

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (5-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Arsenal V Liverpool (2-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (1-3)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-0)

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City V Burnley (0-0)

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Leicester City (1-0)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion V Newcastle United (2-1)
Sheffield United V Everton (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Crystal Palace (3-1)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford V Manchester City (0-2)
Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)

Wednesday 22nd July

Manchester United V West Ham United (1-0)
Liverpool V Chelsea (3-2)
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 06:29:17 AM »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (2-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (0-1)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (1-1)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (3-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-3)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-0)
Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,268
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2019/20 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 35/36/37 Open
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 02:45:01 AM »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea V Norwich City (4-0)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Manchester City V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Newcastle United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (2-2)

Thursday 16th July

Everton V Aston Villa (2-0)
Leicester City V Sheffield United (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Manchester United (0-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

Friday 17th July

West Ham United V Watford (1-1)
