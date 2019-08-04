« previous next »
Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime
I have a prime account and just noticed today that amazon is charging me more for an item than it does non prime users. I was going to order a £4.99 product for my sister in law so it would arrive tomorrow and when I opened the link in my account it was £5.99. Same product. Same link. If you open the link in a browser it's still only £4.99.

Anyone else notice this?
Re: Amazon Prime
I should add that both are sold by Amazon, not private sellers.
Re: Amazon Prime
Post the link up, I'll see what it charges on mine
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: thejbs on August  4, 2019, 05:58:56 pm
I have a prime account and just noticed today that amazon is charging me more for an item than it does non prime users. I was going to order a £4.99 product for my sister in law so it would arrive tomorrow and when I opened the link in my account it was £5.99. Same product. Same link. If you open the link in a browser it's still only £4.99.

Anyone else notice this?


Open the online chat & ask what the crack is,sometimes different colours are more expensive.
Re: Amazon Prime
Online chat said it was an error and gave it to us for the cheaper price. From a bit of reading, they've priors of doing this sort of thing. The listing now says 4.99 on prime.
Re: Amazon Prime
Anyone bagged anything decent on Prime Day?  (today and tomorrow)

I got a free months Prime a few weeks ago so going to have a little look around later and probably getting sucked in to making Jeff Bozo even richer than he already is.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2021, 03:29:58 pm
Anyone bagged anything decent on Prime Day?  (today and tomorrow)

I got a free months Prime a few weeks ago so going to have a little look around later and probably getting sucked in to making Jeff Bozo even richer than he already is.
Picked up the iPhone 12. Got about 140 quid off. That's Xmas sorted!
Re: Amazon Prime
Can't stand the company. Aside from using a free month of streaming Prime service (enough to see it's pretty poor) I've never bought anything from them nor will I until they stop treating employees like slaves. No amount of deals or convenience could wash away the bad taste of giving that bold thundecunt money.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Zlen on June 21, 2021, 07:00:37 pm
Can't stand the company. Aside from using a free month of streaming Prime service (enough to see it's pretty poor) I've never bought anything from them nor will I until they stop treating employees like slaves. No amount of deals or convenience could wash away the bad taste of giving that bold thundecunt money.

You give other businesses money though that treat employees like slaves. Why are Amazon an exception? Just curious.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Zlen on June 21, 2021, 07:00:37 pm
Can't stand the company. Aside from using a free month of streaming Prime service (enough to see it's pretty poor) I've never bought anything from them nor will I until they stop treating employees like slaves. No amount of deals or convenience could wash away the bad taste of giving that bold thundecunt money.

So that's a no then
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Zlen on June 21, 2021, 07:00:37 pm
Can't stand the company. Aside from using a free month of streaming Prime service (enough to see it's pretty poor) I've never bought anything from them nor will I until they stop treating employees like slaves. No amount of deals or convenience could wash away the bad taste of giving that bold thundecunt money.

Do you apply this thinking to all companies you purchase products or services from?
Re: Amazon Prime
About to be getting slagged off on ITV news now about the amount of brand new goods that get destroyed,
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 07:31:15 pm
About to be getting slagged off on ITV news now about the amount of brand new goods that get destroyed,

Just watched that, fucking shocking and disgraceful.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2021, 03:29:58 pm
Anyone bagged anything decent on Prime Day?  (today and tomorrow)

Kindle Unlimited - 3 months for £0

Kindles themselves are great devices. The paperwhite is down in price and it's waterproof. I read mine in the bath with a beer!

But meh. Nah, Nothing else I want.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 21, 2021, 07:22:36 pm
Do you apply this thinking to all companies you purchase products or services from?

Up to a point of practicality obviously. I tend to be picky with purchases and will pay more for something that lasts longer and has at least less misery contained in the price. But Amazon? They are the easiest one to completely shut out since they arent sole makers of anything of interest to me, just resellers of stuff you can get elsewhere.
Re: Amazon Prime
Jibbed morals for the convenience. Love Amazon. I work for a company that treats it's employees like shit, so I can square the circle of buying from Amazon
Re: Amazon Prime
It's all about convenience isn't it, that's what they offer.
To their customers in any case.
Re: Amazon Prime
I'm pretty selfish when it comes to morals of where I shop. Amazon makes everything too easy. Bought a microwave last year that stopped working. Onto the live chat on the Amazon App, replacement arranged within 2 minutes and delivered within 24 hours with a collection for the faulty one at the same time. Had a £40 nest of tables a few months ago that weren't the correct colour, just gave me my money back and told me to keep the ones that had been delivered.

Then there's Amazon warehouse, got a brand new Flymo lawnmower recently for almost half the price it was in Argos/B&Q etc simply because the box had damage.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Zlen on June 21, 2021, 07:00:37 pm
Can't stand the company. Aside from using a free month of streaming Prime service (enough to see it's pretty poor) I've never bought anything from them nor will I until they stop treating employees like slaves. No amount of deals or convenience could wash away the bad taste of giving that bold thundecunt money.

Can you expand on this? Genuine question as I don't know, but how do they treat employees like slaves?
Re: Amazon Prime
It's a click away, either on Google or Youtube - just look up Amazon warehouse employee conditions. They are exploiting people, plain and simple while constantly raising barriers against unionisation to squeeze every ounce of profit to the detriment of their workers. I am well aware that union is a dirty word in the capitalist utopia we're living - but without it you get modern slavery normalised all across the enlightened west. And yes, it's often harder to find a company not involved in ruthlessly milking people for profit - but that does not make what Bezos is doing any better.
Re: Amazon Prime
TBF there are hundreds (of thousands) of businesses that use Amazon as a platform to sell on but who do not use Amazon fulfillment.
Re: Amazon Prime
Not a good story for them destroying loads of unused stock. Done a lot by luxury brands, but then a laptop is more useful.
Re: Amazon Prime
Disgusting company!

One of many that need hammering!
Re: Amazon Prime
Sure they usually lower the price of FireSticks on Prime Days. Not this year.

Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 24, 2021, 11:49:48 am
Sure they usually lower the price of FireSticks on Prime Days. Not this year.

Can't remember which day it was, but they definitely had them at a reduced price. Less than £20 for the Firestick Lite, and less than £30 for the 4k
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2021, 12:17:26 pm
Can't remember which day it was, but they definitely had them at a reduced price. Less than £20 for the Firestick Lite, and less than £30 for the 4k

Yeah they def did at one point as was tempted.
Re: Amazon Prime
Yeah they did, I got a new 4k for £26.99 on Monday.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 24, 2021, 03:06:44 pm
Yeah they did, I got a new 4k for £26.99 on Monday.


Fuck, fuck, fuck.

Been waiting to get another and missed this. Not paying full price, though.
Re: Amazon Prime
I've never used Amazon. Not once. Im not paying for that prick to go to the moon.
Re: Amazon Prime
What's this crap they've done with IMDB TV and introduced adverts. The whole point of catchup TV is to not watch adverts. I already pay per month why need adverts on top of that?
Re: Amazon Prime
They just gave me 6 months of student prime for free,last time I was a student was secondary school  ;D
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:30:10 am
They just gave me 6 months of student prime for free,last time I was a student was secondary school  ;D

Student prime is a thing? My missus is a full time PhD student, won't complain getting it free.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:31:57 am
Student prime is a thing? My missus is a full time PhD student, won't complain getting it free.

Then she should get 6 months trial and then it's £36 plus tax a year after that,they offered it me when I bought something & I'm not one refuse  ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Amazon-Student-Free-One-Day-Delivery/b?ie=UTF8&node=2973324031
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: meady1981 on July  3, 2021, 09:08:44 am
I've never used Amazon. Not once. Im not paying for that prick to go to the moon.

One way would be tempting
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: meady1981 on July  3, 2021, 09:08:44 am
I've never used Amazon. Not once. Im not paying for that prick to go to the moon.
Don't understand the popularity of Amazon at all, it's not even that cheap. I feel like people only use it because stuff gets delivered super quick.
Re: Amazon Prime
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:50:26 am
Don't understand the popularity of Amazon at all, it's not even that cheap. I feel like people only use it because stuff gets delivered super quick.

I always compare the prices with other places first, sometimes its OK, sometimes its a fucking rip off, I've just ordered a desk chair from Ebay that was £30 cheaper than on Amazon. Having Prime did mean I could get a PS5 for the lad for Christmas, those things are like rocking horse shit at the minute.
